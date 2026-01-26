The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Minnesota Madness and Fraud Cascade

Federal immigration agents fatally shot 37-year-old U.S. citizen Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24 during an enforcement operation, igniting protests and political controversy in Minnesota and beyond. The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti was armed with a handgun and resisted efforts to disarm him before a Border Patrol agent fired, killing him at the scene. However, bystander videos and witness accounts suggest Pretti was initially filming officers and was pepper-sprayed and pinned down prior to the shots, with some footage showing an agent taking his weapon before others fired. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino defended the officers, characterizing them as victims and asserting Pretti had interfered with their actions. The fatal encounter has drawn sharp rebukes from local leaders, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who decried the federal operation as excessive and called for federal agents’ withdrawal and accountability. President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to support federal agents, question the absence of local police involvement, and accuse Minnesota officials of “inciting insurrection.” In a series of posts, Trump also linked the situation to alleged “theft and fraud” involving billions of dollars tied to state officials, framing the unrest in broader partisan terms. The incident has underscored growing tensions over immigration enforcement and federal-state relations, drawing national attention and prompting demonstrations amid ongoing debate over law enforcement conduct and policy.

Ashe in America: No one is above the law.

We heard that over and over and over again during the Biden Administration as the State destroyed every precedent and standard and norm in their pursuit of “getting Trump.”

“And by the way, I’ve been indicted more times than Alphonse Capone. He’s the most vicious of all gangsters. If he took you to dinner, and if you didn’t look proper, if you laughed a little bit, he might think you’re laughing at him, it’s dangerous to laugh – he’d kill you immediately. He was indicted one time. I was indicted four times,” President Trump said in Iowa in November 2023, and throughout the 2024 campaign.

MAGA said it was weaponized government, lawfare, ridiculous.

Democrats said, “No one is above the law.”

Note that yesterday was the anniversary of Al Capone’s death. He was public enemy number one during Prohibition — perhaps the greatest season of federal civil overreach before COVID.

Fast forward to 2026, and state sanctuary policies openly violate federal law. Are state governments above the law?

We find cities creating “newcomer playbooks” to provide aid and comfort — and access to entitlement programs — to foreign criminals inside our country. Are city officials above the law?

Brick and mortar businesses are closing up shop when ICE activity, is reported in their areas, ostensibly because they employ illegals. Are local businesses above the law?

Federal immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities and states is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Good.

Despite a whole-of-legacy-press effort to claim that Americans don’t support the administration’s immigration enforcement, reliable polling shows that Americans remain divided on party lines on this issue. Public sentiment is essentially unchanged since summer of last year.

President Trump won the popular vote. The People voted for making America safe again. The People want the criminal invaders removed for violating the law.

No one is above the law, right?

Bessent Talks Smack in Davos; Bankers Freak Out

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent played a central diplomatic role at the World Economic Forum in January 2026, attempting to steady global markets and allied partners amid a political storm triggered by President Donald Trump’s aggressive foreign and trade policy initiatives. Bessent repeatedly urged European leaders and markets not to retaliate against Trump’s threatened tariff measures linked to the administration’s controversial pressure campaign over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, arguing that escalation would harm long-term relations and citing the importance of established trade frameworks. He also sought to defuse speculation that European governments might sell U.S. Treasury holdings as leverage, dismissing such scenarios as exaggerated and not widely supported. On the forum sidelines, Bessent described U.S.–Europe relations as stronger than perceived and encouraged counterparts to “take a deep breath” about Washington’s hard line on Greenland, even as tensions dominated discussions among diplomats and executives. Bessent also engaged in sharply worded exchanges with domestic political figures, publicly mocking California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s criticism of Trump’s diplomacy as lacking economic credibility, and criticizing broader commentary from Newsom on the world stage. In remarks that reverberated beyond Europe, Bessent suggested that the western Canadian province of Alberta could serve as a “natural partner” for the United States, referencing discussions about the province’s political identity and autonomy. The broader controversy itself eased mid-week when President Trump announced what he described as a “framework of a future deal” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, temporarily pausing tariff actions that had rattled global markets and triggered diplomatic alarm. Meanwhile, Trump’s statements about Greenland — including repeated inaccuracies about the island’s legal status — have drawn scrutiny from independent fact-checking sources, with critics among NATO allies warning that such rhetoric undermines long-standing security arrangements and trust.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump didn’t go into Davos alone.

