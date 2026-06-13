Badlands Blitz Episode 21

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 21st episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry get a little fiery, but mostly peaceful as we discuss the ongoing and amplified effects of Donald Trump’s glorious discombobulator, the real reason for the perpetuation of the Fake Iran War, and how the Multipolar World is being constructed before our eyes, if we cultivate the eyes to see it.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!