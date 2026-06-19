The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Federal Agents Investigate Allegations of Voter Fraud on Los Angeles Skid Row

Federal agents conducted an operation on Los Angeles’ Skid Row Thursday as part of an investigation into alleged voter fraud connected to the city’s recent mayoral election and gubernatorial primary races. Roughly 20 federal agents, including personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, were seen moving through the area shortly before noon, interviewing dozens of homeless residents and taking notes. Witnesses described the agents, dressed in casual clothing, fanning out across the streets and speaking with locals who appeared to direct them toward specific areas and individuals. The probe follows allegations that surfaced after Election Day, including videos in which Skid Row residents claimed they were paid to participate in voting-related activities. Some individuals alleged they received cash payments to sign registration forms, forge signatures, and complete voter information ahead of the mayoral race and primary elections. In the recordings, residents claimed they were encouraged to support incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman. One account also stated that challenger Spencer Pratt was not included among the candidates allegedly promoted to voters. The investigation also comes amid reports examining voter registration records tied to homeless shelters and social service organizations. According to a review cited in the reporting, more than 7,600 registered voters were linked to such addresses, including approximately 1,160 registrations connected to the Midnight Mission in Skid Row. A separate homeless services drop-in center in Venice was also reported to have 185 registered voters associated with its address. The facility had previously received a $600,000 taxpayer-funded grant while Councilmember Nithya Raman chaired the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing and Homelessness Committee. Related: Federal officials have issued a subpoena to America Votes, a major nonprofit voter mobilization group, as part of a widening investigation tied to the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, according to sources familiar with the probe. A former director and board member described the scope as extensive and wide-ranging.

Ashe in America: Exactly one month ago as I write this, on May 18, 2026, the DOJ announced they had indicted a woman for a voter fraud scheme in LA.

“A California woman who worked as a longtime signature collector for ballot initiatives has been charged with paying individuals – including homeless people living in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles – to register to vote,” the release said.

That indictment seemed to follow the O’Keefe Media Group’s March 2026 undercover documentation of an LA registration drive for homeless people with money exchanged and fake names being registered.

On June 2, the LA primary race was held.

On June 7, it was announced that Spencer Pratt “lost” in a jungle primary, and even the normies cried fraud as the second spot was called for Ramen.

On June 8, James O’Keefe shared his March video again, reminding everyone that LA voter registration was impacted by the fraud.

REMINDER: Fake names = fake voters = fake ballots = fake counts = fake outcomes = fake elections.

Yesterday, the FBI announced a raid on “skid row” in LA, with 20+ agents investigating voter fraud in the LA mayoral election. Kash Patel amplified it:

In the first comment on his post, Patel shared the DOJ press release from May…

Was the LA mayoral election a sting?

Did “Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, of Marina del Rey, California, 64, also known as ‘Anika’” flip?

As the narrative shifts, take note of the fraud apologists telling you this scheme is “not enough to overturn the outcome.”

They’re likely the same people that told you the fraud wasn’t happening at all.

Accelerate.

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Media Says Iran Has Humiliated Trump as They Invert Original Premises

Legacy media is claiming that President Donald Trump emerged weakened from the conflict with Iran and that the resulting agreement represented a retreat from the administration’s original objectives. The Atlantic contends that Iran weathered the conflict and that the outcome undercut Trump’s claims of leverage. A related newsletter criticized Trump’s comments at the G7 summit and argued that the administration had shifted away from its earlier goals in the Middle East. Reports across outlets characterize the agreement and the broader outcome as a setback for Trump and argue that the final framework differs substantially from the premises that initially justified the conflict.

Burning Bright: The Media Industrial Complex is in full, flailing retreat along Overton’s Goalpost, discombobulated by the very off-ramp it spent months insisting Donald Trump could never locate without catastrophic loss of face or strategic leverage.

Because they never understood the game Trump was playing until it was too late.

During the controlled burn of the Iranian theater, the same media voices and their Uniparty representatives declared confidently that no diplomatic path existed short of their preferred endpoints: perpetual entanglement or a decisive regime change operation on their terms, which they conflated with Trump’s.

Now, with the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed ahead of schedule—codifying an immediate and permanent ceasefire, phased sanctions relief, a $300 billion rehabilitation framework, the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day window for final (and also fake) nuclear negotiations—the narrative has inverted with comical speed, leaving the Media Protectorate in the unfortunate position of needing to present the solution as the problem.

To wit, they now claim that Trump’s off-ramp with the Iranian Regime (the very one they claimed was impossible for months) is itself suddenly representative of the true crisis.

‘Trump is making concessions to a terrorist regime!’

They cry.

‘He has squandered leverage it took a generation of Proxy War to acquire!’

They exclaim.

