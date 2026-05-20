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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
7h

I’m confused. Just over a year ago, Trump signed an Executive Order to begin the process of Dismantling the Federal Dept of Education.

“The Secretary of Education shall, to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education.”

This was to give control back to the states and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, waste.

So what happened to that?

Now we have this bipartisan bill to fund pro-Israel through the Dept of Education?!

Does dismantling the Dept of Ed require Congressional vote?

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Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
6h

“Also, elections are still fake.” 🎯

rattensperger is still sos. not good. georgia hands out these cute lil stickers once your ballot disappears into a dominion scanner, “i secured my vote”. yeah. theres your psyop. by the georgia gope. frs need to go to jail. i hope they do.

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