He brought two of his most potent (and understated) soldiers into enemy territory with him, and for large swaths of the week, he actually let them take the lead.

To wit, it nearly brings a tear to my eye to see the broader MAGAsphere finally giving Scott Bessent his due for not only being an underrated (and ultra dry) comedian, but also someone who’s an absolute wolf a the global finance table.

Keep in mind, this was the man who claimed in early 2024 he envisions a “Global Economic Re-Ordering,” and that he wanted to be a part of it.

Well, that’s exactly what Donald Trump is in the midst of engineering, turning the planned Great Reset into a ‘Good’ One, as I’ve been arguing since 2022.

And so, this week, Trump rolled into Davos not with an assortment of caricatures and TV characters to stump for the cameras.

He walked into the den of vipers with two lions beside him, even if they don’t make nearly as many headlines.

Make no mistake, Bessent and Howard Lutnick are names the enemy knows well, and Trump letting them off the leash is as sure a sign as anything else we’ve seen that the Golden Age is accelerating, perhaps ahead of schedule.

Lutnick has never been shy about his vision (and Trump’s) for the future, and America’s dominant role in manifesting it, but then, when it comes to Bessent, I believe he’s not just the prime architect of much of Trump’s Golden Age agenda ... but perhaps more so, the prime harbinger of the old System’s demolition.

In fact, he might actually be MORE suited to the latter.

Why?

Well, he’s done it before.

From one of my favorite 2025 long-form’s that’s aging particularly well this week:

“Bessent, in my estimation and close study over the last few months isn’t some Hollywood caricature, but rather a battle-hardened operative whose trajectory from complicit insider to insurgent demolitions expert makes him the ultimate harbinger of the central bankers’ downfall.

And I would bet they know it … which is why many of Scottie’s former ‘friends’ in high places are feeling a bit low these days, and casting more blame on him for the current state of their stateless apparatus—the Hegelian Hydra that is Globalism itself—even than his boss at present.

Why?

Betrayal is the worst kind of poison, sure, and I would argue that those who traffick in it feel it most keenly when the blade turns inward. But that’s not why they hate and fear Scott Bessent so much.

No.

They hate and fear him because he’s been in the house, he’s been in the machine … hell, he’s made it run, at least in part, and so, who better than him to author a core piece of its destruction?”

If you’d like to learn more about just why the enemy faction fears Scott Bessent so much, and why he represents one of Donald Trump’s no-longer-secret weapons against the Globalist Cabal, check out ‘The Wolf of Main Street,’ and then re-watch Bessent’s greatest hits from Davos with new framing in mind.

Get Free Shipping with Badlands, Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders, which you can claim by following the linked banner. This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health, and as someone who’s been using this type of litter before I even knew these guys, I can tell you it’s a game-changer!

Sponsored

Trump Flexes the Discombobulator; ‘Kokomo’ Rodriguez Hypes US Power Projection

U.S. forces carried out a military operation in Venezuela on January 3 that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and their subsequent transfer to the United States to face charges. President Donald Trump said in a January 25 interview that American forces employed a classified device he referred to as the “Discombobulator” to disable Venezuelan defense equipment and prevent the launch of Russian and Chinese missiles during the raid, though details about the technology remain unclear. Trump asserted the weapon rendered enemy systems inoperative and ensured that no rockets were launched in response. In the political aftermath, Venezuela’s legislature began debating a major overhaul of the nation’s oil sector aimed at ending decades of rigid state control. Lawmakers approved initial measures to allow private and foreign companies greater operational autonomy, lower royalty and tax requirements, and international arbitration provisions — a significant shift from policies established under Hugo Chávez. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has championed opening the oil industry to increased foreign investment since Maduro’s ouster. A leaked recording of a meeting held after the operation captured Rodríguez saying U.S. forces gave members of Maduro’s cabinet “15 minutes to comply or they would kill us,” reflecting ongoing tensions and uncertainty among remaining regime figures. Following Maduro’s removal, a group of U.S. lawmakers reportedly expressed support for Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as a potential future leader of the country. Members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee are said to have unanimously endorsed Machado after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill, praising her long opposition to Maduro’s government and calling for free and fair elections. The lawmakers’ backing comes despite Trump previously dismissing her prospects as Venezuela’s leader and reflects a degree of congressional support for the opposition figure’s role in shaping the country’s post-Maduro political landscape. (rt.com) In separate comments about international security, Trump suggested that NATO members could demonstrate the alliance’s value by sending troops to help secure the United States’ southern border. On social media, he mused that invoking NATO’s mutual defense obligations — a provision traditionally applied to military attacks on member states — might compel allied forces to assist with border security issues, a proposal that highlights ongoing tensions between the administration and European members of the alliance.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Acting Venezuelan President Delcy ‘Kokomo’ Rodriguez is playing her role to perfection, as she deploys what appear to be coordinated public narratives with President Trump that hype cutting-edge US military technology.

