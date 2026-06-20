Badlands Blitz Episode 22

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 22nd episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Ashe in America and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry embark on a discombobulating weave through the week of stories that felt like a 31-day month. America rising, Iranian peace, and an unexpected, extended weave about COVID define this episode — and the COVID declas hadn’t yet dropped when we recorded.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!