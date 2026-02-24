The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Tune in Tonight! First State of the Union of the Golden Age

President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to deliver the 2026 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress tonight, scheduled for 9PM ET. Trump’s address comes amid ongoing political and policy challenges including tariff policy disputes and international tensions. Multiple House and Senate Democrats plan to skip the address, choosing alternate events or protests instead of listening to the speech. Some Democrat lawmakers not attending reportedly include Ed Markey, Chris Van Hollen, Ruben Gallego, Tina Smith, and Jeff Merkley. Additionally, more than a dozen Democrat congresswomen plan to wear white during the address as a political protest. The US women’s Olympic ice hockey team, fresh off a gold-medal win in Milan, declined an invitation from President Trump to attend the State of the Union, citing scheduling and travel commitments following the Games. “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the US women’s team said in a statement released Monday. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.” President Trump also invited the US men’s Olympic hockey team following their gold-medal win. In a viral video, the team appeared to accept but no official confirmation has been released. Speaker Johnson told reporters Monday that Capitol leadership is working to accommodate a hockey team — given the size of the group and the space limitations in the chamber. “There’s no way to have special guests on the floor because it’s a literal session of Congress,” Johnson said. “But we’re going to work and do what we can to accommodate.”

Ashe in America: In December, President Trump honored the 1980 Team USA Men’s Hockey heroes, and tonight, he’s expected to honor their descendants — who won gold exactly 46 years later, on Sunday, in overtime.

It was magical, as we covered extensively in yesterday’s Brief.

I hope the boys show up tonight — America needs more hockey. If hockey — and its discipline and values and sportsmanship and equality — we’re more accessible to American youth, then American youth would be better off.

In youth hockey, boys and girls play together. I remember Caleb’s teams coming up against club girls teams that absolutely wiped the floor with the boys. That’s a good experience for everyone involved. It’s never about equity on the ice. It’s about skill. Merit. Hockey communities breed strong young men and women.

This is what hockey gets you:

Honor. Humility. Patriotism.

Also, if hockey was more accessible to American youth, there would be more Americans in the NHL. It’s our great national shame, to be honest. Americans cheering for way too many foreigners.

I look forward to hearing what the President has to say about USA Hockey tonight. SOTUs are always a good time, and we’ll have full coverage tonight on Badlands, and CannCon and I will cover the high points on tomorrow’s Badlands Daily.

The media went out of their way last year to remind us that the President’s joint address was NOT a SOTU… so that makes this the first SOTU of the Golden Age!

See you guys tonight!

Jalisco Raid: Cartel Leader Dead As Administration Executes Secret Swap

Mexican military forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) during an operation in Jalisco state over the weekend. A reported 25 members of the Mexican national guard were killed in the operation. Following the raid, violence erupted in parts of western Mexico, including vehicle burnings and road blockades attributed to cartel retaliation. In response to news of the operation, President Trump posted on social media, “Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!” Separate reporting by New York Post said the Trump administration quietly secured the transfer of roughly 100 cartel leaders from Mexico to US custody prior to the operation targeting El Mencho. No additional details about the nature or scope of US coordination was provided. El Mencho had long been one of Mexico’s most wanted drug traffickers, with authorities previously offering multimillion-dollar rewards for information leading to his capture. The Mexican government has not released a full after-action report, and security forces reportedly remain deployed in Jalisco and surrounding areas amid concerns of further retaliation.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: We’ve been speculating for months that Mexico would be the real target for a military operation. Here’s President Trump weeks ago explaining that the cartels control Mexico.

Yesterday, President Trump affirmed that he did offer to send in US troops to fight the cartels, but was turned down by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This tracks, if the cartels do actually control Mexico.

However, two weeks ago it was reported that a Mexican Senate commission approved a proposal for SEAL Team 2 to go there and train Mexican special forces to fight the cartels.

Last week, Sheinbaum formally invited the SEALs—though this was only in a training capacity.

With all of this said, it is notable that the New York Post reported that over 100 cartel bosses—including El Mencho’s brother—were quietly handed over to the Trump administration prior to the Jalisco raid where El Mencho was killed.

