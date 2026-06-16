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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
9h

Thanks y'all, what an amazing year and here we are right where you projected us to be back in January. If more people read your work they could be as comfortable as we all are:-)

Still not Tired of Winning:-)

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
9h

Great stuff as usual, gang! Me thinks the biggest enemy in the Middle East is the city of London and their centuries of 'distribution control' of oil and forever conflict using our Navy to enforce all of it.

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