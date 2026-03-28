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Badlands Blitz Episode 12

The Fake and Gay, but Also Real and Serious War
Burning Bright's avatar
Ashe in America's avatar
Burning Bright and Ashe in America
Mar 28, 2026

Badlanders!

Welcome to the TWELFTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America use the dueling narratives of the fake and gay, but also real and possibly not gay (but also, according to Trump, actually probably gay, according to what he’s been told,) Ayatollah as a jumping off point to an otherwise very serious and real conversation about Narrative Warfare, Sovereign Disentanglement and First Principles in a world—and a Truth Community—that has quite forgotten them.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!

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