The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Massie Gets Wrecked on Primary Tuesday

Rep. Thomas Massie lost his Republican primary Tuesday to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein, marking another victory for President Donald Trump in ousting GOP critics. Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, defeated the longtime incumbent in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District after Trump personally endorsed him, campaigned in the state, and repeatedly attacked Massie on social media as “a bad guy,” “an obstructionist and a fool.” The race became the most expensive U.S. House primary in history. Gallrein ran on loyalty to Trump and his military background, while Massie positioned himself as an independent “America First” voice who had opposed some Trump priorities, including certain foreign aid votes and tax legislation. Trump’s influence extended beyond the House race; in the same primary, his endorsed candidate Rep. Andy Barr won the GOP nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat. Gallrein is heavily favored to win the general election in the deeply Republican district against Democrat Melissa Strange. In his concession speech, Massie told supporters chanting “no more wars” and “America First” that lawmakers must follow the Constitution over party loyalty and hinted at a possible 2028 presidential run. Gallrein’s victory speech began with thanks to Trump, underscoring the president’s tightening grip on the Republican Party.

Ashe in America: Oh, the libertarian rage on the internet was pronounced Tuesday evening when Thomas Massie lost his primary.

The ground is moving under alt-normie feet, and one of my local content creator friends said he was “overdosing on black pills” in response to the news.

On the other side of MassieGate nothing could stop what is coming except Thomas Massie, so thankfully, what is coming has not been stopped.

I am curious if this operation is going to continue, but now center more definitively on Lauren Boebert here in my district. Our primary is June 30.

Can Boebert stop what is coming?

In happier news, Brad Reffensberger is out of the gubernatorial race down in Georgia. That’s probably good for him so he can focus his time and resources on his ostensibly upcoming criminal defense.

Also, elections are still fake.

Sovereign Alliance Posturing Paves the Way for Era of American Acceleration

In the midst of Vladimir Putin traveling to Beijing for a meeting with Xi Jinping directly on the heels of Trump doing the same, the Center for European Policy argues that the Putin-Xi relationship has evolved far beyond a tactical “marriage of convenience” and into a mature alliance rooted in a “shared consciousness.” Since 2012, the two leaders have met nearly 50 times—more than any other world leader has met Xi—culminating in their February 2022 “no limits” friendship declaration just days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has since sustained Moscow’s war effort with dual-use exports, coordinated information operations, and economic lifelines, while both powers back Iran and pursue a vision that privileges state power over individual liberty and seeks to reorder the international system against the West. CEPA and other globalist think tanks are urging the Trump administration to abandon hopes of splitting the pair and instead strengthen democratic alliances to counter this “meta threat.” Simultaneously, U.S. manufacturers are answering the call for a WWII-style production surge, as Ford Motor Company announced it is exploring how its commercial vehicles—such as F-Series and Ranger trucks and Pro Power Onboard technology—could quickly and cost-effectively supply North American and European militaries with mobility, transport, and field-power solutions. The company explicitly invoked its World War II record of producing hundreds of thousands of aircraft, trucks, and engines. Ford’s move aligns with broader Trump administration talks with automakers (including GM and Oshkosh) to convert idle civilian capacity into defense output, a shift Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has described as placing the industrial base on a “wartime footing” amid stockpiles depleted by conflicts across Eurasia. Together, the two developments illustrate a coherent Western response to an emergent power bloc.

Burning Bright: The convergence of Russia and China in the central narrative is granting Donald Trump the mandate he needs for a new era of American Acceleration.

While the Media Industrial Complex spins the Trump-Xi Beijing summit—followed immediately by Putin’s mirrored visit—as either a dramatic new chapter in a new great-power rivalry or a desperate bid to paper over fractures, the emergent pattern I've been projecting for years reveals something far more seismic—something that's more translation and actuation than preparation.

Under this framework, the seeming escalation between Trump, Putin and Xi is not the real story, but rather the ultimate cover story—the perfect translation layer—for the very push into the decentralized, sovereign and abundant future all three envision for their respective peoples.

This Actual-Narrative fusion is now unfolding in real time.

Additionally, Ford is now speaking openly of WWII-style mobilization efforts under the guise of a sudden need for rapid deployment and logistics transformation, as the same Detroit that was once known as the 'Arsenal of Democracy' is being revived, not for abstract globalist adventures, but for sovereign power projection along kinetic, technological and energetic axes.

While this should have always been the case, and the de facto standard operating procedure of a supposed free market powerhouse, only the Multipolar War Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are pretending to wage against each other, but which all three are actually waging against the Hegemon has made the necessity of the transition (which is really a renaissance) undeniable.

