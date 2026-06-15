The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Happy Birthday President Trump

(Yes, a real video)

Freedom 250 Ignites The American Spirit Across The Nation

The White House hosted “UFC Freedom 250” on June 14, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The mixed martial arts event took place on the South Lawn and was attended by Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials, along with thousands of guests. The event proceeded after a federal judge declined to block it in response to a lawsuit filed by two Virginia residents challenging the government’s decision to host the fights at the White House. Separately, the United States men’s national soccer team opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 4–1 victory over Paraguay. ESPN reported that the four-goal performance was the highest scoring output by the USMNT in a World Cup match.

Ashe in America: The closer we get to America’s birthday, the more the Spirit of America is undeniably rising.



First, consider that yesterday was a trifecta of answers in the historical record.



In 1775, the Army was born.



In 1777, the National flag was established.



In 1946, President Trump was born.



In 1954, “under God” was added to the pledge.



In 2026, on the President’s 80th birthday, a historic sporting event was held — making the youth pay attention to the White House and feel pride in America, for maybe the first time ever.



Feeling as we did after America won Olympic hockey, we were treated over the weekend to American victory in World Cup soccer. Motocross bros were doing flips on the lawn. Lefties wailed for a moment before getting bodied in their comments.



Then there are the Europeans and other foreigners, driving all over America, spotlighting greatness (and marveling at the food) and reminding Americans to, again, be proud in their “national identity.”





Then there is this account that is writing prose about experiencing aspects of mundane American life with wonder and appreciation.





And my little town of Castle Rock is all dressed up with America 250 banners and signs. People are wearing more red, white, and blue.



The birthday will pass, but I hope the vibe continues. Let’s celebrate America the whole year while building the golden age in our communities.



Accelerate!

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Last night was obviously a memetic gold mine.

The American underdog in the Lightweight division, Justin Gaethje, defeated the World Champion, Ilia Topuria, seizing the title in an amazing match that will live in infamy.

After the fight, he paid his respects to the President, as well as the First Lady.

There were so many memetic moments, but this News Brief is already overloaded with media images and videos. So here are four images that capture the tone and atmosphere of the event.

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz to Re-Open Friday After Signing of “Great Peace Deal” with Iran

U.S. and Iranian officials have agreed on a framework to end the war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be signed Friday in Switzerland. Reuters reported that President Donald Trump posted Sunday that the deal with Iran was “now complete.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the pact called for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretariat said military operations would end permanently starting Monday night, Reuters reported. Iran’s deputy foreign minister said a broader agreement, including sanctions relief, would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Look how mad they are.

Let’s take a look at how Mossad Media is responding to the announcement of this peace deal.

Ben Shapiro:

Mark Levin:

(Hint: It’s President Trump.)

It’s very clear now that the Israel Lobby’s plan is to use their considerable influence over Congress to block this peace deal from being finalized. This is where you are going to see the GOP turn on Trump.

Laura Loomer:

Lindsey Graham:

Israeli politicians and military leaders are already calling it a “strategic failure.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

The cope is real.

Violence has now erupted in the West Bank from Jewish Settlers in response to the reports of a peace deal with Iran.

On Israel’s largest online media outlet, Ynet, Israeli officials are testifying to reporters that they have no input or influence in the peace process.

Here are the headlines out of Israel.

Here is how Congress is reacting.

Hopefully now you can all see why it had to be this way. The knives are coming out for Trump for making world peace. The MAGA infiltrators will reveal themselves as they seek their pound of flesh.

Accelerate.

Israel Strikes Beirut as Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal; Trump Tells Axios, “Netanyahu Has No F—-ing Judgement;” Deal Still On

Israel said Sunday it struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs after Hezbollah launched three projectiles toward northern Israel, an attack Israeli officials described as a violation of the ceasefire. The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise” strike on a Hezbollah command center in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut. Lebanese security sources cited by Reuters said the operation appeared to involve two missiles. Reuters reported that Lebanon’s state news agency said two people were killed and four others wounded in the strike. The escalation came as the United States and Iran were reportedly preparing to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the broader regional conflict. Axios reported that President Donald Trump said the agreement remained on track despite the Beirut strike, although he said the incident delayed the planned signing by several hours. Trump also expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the timing of the attack, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, who claims that Trump told him during a phone call, "Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that.” According to Ravid, Trump added that the US-Iran peace deal was still happening. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Iran was planning to retaliate but backed down at the request of the US. On Monday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly criticized the U.S.-Iran agreement. According to AFP, Ben Gvir said Israel was not a party to the deal and argued that military operations should continue until Hezbollah is dismantled. He also opposed withdrawing from territory held by Israeli forces in Lebanon. Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that the U.S. deal with Iran was “terrible for Israel,” erased Israeli military achievements and marked “the culmination of many years of failure.” Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (and Lapid ally) told The Times of Israel that Israel is facing “an existential moment” and warned that another four years under the current government would leave the country without an economy, society or international standing. Bennett said that, if elected, he would advance his “Octopus Doctrine,” a multiyear plan aimed at accelerating the collapse of Iran’s regime while ensuring it does not acquire nuclear weapons. He also said his Haredi policy would end state funding for schools that refuse to teach the core curriculum and cancel certain benefits for those who do not serve in the military or work.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Well everybody, it’s happening.

