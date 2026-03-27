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Jordan Merhib's avatar
Jordan Merhib
7h

This is where we are: 'Listen, privacy is a myth...". Let us be frank, with AI, the wielders of the technology can generate a dossier on every one of us right down to the typing (and reading) of this comment. Let that sink in. That is the playing field. What they choose to enforce or ignore is what we are arguing about, not whether or not they can.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
8hEdited

Man O Man this show just keeps getting better and better!

So Ashe I firmly believe that a key mission of DOGE was to gain access to ALL the data buried in the silos of arcane government "systems" and that our AI is now continuously used to the benefit of We the People. All these narrative deployments are simply noise to soften the masses to the Good Rest ht BB. Accelerate indeed!!!

BB the exposure of the EU and Green Agenda is sooo glorious. The fact that the DS Rat Bastards could lull us into complacency for decades is sad as I look back but now We the People can see that the emperor has no clothes everywhere we look!!!

And Gay Ayatollah... talk about Trump-A-Mania at it's finest... I am having a BLAST!

I will close with a paraphrase of one of my favorite movie lines (Apocalypse Now): "I love the smell of napalm in the morning... it smells like VICTORY"!!!

Accelerate Baby!

Y'all enjoy your weekends!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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