I would assume the goal of this is to elevate American power projection.

It began with President Trump disclosing throughout last week the use of a non-lethal(?) new technology, which Trump dubbed the “Discombobulator.”

A video of Rodriguez being interviewed was leaked to a local journalism collective called La Hora de Venezuela, where she claims that right after former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured, she received a phone call and was told that the remaining government leadership had 15 minutes to agree to comply or be killed. She also claims that the remaining leadership was initially told that Maduro and his wife were killed, not captured.



I see this all as theater. Rodriguez has already affirmed that Maduro signed a Continuity of Government order back in December, in anticipation of his “departure” from Venezuela. The fact that Rodriguez has been compliant and agreeable to President Trump’s vision for Venezuela further suggests that this narrative is likely an embellishment, if not a flat out fabrication.

To what end?

Well, the narrative gives Kokomo some street cred as an earnest opponent of unipolar hegemony, while disclosing to the world that the US military has new weapons technologies that it is already using in the field. This narrative deployment helps reassert American military dominance, and is only possible if Kokomo is #OurGirl. Meanwhile, Kokomo gets some soundbites of defiance, which helps her credibility as she avoids being cast as yet another puppet leader of the State Department.

The habitually-treasonous GOP is still championing Maria Hakuna Matata as the rightful ruler of Venezuela, despite the fact that President Trump has already dismissed her as unpopular and lacking the respect needed to lead the country. This is yet another demonstration of the subversive actions of the Republican Party against President Trump. (Many such cases.)

Trump responded to the traitors by trolling their slimy friends in NATO, pondering why NATO hasn’t sent soldiers to the US southern border to defend the NATO leader from foreign invasion. In a brilliant moment of TrumpaMania, the President threatened to invoke Article Five of the NATO charter, which would require all allies to mobilize military units in defense of the US.

As all of this kabuki theater is unfolding, Kokomo and Trump have been working together to bring the Venezuelan oil industry back online. Trump has called on two of the largest commodity trading firms in the world, Vitol and Trafigura, to begin brokering deals with potential buyers of Venezuela’s oil.

What makes this dynamic so interesting is that it has the potential to trigger a major scandal in the financial world. Both Vitol and Trafigura were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Maduro in both US and Swiss court in March 2018. Both companies have had executives arrested for corruption, with Trafigura’s former CEO, Mark Wainwright, sentenced in Swiss court last February to 32 months in prison after being found guilty of paying over $5 billion in bribes to oil officials in Africa to secure contracts. (All connected to the lawsuit filed by Maduro in 2018.)

Based on my research and best understanding, once these brokerage firms and banks begin circulating money for the oil deals with Venezuela, banking regulators could be tripped and asked to file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) if the money is flowing in patterns that differ from how they were flowing before, per the lawsuit filed by Maduro. According to lengthy conversations with ChatGPT, this situation has the potential to bring the entire transnational central banking system to its knees.

Accelerate.

Oh, Canada…

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that Canada has no plans to pursue a free trade agreement with China, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 100 % tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa were to finalize such a deal. Carney said Canada’s recent agreement with China simply reduces tariffs on a limited number of products and does not constitute a comprehensive free trade pact. Carney reiterated that Canada will honor its commitments under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), which restricts negotiating free trade treaties with non-market economies like China without notification to partners, and stressed that Ottawa had no intention of moving toward a broader trade deal with Beijing. The preliminary Canada–China arrangement announced earlier this month includes tariff reductions on Chinese electric vehicles and lower duties on Canadian agricultural exports such as canola, following a period of elevated tariffs between the two countries. China’s foreign ministry said the arrangements were not aimed at third parties amid the dispute. Trump’s threat, made publicly last week, warned that a full Canada–China trade deal would prompt punitive tariffs on Canadian goods entering the United States and characterized growing economic ties with China as a strategic concern, though U.S. officials provided mixed early commentary on the agreements. The tensions reflect broader geopolitical and economic friction among the three countries, with Ottawa seeking to manage its significant trade relationship with the United States while diversifying foreign partnerships under Carney’s leadership.