President Trump has successfully navigated a geopolitical minefield and averted World War 3. He negotiated peace with Iran that explicitly excludes Israel, and seems to have won Iran’s trust and compliance, despite all of the fake news.

The proof of this claim can be found in this clip of Vice President JD Vance on Fox News.

So to recap: Israel decided to bomb Beirut on President Trump’s birthday—on the day Trump said he expected to sign a peace deal with Iran; Trump told Barak Ravid from Axios that he harshly reprimanded Netanyahu for his foolish decision; Iran said that it was going to retaliate but according to Vice President JD Vance they backed down at the request of Trump, who says that the US-Iran peace deal will proceed; Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir now says that Israel is not a partner to this peace deal and is therefore not bound to it, indicating that they intend to continue pursuing war.

TLDR: Israel is now defiantly pursuing war, while Iran is demonstrating restraint and measure while cooperating with President Trump.

Who saw that one coming? (Oh wait…)

I guess it doesn’t really seem so crazy now the idea that we will see Israel fight Iran alone without US assistance?

Netanyahu will be pressured to go deeper into war. It is inevitable.

I believe this is a necessary development to thwart the Greater Israel Project, but also to liberate the American People from the control of the Israel Lobby.

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Putin Says Russia is Standing Against The Collective West Single-Handedly

The Trump administration announced this week that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is fully funded following passage and signing of a major immigration and border-security package that provides tens of billions of dollars in additional funding for DHS, ICE, and Customs and Border Protection through the remainder of President Trump’s term. The legislation allocates roughly $70 billion in additional immigration-enforcement funding over the next three years. In a Thursday press conference, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration has located approximately 146,000 migrant children who had previously lost contact with federal authorities after entering the United States as unaccompanied minors. Mullin said nearly 300,000 additional children remain unaccounted for and that investigators are pursuing reports of severe abuse involving some of those minors. Mullin stated that investigators are reviewing allegations from some recovered children who claimed they had been raped “600 to 700 times.” The administration’s efforts follow earlier DHS Inspector General findings that hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors transferred from federal custody were not consistently tracked through immigration proceedings, fueling concerns about exploitation, trafficking, and abuse. DHS and DOJ have made locating missing children and investigating trafficking networks a major enforcement priority. Related: Reporting on renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files has highlighted ongoing political pressure on the White House and Justice Department to release additional records related to the late financier’s network and associates. The issue has continued to draw attention from both supporters and critics of the administration.

Burning Bright: Okay, so I'm HEAVILY biased when it comes to the topic of Russia standing against the Collective West, but as much as my crackpot theory of Russia not just representing a key aspect of the theorized Sovereign Alliance, but perhaps its core animating engine for several decades (if not longer) is only getting stronger with age.



Case-in-point: Vladimir Putin said the following in reference to the ongoing proxy war between the Russian Federation and the Western Globalist Hegemon on June 12:



“Russia is standing against the so-called Collective West single-handedly."



That June 12 date is signal all its own, as it stands as the anniversary of Russia's declaration of sovereignty in 1990, at the very start of the decade that would give rapid rise to the Russian Oligarchy and the leader who would eventually rein them in, or chase them into the hills (of modern-day Ukraine and yes, Israel) on the back of one of the most sweeping and emphatic anti-corruption purges in the world before Xi Jinping took his own swing at the practice almost 20 years later, a process that our own Donald Trump is now mirroring in the far reaches of the West.



What's more, aside from the fact that I wholeheartedly agree with Putin's framing (even if I think the Russian Federation is no longer alone in this fight,) it's his use of the term 'Collective West' that got my jimmies rustling, since, well, that's how I referred to the Globalist Hegemon in the original pages of the Righteous Russia series that brought me to the Info War dance in the first place.



I thought it might be interesting to look back at one of those pieces, this one published quite coincidentally in June of 2022:

"At the public start of all this madness in Ukraine, before stories of ghosts in Kiev and blockades in Mariupol, sieges of steel and flights of cowardice masquerading as refugees, the mouthpieces of the Globalist Cabal offered us as the collective West a simple Problem:



Vladimir Putin, with Russia behind him.



Then they offered a simple Reaction:



Panic and fearmonger, then wield the collective might of the petrodollar and the combined accounting of all the Banking Nations in concert against the surly tiger, grown too bold in its frosted chains.



At least on the first count, the Deep State and Vladimir Putin seem to see eye to eye. Vladimir is the problem. He is a problem for the Deep State because he knows them. More so, because he knows how to think like them, and now, how to fight like them.



The only problem for the Deep State—something they have been realizing from Poland to Royal England, where the pipelines have gone from surging to lurching, and where the citizenry has gone from rallying to enduring that which Putin has refused to provide in the face of such wonton corruption, they have failed to consider that the Reaction Putin has in mind for them is not simply to wield a narrative.



