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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
41m

LA -- exposure is exposure......whatever form or fashion. The blatancy of their actions is the most telling to me. The character of a person is seen in their actions. The ones who used the homeless certainly appear to have very little character. More's the pity.

Iran humiliates Trump?? (snort....giggle) Ummm....Sure, that's it.....yea....sure. (giggle, giggle, snort)

I still say - reopen the Octagon on the White House Lawn -- Bibi, Cruz, Lady Lindsay, et al, compete. Whoever is still standing at the end gets a sucker. We have truly hit ridiculous with the rhetoric over this.

" In a transformational change program, you move fast and break things. You can’t let the old guard set your pace or your agenda, and you break rules because the old guard rules are preventing your transformation." Change is exactly what is needed. Keep going!!!

Thanks Ashe, BB and Ghost.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
32mEdited

Wow - who would have thought that Ted Cruz, of all people, would call out the sending of billions of dollars to a nation that depends on their "god-given right to exist" (i.e. theocratic government) and are willing to murder anyone who stands in their way as being he result of the President receiving bad advise...I thought he was a supporter of Israel's position of divine rights...wait - was he talking about Iran...ooops, my bad!

PS - The Old Covenant was fulfilled by Jesus - the middle wall of partition was broken down by Jesus - there is no longer Jew or Gentile according to Jesus - those who claim to be Jews but are not, according to Jesus are instead...(see Rev. 2:9 and 3:9 for His last words on the matter). God has always had a plan for all nations - the narrowing through Abraham was so that the line of Messiah could be established - God becoming Man was the sole means of ransom and redemption!

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