Ashe in America: On Friday’s OnlyLands, we read a Badlands Boost from a viewer that appeared offended at their perception of my long held positions on Canada — but confused (wrong) about my long held positions on Canada.

The boost, which savagely was for $0.01 — a protest boost, well done — claimed that I hate Canadians and implied that Canada still has some valid claim to Real Mrs. Bright.

I want to set the record straight: I do not now nor have I ever hated Canadians. Also, RMB is American. We will launch a thousand ships on this.

Canada is a colony of the British Crown. The Prime Minister of Canada swears allegiance to the British Monarch. Canada is a significant beneficiary of and advocate for globalism — the real enemy in the shadow war.

In other words, Canada isn’t real. Its power projection isn’t real. It projects power on behalf of another. Canada is projecting Britain’s power. I definitely hate that.

You should, too.

I don’t hate people groups. (Somalis are begging me to change that personal rule, but for now it holds.) I hate scammers. I hate thieves. I hate entitled free loaders. I hate governments.

You should, too.

As always, I stand with the people of all nations to cast off foreign chains and govern themselves without interference and agendas that don’t serve their interests. In Canada, I’ve advocated for the truckers and for Alberta and for liberation. Liberating Canada from the clutches of globalism is in both American and Canadian interests. I support it.

You should, too.

We’re talking about our northern border and Canada’s owners are, according to decades of storytelling, our viscous enemies. Indeed, according to the storytelling, the leaders of Canada — projecting power on behalf of their owners — are openly hostile to America:

- choosing to remain subjects of the monarchy that Americans died to expel;

- choosing to give belt-and-road imperialist communists a foothold on our continent, right up on our border;

- choosing to white knight for Denmark, preserving globalist control of northern shipping lanes.

Canada is acting like our enemy, aren’t they? I would argue they might be our greatest national security threat due to their distance and disdain. Sorry (not sorry) if pointing that out hurts the feelings of globalists, Canadian or otherwise, but I’m America First.

You should be, too.

(Well, if you’re American on that last one… If you’re Canadian, you should be Canada first — the point is, not Crown first.)

Canada sounds like our enemy in other ways, too. Consider RFK, Jr.’s mission. Yesterday, I learned that Canada created Canola Oil, a highly processed seed oil linked to chronic inflammation, obesity, and other common health effects plaguing Americans and driving the public health crisis.

“Canadian Oil, Low Acid”

They are the largest global exporter of the stuff, (75-80%), too. What did they know about canola oil, and when did they know it?

No matter the answer, RFK’s war on highly processed seed oils is an economic war on Canada. I support it.

You should, too.

Finally, back to the main story, Carney is sending mixed messages on China:

Did Carney change his mind, or did King Charles?

In summary, I don’t hate Canadians. I hate globalism.

In North America in 2026, Canada is the face of globalism, sewn onto the crown like a silence of the lambs skin suit. The globalist proxy on our northern border is a national security threat and a bad neighbor.

I hate that.

You should, too.

Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community. Meet like-minded Americans, hear powerful content, and be part of something real on April 9-12 in Nashville, TN.

Big Trouble in Little China

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Reports broke on social media on Friday of an alleged military coup in China.

From the account being quoted by General Flynn:

Latest news confirms: Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli, and Zhong Shaojun have been arrested simultaneously, and all of Zhang Youxia’s family members have also been taken into custody. The news has been circulated among the top echelons of the CCP leadership. In addition to Zhang Youxia’s absence from the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for provincial and ministerial-level leading cadres, he also missed the originally scheduled annual event at the National Defense University. More importantly, following the death of former Deputy Chief of the General Staff Wei Fulin, the funeral wreath sent by Zhang Youxia was also notified to be temporarily removed.

More from this account:

The more rumors about Zhang Youxia being arrested spread, the more sensational and terrifying they become. I just heard that it was Wang Xiaohong’s special service bureau that arrested military personnel, including Zhong Shaojun, who had only just been released, and he was arrested again. Seventeen people were taken in one go this time. Since the source of the information cannot be verified, we might as well let the bullet fly a little longer and see whether Zhang Youxia shows up at the Spring Festival group meeting or not.



