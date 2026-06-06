Badlands Blitz Episode 20

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 20th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America begin with a diagnostic of the fake diagnostics about how poorly everything is going under the renewed reign of Donald Trump before dovetailing into a fascinating discussion on American sovereignty, representation and re-anchoring around the original MAGA mission Trump laid out, and that first energized so many of us in this community.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!