It could be that things are not what they seem. It could be kayfabe to keep the cartels guessing. We should continue to withhold belief (h/t: Chris Paul ) until we have enough data to adopt an informed opinion.

Personally, I do think this particular war against the cartels is real, and I think much of the cartels’ infrastructure has already been severely hampered by the efforts of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with Bukele of El Salvador, among others.

As Petro is calling for Trump to lead a crusade against the bankers and financiers that support the cartels, the [Mexican] military is going after them in Mexico.

Accelerate.

“I Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be Around.” Trump Raises Security Concerns Following Mar-a-Lago Incident

On Sunday February 22, 2026, an armed man breached the secure perimeter of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina, was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, at approximately 1:38 AM ET near the property’s north gate. Martin had been reported missing by his family days before the incident. Martin was reportedly carrying a shotgun and a fuel canister when confronted by law enforcement. Officers reportedly ordered him to drop the items; he dropped the fuel can but raised the shotgun into a shooting position, at which point law enforcement fired and killed him. The President and First Lady were at the White House in Washington, DC at the time of the incident; they were not at Mar-a-Lago. Martin had reportedly fixated on Jeffrey Epstein stories, according to text messages obtained and reported by news outlets. Federal and local authorities, including the FBI, are actively investigating the motivation and other details of the incident. Motives remain under investigation. President Trump addressed the incident publicly on Monday, referring to ongoing threats against him, saying, “I don’t know how long I’ll be around, got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I, hon?”

Ashe in America: In Melania the movie, it’s made authentically, abundantly clear that the First Lady has serious safety concerns about her husband and family. Significant time is dedicated in the film to her anxiety about 2025 Inauguration Day — and she expressed that Barron would not get out of the car if the parade was held outside. You will recall that the inaugural parade was held indoors in 2025.

Advocates of “full control” theories would, I suppose, say she’s just acting. That the movie put together by the First Family to show a more intimate and accessible side of the First Lady was… a fabrication.

If that’s true… Why?

It’s Golden Age time. It’s time to make American great again. It’s time to put America First and build a better future. It’s time for accountability, for justice, for truth, for reconciliation.

Can it be all of those times and also still time to engage in illegal psychological warfare operations on the American people and keep everyone in a state of suspended trust?

I’m skeptical.

That seems more like what the three letter agencies do to destabilize a foreign nation.

Anyway, all that to say, my heart hurt a little bit when the president said, “got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I, hon?” That was to Melania.

The only full control belongs to God. God has protected our President — and will until He decides to bring him home. Pray for the President’s ongoing protection.

God wins.

Ambassador Huckabee Sparks Backlash, Region-Wide Condemnation Over Comments About Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee triggered regional backlash after saying in a televised interview with Tucker Carlson that Israel has a biblical right to a large swath of the Middle East — referencing land “from the Nile to the Euphrates” — and adding that “it would be fine if they took it all,” while also saying Israel is not currently seeking to expand its borders. Arab and Muslim governments and regional bodies publicly condemned the remarks in statements over the weekend, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and others, as well as the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said it “categorically” denounced Huckabee’s comments and called for clarification, describing the remarks as contrary to international law, the UN Charter, and diplomatic norms. A US Embassy spokesperson said Huckabee’s comments did not reflect any change in US policy, and said Huckabee’s full remarks made clear Israel had no desire to change its current boundaries. The controversy unfolded as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview with Kan public radio that he expects Hamas to be given an ultimatum to disarm “in the coming days,” and that “in the end” Israel will occupy Gaza and reestablish Jewish settlements there, according to Israeli media.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Here is a lengthy formal statement posted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

For those who didn’t bother opening the image and zooming in to read it, the statement was co-signed by countries from across the world, from every continent, and includes members from a diverse collection of international groups including NATO, BRICS, the EU, the Arab League, the [57-nation] Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Mike Huckabee has succeeded not only in uniting the Muslim World, but what seems like the entire free world, against Israel.

“OH WOW JUST LIKE IN THE BOOK OF REVELATION!”

Maybe. Or, the arrogance and hubris of Israel’s ruling elite has proven itself to be so wicked that the whole world is collectively retching in disgust.

Allow me to demonstrate how disrespectful these Israelis are toward President Trump. Explain to me how this public statement from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is not undermining Trump’s efforts for peace?