‘He has extended a lifeline to a once-proud empire we almost squeezed into dust that leaves nuclear infrastructure, defensive autonomy and financial networks intact!’

Overton’s Goalpost has not just shifted; it has been torn from the earth and hurled backward in a display of narrative desperation that borders on self-parody.

This is an untenable and absurd position, and one into which the enemy has been deliberately trapped.

The same apparatus that spent the better part of a year decrying the absence of diplomacy now treats its arrival as proof of strategic malpractice.

In doing so, it reveals one of the great second-order effects of Trump’s joint mass psychological operation conducted with elements of the Iranian regime: the systematic exposure of the War Hawks and NeoCons who have long pretended to forward his agenda in the region and beyond while harboring singular devotion to the perpetuation of the very Forever War construct they pretend to oppose.

Israel Escalates Defiance of Trump, Demarcating Lebanese Land While Naftali Bennet Outlines a Political Revolution

Israel is in discussions with the United States about maintaining troop deployments in southern Lebanon beyond previously anticipated timelines, according to Reuters. Israeli officials have also advanced plans related to border demarcation and security arrangements in the area despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. Separately, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett outlined plans for a new political movement and called for major changes in Israeli leadership and governance. Bennett’s remarks come amid continued debate over Israel’s security strategy and the country’s political future.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Here is what President Trump posted yesterday to Truth Social around 2:00 PM EST.

Hours after President Trump made these comments, reports flooded social media of a major military operation by the IDF in southern Lebanon, concentrated around the city of Nabatieh. Countless reports of vicious close-quarter combat soon flooded the internet, with reports of armor columns that included armored bulldozers moving through the area. The IDF is said to have sustained heavy losses and had lost at least four Mekarva tanks that were destroyed.

Here is President Trump’s preferred Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid, affirming the report that Israel had likely invaded Lebanon in an attempt to seize control of the Strait.

According to The Times of Israel, the IDF did confirm that they had conducted a military operation last night in southern Lebanon.

The reports from various parties all agree that there is heavy close-quarter combat occurring right now in southern Lebanon. Israeli media has now confirmed that at least four IDF soldiers have been killed, including a senior officer.

The IDF published a map showing area in Lebanon in which they intend to establish a Security Zone.

This is not the first time they have publicly announced this objective, though this does appear to be the first that we are seeing a map where the Security Zone includes areas north of the Litani River. (For context, this new military operation is being waged against Nabatieh and the surrounding region, making it clear that this map does not show the full extent of area that they intend to claim.

Separately, Knesset Member and Prime-Minister Candidate Naftali Bennett called yesterday for the establishment of a constitution, “"in the spirit of the [US] Declaration of Independence," describing his vision and plans for the Israeli government should be elected in October.

"We're going to address some of the biggest problems we're facing: cost of living, education, crime, crazy housing costs, our international standing, and security above all," Bennett said.

Bennett said that his first order of business in office will be to establish a state commission of inquiry into the events surrounding October 7, 2023, and why such terrible mistakes that led to the massacre were allowed to take place.

Bennett spoke of his intention to cut benefits to [Ultra-Orthodox] draft-dodgers, and focus on AI development and innovation. But the most interesting comment he made regarding the economy was this one:

"Prices are high for one main reason: we don't have real competition. We'll break up monopolies, cut regulation, and open the market to imports," he said.

This is clearly a reference to the fact that Israel’s origin story is that of a communist/socialist state, and many of those elements still overtly exist today.

Above all else, Bennett—one of the main opposition leaders against President Trump— and his team have expressed their intent to restart the war against Iran. Meaning that a war between Israel and Iran is all but inevitable, so we might as well control and end it as quickly as possible.

Against this whole backdrop, President Trump and his cabinet still ostensibly support Netanyahu. It will be interesting to see what Bibi does next, and whether he will join the growing chorus of voices rebuking this entire conflict.

What is clear is that Netanyahu is Trump’s horse that he is backing in this race, most likely because he has lots of leverage over him and can therefore easily control Netanyahu’s moves.

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Formal Signing of US-Iran MOU Put on Hold After Israel Launches Major Attack in Lebanon; Iran and US Proceed With Agreement Anyway

Formal US-Iran signing ceremonies scheduled in Switzerland were postponed after Israel launched overnight strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli and Swiss reports. The IDF said it targeted Hezbollah positions, while Lebanese reports cited multiple fatalities. Switzerland confirmed that planned talks at Bürgenstock were canceled. Despite the canceled ceremony, the United States and Iran proceeded with implementation of their agreement. Vice President J.D. Vance defended the deal and criticized opposition from Israeli officials, while President Donald Trump said Iran could retain some ballistic missile capabilities under the arrangement. Related: CENTCOM announced force posture and operational updates related to the region: “Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Vice President JD Vance has cancelled or delayed his visit. It would appear that Israel’s resumption of war with Iran is what provoked and catalyzed this delay.

