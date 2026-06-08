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Nina's avatar
Nina
14h

I am an attorney. Yes, eliminate bar associations. They are all completely woke and corrupt.

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Ann G. Troppmann's avatar
Ann G. Troppmann
14h

What that guest on The Left Hook is saying is EXACTLY what happened in the 2020 election !!! It would be MUST WATCH to have them on Why We Vote! I'm already sensing fireworks, appropriate as July 4th approaches!

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