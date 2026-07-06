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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
2h

Ashe’s take 👍

Accelerate the end of communism in the American Pursuit of Happiness!

Communism is a system wearing a fake veneer of “equality”…unless it is understood as equality of misery.

Churchill stated, "The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries," contrasting it with capitalism's "unequal sharing of blessings." Later, in 1948, he described socialism as a "philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

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Luc's avatar
Luc
2h

I heard on the radio (yes, I listen to the radio!) that Ford tried to replace quality engineers with AI...didn't work. They hired back what they call the "gray beards". Older skilled engineers to replace the AI and teach the new engineers!!

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