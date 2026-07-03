Badlands Blitz Episode 23

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 23rd episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America kick off the Independence Day festivities early with a wide-ranging episode that focuses in on the intra-party Civil Wars afflicting both the Right and Left sides of the Uniparty before having a frank, direct conversation about the sort of Generational Divide Donald Trump is being forced to navigate between Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!