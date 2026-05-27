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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
2h

Great take, Ashe, on the ongoing investigations into the weaponization of government. “I have hope that following the investigation where it leads will reveal that 45 is the tip of the iceberg.”

Yes, Justice closes out the old age before the new Golden Age!

“signal in the midst of an all out assault of noise” is the reason we love Badlands Briefs and Takes!

Truth exists in a nonlinear realm making its way through the mindscape of a linear world. Our will to know has become a collective power speeding up time.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2h

I sure am glad that I have chosen not to consume any DS Rat Bastard MSM... helps me stay sane (don't ask my wife though:-)

Paxton officially taking down another RINO was so much fun. The Humiliation Ritual Cornyn, Thume and all the other whore RINOs is so fun to watch.

I think I can actually hear Nessun Dorma playing in the background:-)

Winning never gets old!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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