In other words, the capacity was always there, but the story was inverted to prevent its actuation, and the new narrative is bending us back toward a world of strategic competition and the resultant growth that comes on the back of it.

This is the Multipolar War in its purest form: not merely the tearing down of the old Rules-Based International Order, but the rapid acceleration out of it and into a new paradigm of cooperative competition forged on explicitly nationalist grounds.

The Sovereign Alliance—Trump, Putin and Xi—has inverted the script.

What currently looks like escalatory posturing between a 'New Axis' or even the very 'New World Order' framing I predicted the System would apply to it 12 days before they did and the fading Hegemon is the precise mechanism cultivating the mass public mandate required for the pivot.

The more dramatic the headlines, the more permission the populations of all three nations grant their leaders to reorient industry, capital and technology toward sovereign ends.

Protectionism and pragmatism are merely the national-level disguises.

Beneath them runs a single current: strategic nationalist competition that rewards only those entities most useful to the host nation’s, and thus, the host people's power and prosperity.

And in this very process, the European Collectorate is being summarily exposed as feckless and weightless—left behind in the rearview mirror of a new history that will look a lot like the one they stole from us.

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Senators Unveil Sweeping Antisemitism Bill

Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) unveiled a sweeping bipartisan bill Tuesday aimed at combating rising antisemitism through new federal requirements in education, online platforms, and community security funding. The legislation would require the Department of Education to appoint an antisemitism coordinator and impose new regulations on colleges receiving federal funding, including mandatory non-discrimination policies and grievance processes. It also boosts nonprofit security grants to $1 billion for Jewish communities and creates a dedicated grant program for places of worship. Additionally, the bill mandates that online platforms disclose how they moderate and respond to antisemitic content. The measure has been more than a year in development and is backed by groups including the ADL and American Jewish Committee. A House companion bill is expected soon, with sponsors hoping to advance the package through vehicles such as the annual defense authorization bill. Rosen, who co-chairs the Senate’s bipartisan antisemitism task force with Lankford, called the effort a coordinated federal response to protect Jewish communities.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: I've been saying that this day would come for the past three years.

This bill represents the Trojan Horse that will dismantle the First Amendment, which will lead to the destruction of the Bill of Rights, which will formally end the American Experiment launched by the Founding Fathers.

This is a bipartisan bill, which will receive wide support across both houses of Congress. It may very well be the most widely supported bipartisan bill since the Patriot Act.

And that is how you know that Israel controls our Congress.

If you think that the super-based-and-redpilled Republicans will come to save you: think again.

Tim Burchett was just on the Daily Herold yesterday, and told Jon that he thinks the claims that Israel disproportionately influences Congress is exaggerated—even after Jon raised concern over this bill and what it means for the First Amendment.

Simply put: nobody is coming to save you. Nobody from the Republican Party, anyway. And the "defeat" of Thomas Massie yesterday in his primary will only further persuade reluctant Republicans to get on board with the Israel agenda or prepare to be ousted from Congress. Because if Thomas Massie can't beat the Israel lobby in a fake election, nobody can.

This is the part where we have to get loud, and ridicule these treasonous sociopaths for attempting to dismantle the Bill of Rights.

We must become defiant. We must become undomesticated.

We must become ungovernable.

US Pauses Participation in Long-Standing Defense Board With Canada

The United States has suspended its participation in the Permanent Joint Board on Defense (PJBD), a long-standing bilateral military consultation body with Canada established in 1940. Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy announced via social media that the Department of Defense (sometimes referred to as the Department of War in reports) is pausing involvement in the PJBD “to reassess how this forum benefits shared North American defense.” The board had served as the primary forum for U.S.-Canada military and security cooperation for decades. Colby cited Canada’s failure to make “credible progress on its defense commitments” as a key factor. The decision comes amid tensions over Canadian defense spending and remarks by Prime Minister Mark Carney, including his World Economic Forum address declaring the U.S.-led global order over. Canada recently met NATO’s 2% of GDP defense target with $63 billion in investments for ships, F-35s, submarines, and Arctic infrastructure, and has pledged to reach 3.5% by 2035, but U.S. officials view this as insufficient. Analysts describe the pause as largely symbolic and political; core operational cooperation, including NORAD modernization, intelligence sharing, and border security, is expected to continue unaffected.

Ashe in America: “It's unclear why Colby made the announcement on Monday, given that Carney's Davos speech was months ago.”

I’m willing to bet that, months ago, it wasn’t time to pause the Permanent Joint Board. Or maybe they were negotiating in those months, and Canada refused to make a deal.

I don’t know, but this is the right posture:

“Only by investing in our own defense capabilities will Americans and Canadians be safe, secure, and prosperous."

America First!

Canada represents the global regime on our northern border. Canada swears allegiance to the British crown, and they have its king on their money.

