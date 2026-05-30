Badlands Blitz Episode 19

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 19th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry discuss the ongoing flirtation between the Trump Administration and the Real, but also Fake Iranian Regime, how select segments of the Media Industrial Complex are starting to guess the game (too late,) and what it takes to keep a Multipolar World stable over the long run.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!