How about Ze’ev Elkin from the Finance Ministry yesterday asserting that Israel will not financially contribute to Trump’s Board of Peace? Is that disrespectful?

What about last month when all of the top officials in Netanyahu’s government—including Smotrich—formally rejected President Trump’s Board of Peace? Is that disrespectful?

I know there are people who will make excuses for this behavior, so let’s keep going.

What about last week when President Trump hosted the first Board of Peace meeting in DC, and [indirectly] called out Laura Loomer and Mark Levin for their incessant attacks against Emir Tamim of Qatar?

How did Loomer respond to Trump’s requests that they stop? She posted the video and doubled down, stating that she “hates Qatar.”

Mark Levin has been acting like a mental patient for the past month, posting “Get Khamenei!” multiple times a day. It appears to be a rally cry to assassinate the leader of Iran.

As I sit here and I listen to Lindsey Graham call President Trump a wuss by comparing him to Barak Obama (should he choose not to attack Iran, in Graham’s musings) I see clearly that these people are not earnestly seeking peace. They are bloodthirsty sociopaths fawning for war.

Honestly, It’s almost like watching some satanic ritual, as they leap around the stage in a frantic craze, anxious that the opportunity for widespread warfare has already passed by.

To be clear, the moment has passed. There won’t be a war with Iran. I don’t know that for certain, as I am not part of Trump’s team, but he gave his word to his Muslim friends that he would bring peace and stability to the region. And if it is a feat of strength that President Trump wishes to display to his Arab partners, there would be no greater demonstration of strength than to stand up to the Israel Lobby and the NeoCons, and stop their warmongering plans.

Only the strongest leader in the world could possibly pull that off.

Meanwhile, here is the opposition leader to Netanyahu’s government, Yair Lapid, declaring that he will stand with Bibi in a war against Iran. Because even this former news anchor turned “center-left” progressive politician wants a war with Iran, and is willing to give Bibi all the support he needs to carry it out.

Lapid even went on (in Hebrew) to express empathy for the Greater Israel that Mike Huckabee conceptualized in his interview with Tucker.

This guy is one of the favorites to win the election for Prime Minister this October. The other favorite—Naftali Bennet, who also opposes Bibi—said the other day that “the world will never love Israel, so it should learn to fear it.”

Well that doesn’t sound evil or ominous at all. All of this totally seems to align with the America First policy objectives laid out by President Trump over the past 10 years. Starting wars in the Middle East with one of the most powerful militaries in the world is super based and redpilled. Killing all of those people is what God wants, I’m told.

I’m am so grateful that we have finally reached a point where it all seems so incredibly asinine. People will still support the call for war, of course, but that is only because they themselves are everything they accuse Iran of being:

Radicalized religious extremists.

BONUS ITEM

Newsom Faces Backlash Over Racist Comments

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism after a video clip from a recent book tour stop in Atlanta showed him telling Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a reportedly majority black audience, “I’m like you … I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy.” In the remarks, Newsom referenced his low SAT score and past struggles with dyslexia. Claiming “you’ll never see me read a speech, be chase I can’t read a speech.” As the remarks circulated on social media, critics unearthed past video of Gavin Newsom bragging about his reading ability. Newsom and his office rejected the criticism, calling it manufactured outrage and noting that he has publicly discussed his dyslexia and test scores for years. On Monday, the California Governor went on a profanity-filled response to Sean Hannity on X, posting, “You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” The Governor continued, “Spare me your fake fucking outrage, Sean.” Republican pundits seized the opportunity to spotlight Democrat double standards on matters of race.

Mortgage Rates Fall Below 6% as Lender Launches Crypto-Backed Qualification

The average US 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 5.99%, the first time it has dipped below 6% since 2022, according to Barron’s citing Freddie Mac data. The drop has prompted renewed interest in refinancing activity. The sub-6% rate environment is expected to increase refinancing eligibility for borrowers who secured loans at higher rates over the past two years. Related: US-based lender RateFi announced the launch of a mortgage product allowing borrowers to use cryptocurrency holdings (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) toward borrower qualification in the underwriting process, without requiring liquidation of those assets.