Until the invisible enemy is defeated, a more hostile posture towards Canada should not only be warranted.

It should be welcomed.

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Israeli Think Tank Says Trump Is Providing Iran Incentive to Resist Us Demands

An Israeli think tank analyst argues that Iran now has greater incentive to resist U.S. demands and avoid major concessions, even if hostilities resume, following President Trump’s decision to pause planned renewed airstrikes. Raz Zimmt, director of the Iran and Shiite Axis program at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said Tehran drew two key conclusions from Trump’s move, which came at the request of Gulf allies hoping to revive talks. First, the pause proves the U.S. and its partners fear the economic and political fallout of renewed war more than Iran does. Second, Trump’s statements are unreliable, so Iran should not capitulate on core issues such as its nuclear enrichment infrastructure and should instead demand upfront guarantees: a full end to the conflict, sanctions relief or unfrozen assets, and arrangements recognizing Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz. The analysis comes amid stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, with both sides holding firm on initial positions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The important takeaway is that the Israel lobby/regime is losing patience with President Trump.

Trump has brilliantly locked us into a perpetual holding pattern that allows neither peace nor war to break out. Even discerning members of the media are beginning to notice his methodology.

The statis has frozen the conflict, in a sense, but has not frozen the public discourse. With time being of the essence, the Israeli diaspora seems to understand that it is quickly losing ground in the court of public opinion with each passing day.

When pro-Israel pundits speak on the matter, most often attempting to win over the public, it only seems to make things worse. That is because their go-to tactics are fearmongering, condescension, and claiming eternal victimhood. These are all tactics that have soured in the collective zeitgeist, because they are the precise tactics that were used, ad nauseum, by the Left before/during/after the first Trump administration.

The NeoCons have long used radical Islamic terrorism as a tool to promote fear and loathing against the Muslim world; the pretentious pseudo-intellectuals that make up the majority of academia have redefined the term ‘insufferable’ in their incessant attempts to shame the public into accepting their contrived philosophies of cultural marxism; And the perverts and degenerates of the Woke movement have ruined the concept of victimhood by weaponizing it in such a manner that the vast ocean of sympathy they spent generations building is now a dried-out lake bed.

Nobody is falling for this crap anymore, and the natural resistance fomenting in the zeitgeist is provoking an authoritarian response from the institutions of power—which is only further fomenting a deeper and more zealous resistance.

This conflict is innate in human nature, and therefore a necessary process for our culture to endure in order to break out of this psychological prison. It is a process that will not happen overnight, and yet it is constantly accelerating at an increasingly exponential rate.

That cognitive acceleration of the collective mind is provoking the Zionist collective in an anxious fit of rage. As it sees its own demise approaching, it seeks to aggressively intervene, and yet, the act of intervention only accelerates the shifting of the Overton Window.

It is a dynamic that is now provoking anger in the Zionist leadership, as they grow increasingly frustrated with their inability to prevent what they seem to see as inevitable. All they have to do is stop, and allow tensions to subside, and yet they cannot stop.

We see this manifest most recently from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Yesterday, Smotrich released a recorded statement where he accused the UN International Criminal Court of seeking an arrest warrant against him and other members of the Netanyahu regime. He stated that such acts are declarations of war, and Israel will respond appropriately, explicitly declaring war on the Palestinian Authority—with new actions to be taken—and effectively declaring war on the UN, which equates to declaring war on the entire world.

This is the raving of a lunatic. It is the behavior of a wild animal that has been backed into the corner and is now fighting for its life.

Instead of diplomacy and discussion, Smotrich and his ilk seek aggressive conflict through violence and hostility. He is setting Israel up to continue such conflicts, regardless of what the United States does next.

And it appears that President Trump intends to make peace with Iran.

BONUS ITEM

NY Governor Signs Bill to Preserve State Power Over Vaccine Mandates

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills into law on Friday, May 15 aimed at protecting state-level vaccine access and requirements amid federal policy shifts. The legislation includes one measure that expands pharmacist authority to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 2 to 18. The second bill requires health insurers to cover all vaccines recommended by the New York State Commissioner of Health, decoupling state policy from federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines, which had recently reduced routine recommendations from 17 to 11 diseases. The bills also preserve state authority over school immunization schedules, newborn vaccination protocols, and related requirements. Hochul and state health officials framed the action as safeguarding public health tools against federal changes under the Trump administration, ensuring New Yorkers retain broad access to immunizations. The moves follow earlier executive orders expanding vaccine administration and come as some critics argue the laws represent overreach or resistance to national policy adjustments. Core cooperation on other public health issues continues, but the new laws prioritize state control over vaccine recommendations and coverage.

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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