If Zhang Youxia has really been arrested, that would mean Xi Jinping and the red families have completely broken off and reached the point of no return. The big drama left to watch is how the red families will make their move at this critical juncture. As long as the red families join forces to counterattack, it’s estimated that very few of Xi Jinping’s close confidants would dare to resist to the end.

From ChatGPT:

Well, we now have confirmation that a total of 17 officials (lol) have been arrested, including the three generals that were named above. The three who were named are from the “red families,” meaning they are from the original founding families of the CCP and control most of the state-owned natural resources and infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal reports that General Zhang Youxia has been accused of leaking classified intel on China’s nuclear weapons technology to the US.

Now, there are multiple ways to interpret these events, but the way I see it is that there is a Good Twin and an Evil Twin (h/t Chris Paul) in both the US and China. Xi and Trump represent the Good Twin in their respective countries, while the Uniparty/Deep State and the Chinese military leaders who were arrested represent the other.

I haven’t been able to find a direct connection between the Chinese deal Canadian President Mark Carney was working on and this failed military coup, but the timing can’t be a coincidence.

What I have been able to piece together is that Carney was dealing with the Chinese technocrats, a group that includes the central bankers and is distinct from both the red family aristocracy and the military command, though it certainly seems like there are alliances between sub-factions within all of these groups.

The technocrats were the group that brought China into the western banking system, opening up its economy for exploitation. They were effectively overthrown when Xi Jinping became Secretary General in 2012.

According to the Washington Post article:

Since the summer of 2023, the party has unseated top officers in China’s army, air force, navy, strategic-missile force and paramilitary police, as well as major theater commands—including the one focused on Taiwan. More than 50 senior military officers and defense-industry executives have been placed under investigation or removed from office in the past 2½ years, according to official disclosures reviewed by the Journal.

The Central Military Commission had six professional military members when its current term started in 2022. Now it has just one active uniformed officer, Gen. Zhang Shengmin, who was promoted to vice chairman only in October after the purge of another general who held that role.

The Financial Times of London has reported that this move by Xi consolidates his power, which is likely necessary in this moment to stave off calamity. Many people are expecting President Trump to wield emergency executive authority and crack down on the color revolution happening in our country. President Xi is simply ahead of the game.

BONUS ITEMS

Trump invites Italy to join Gaza ISF as founding member, would not require boots on ground

The United States has formally invited Italy to become a founding member of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, according to a Bloomberg report cited by The Jerusalem Post. The invitation, delivered this week to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office and Italy’s Foreign Ministry, would not obligate Italian combat troops but would rely on Italy’s earlier commitment to help train a future Gaza police force and leverage its political connections in the region. Italy’s government declined to comment on the proposal, and a White House spokeswoman did not confirm the offer, stating only that “announcements on the ISF will come soon.” The Trump administration has encountered challenges in securing troop pledges for the stabilization force, leading to increased outreach to potential partners such as Italy. Separately, Meloni has requested that U.S. President Donald Trump amend the governance terms of the U.S.-led “Board of Peace,” a body intended to oversee post-war governance in Gaza, citing constitutional issues with its current structure. The Board of Peace has been controversial among some allies due to questions about leadership roles and funding.

EU must stop funding Kiev after Zelensky’s ‘insults’ – Italian MP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to criticize the European Union’s handling of security and its support for Ukraine, saying the bloc has been indecisive and must learn to better defend itself. In his remarks, Zelensky did not specifically thank EU member states for nearly €193 billion in military and financial assistance provided since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The speech drew a sharp reaction from some Italian political figures. Italian lawmaker Rossano Sasso of the Lega Nord party said on social media that the EU should stop sending military aid to Ukraine, writing that the bloc now “deservedly accepts the insults” after years of financial support and asserting that Italy should provide no more weapons or money for what he described as a war that is not Italy’s. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Zelensky’s address “not generous”, given European backing for Ukraine, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stands by Ukraine and that its actions “speak louder than words,” acknowledging that Europe cannot match the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people but will continue its support. “While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit,” JPMorgan Chase said in a statement. “We respect the president’s right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves — that’s what courts are for.”

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.