Badlands Blitz Episode 17

Badlanders!

Welcome to the SEVENTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America spend a good chunk of the show discussing the prospective Donald Trump-Xi Jinping alliance that, while it doesn’t get as much attention as potential coordination between Trump and Vladimir Putin might actually be a pairing the globalist enemy fears even more.

We also take some time to explore the rapidly-shifting American narrative on election denial, which is more popular and bipartisan than ever before.

You’re welcome!

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!