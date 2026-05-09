Badlands Blitz Episode 16

Badlanders!

Welcome to the SIXTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America preview the next episode of The Narrative by revisiting the week that was through the framing of the long, sometimes-slow—and now quite rapidly accelerating—march for American Justice and Accountability.

In other words, there was a LOT of winning on multiple fronts this week, and it all seems to be converging ahead of a 2026 inflection point.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!