Iran reported that they have moved over 5 million barrels of oil since signing the electronic agreement with the Trump Administration on Sunday.

CENTCOM posted that they had officially lifted the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

For now, it appears that both sides will continue to honor their commitments, despite the constant negative press from the news media against President Trump.

We did get some hilarious and awesome clips from JD Vance yesterday.

Wow. The Vice-President of the United States dressing down Israeli leadership from the podium at the White House.

I can’t imagine there are many people who thought something—the two sides of the proverbial coin in Islam agreeing on something— like this would ever happen. The fact that Vance is calling out that the entire world now rebukes Israel and wants nothing to do with something.

Appearing on a podcast yesterday in a separate situation, JD Vance addressed the fact that the Israelis will ostensibly “kill everything” that “stands” front of them.

This marks a critical development in this story: the heel turn.

JD Vance is clearly being sent on a media tour to boost his confidence and run interference on some of the very goofy headlines floating around. The idea that we would ever “integrate” our military or our culture with any foreign power or culture is funny.

JD calling out Israel and telling them that nobody from around the country/world likes them.

I think we are going to see that decline in popularity grow exponentially, as the average tourist becomes less interested in visiting the holy land.

What is clear is that the Zionists in both Israel and the GOP are being set up by President Trump, and they are walking right into the trap. Soon it will be crystal clear that they are subversive traitors who are trying to hide among us.

Here is Ted Cruz making an absolute ass out of himself.

What’s going to happen when Iran and Trump earnestly make peace, only for the Republicans (who have proven to be absolutely useless) to torpedo the deal?

Trump is Moving Too Fast for Senate Republicans

According to Politico, tensions have emerged between President Donald Trump and some Senate Republicans over the pace and strategy of advancing the administration’s 2026 agenda. Trump has publicly criticized lawmakers he believes are moving too slowly, while Republicans have pointed to Senate procedures and narrow majorities as constraints. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has emphasized working through the legislative process, while Sens. Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, and Bill Cassidy have pushed back on expectations that senators simply approve proposals without changes or extended debate. Despite the disagreements, the senators cited generally support many of Trump’s policy goals.

Ashe in America: In a transformational change program, you move fast and break things. You can’t let the old guard set your pace or your agenda, and you break rules because the old guard rules are preventing your transformation.

On the last episode I did with Burning Bright on his show The Narrative (Sundays at 9pET), we talked about how we see these principles unfolding. You should check it out.

I’ve been talking about Trump’s shift to high velocity culture change on offense since the 2024 election. The first Culture of Change after the election, was literally called “High Velocity Culture Change on Offense”, and I wrote in the show notes:

“While we’ve mostly discussed this discipline as the finger prints of the regime, change management isn’t good or bad — it just is. The morality of the change program is determined by the objectives and fruit of those driving it.”

It’s true.

Employing the principles in the image above looks exactly like this story about Thune and his old guard collaborators in the Senate. They want him to slow down because they’re deliberately destabilized (discombobulated) and can’t figure out where their power went. When dealing with resisters to your change program, discombobulated is exactly where you want them.

They’re trying delay, to figure out a way to stop what’s coming.

But you can’t stop a transformational change program.

Resisters can try to survive it.

Casualties are expected.

BONUS

Trump Continues to Rant About the SAVE America Act That Has No Chance of Passing While the Media Says It’s Tying the Senate in Knots ... as Only Badlands Predicted

“Anybody who doesn’t want to Terminate the Filibuster is a FOOL, a very stupid one, at that! The Dumocrats will end it within minutes of taking office, and then rapidly proceed to destroy our Country, adding 2 Radical Left States, 4 Dumocrat Senators, many Congressmen/women, their dream of 21 Supreme Court Justices (Not just 13, an unlucky number!), an impossible to beat number of Electoral College Votes (and that’s the Ballgame!), “Popular” Vote Landslides, and so much else. The Republican Party will never win another Election. I will, sadly, be the last Republican President. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Senate, must not let this “carnage” happen. They will go down on the wrong side of History, as will all Republicans who just stood by and watched. The Republican Party isn’t at stake, our Country is. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND IMMEDIATELY APPROVE THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP” […] “It seems as though the Great State of Utah, which I won each time, and handily, is going to the All Mail In Ballot format of Colorado, and the rest, that always head LEFT, as soon as the move is made. We should stop Utah from doing this. All Mail In Ballots, dishonestly handled, are a big advantage for the Dumocrats, whose only Road to Victory, because their Policies are so insane, is CHEATING. Does the Republican Party have any idea what is happening to it? Step by step, State by State, the Democrats are smiling all the way to the “Bank.” Stop the onslaught by either immediately terminating the Filibuster and/or pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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