Instead, Putin has chosen to wield the truest form of power there is, thus exposing their very lack of it. By embracing the role of the villain he has been cast in, he has exposed the utter weakness of the would-be heroes of the West as he slowly, unerringly deprives the Deep State nations of the blood of his homeland—rich black blood that has powered the very machines of industry, war and everything in between they would seek to wield against him now.



But more importantly than the literal effect this deprivation has had on the Controllers in the European Union is the psychological effect it has had all the way across the Pacific and Atlantic, as the collective Empire that is Globalism incarnate has no clothes.



In calling Vladimir Putin’s bluff, the Deep State has triggered a counter Dialectic to shatter their own, and exposed themselves in the process. In seeking to cast Putin as enemy, they have revealed themselves to their collective populaces. They have revealed themselves as aggressors, as attackers, and most importantly, as weak, as the tiger has ignored their threats, and carried on in his confident strength, teeth still white and gleaming, and ready for a fight that will never come, because he has already won it.



It will take time before the last claim is rendered real on our timeline, but rest assured, when Russia’s victory over the proxy state in Ukraine is admitted on the world stage, you will know that the capitulation has only just begun. The Deep State Controllers will gnash and whine and stamp their feet, all while their people suffer, and try as they might to cast Russia as the engineer of said suffering, their masks will have slipped further as the truth becomes clear.



Power is power, and whether they like it or not, Vladimir Putin wields it, and their would-be leaders do not." -- from Righteous Russia VII - Power is Power



Putin has never been subtle in his rhetoric against the Invisible Enemy, something Donald Trump has been mirroring emphatically during his disentangling of the Iranian Knot, wherein he has focused the bulk of his public ire on the same Collective West (a 'paper tiger,' as he calls them) than on the so-called Regime he's ostensibly fighting.



What remains to be seen is when the Sovereign Alliance stops playing with its collectivist food, and consumates the deals that have been done for longer than any of us have been paying attention, thereby robbing the Collectorate of its final vestiges of legitimacy in the Global Mind.



Anyway, you should read that series.



It's held up decently well.

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DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of US Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s office released a statement Friday saying newly declassified evidence concerns a U.S.-funded global network of more than 120 biological laboratories operating in more than 30 countries. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said the network included laboratories in Ukraine and asserted that some facilities conducted research involving hazardous pathogens, including instances it characterized as gain-of-function research. The office also said at least one U.S.-funded laboratory in Ukraine had been assessed as vulnerable to attack, seizure, or damage during the Russia-Ukraine war. The ODNI statement said Gabbard directed increased intelligence collection on overseas laboratories and facilities associated with the program. The office said the effort is intended to identify laboratory locations, pathogens, and ongoing activities. Separately, RT reported that documents released alongside the announcement described 40 laboratories in Ukraine and listed pathogens including anthrax, avian influenza, Ebola, plague, and tuberculosis. RT’s report characterized the documents as supporting longstanding allegations regarding U.S.-funded biological research facilities in Ukraine.

Ashe in America: It’s important to remember that reruns are first runs for many.



I know people knew about them before I did, but I learned about the US-funded biolabs from Victoria Nuland’s testimony before the senate in 2022:



That was pretty viral, as I recall it, so it was weird to learn that people still thought it was a conspiracy theory. Shame on legacy media for protecting the narrative even after disclosure. #VeryFinePeople



The framing of this “breaking news” does little to calm the criticisms about the drip drip of disclosure rug pulls among those who’ve known for a while.



And yet, reruns are first runs for many.



And many waking up and lifting the deceptive veil is a good thing.

Trump Says US Military Strike Killed Leader of Tren de Aragua Gang With Help From Venezuela

President Donald Trump said Friday that a U.S. military strike killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as “Niño Guerrero,” whom Trump identified as the leader of the Tren de Aragua gang. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strike occurred earlier in the week against a Tren de Aragua compound in Venezuela. The United States has designated the gang as a terrorist organization, and Guerrero Flores had previously been charged in federal court in New York with racketeering conspiracy and other offenses. The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. Venezuela’s government confirmed its participation in the operation and said clashes during the mission in Bolívar state resulted in Guerrero Flores’ death. Hegseth described the operation as evidence of cooperation between the United States and Venezuela against what he called narco-terrorist groups. According to AP, the strike is part of a broader Trump administration campaign targeting groups it links to drug trafficking. The administration has carried out military strikes against vessels accused of smuggling narcotics, and AP reported that at least 207 people have been killed in those operations since the campaign began in September. Tren de Aragua originated in a prison in Venezuela’s Aragua state and expanded beyond the country’s borders during the mass migration of Venezuelans driven by the nation’s economic crisis. AP reported that authorities in several Latin American countries have linked the group to violent criminal activity across the region.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Uniparty told us that Tren de Aragua was created and led by Nicolas Maduro and his government. Yet, here is his government working with the US military to take out Tren de Aragua’s leadership.

That’s because Tren de Aragua never worked for Maduro. Most likely it was created by the CIA in order to subvert and overthrow Maduro, which is why Maduro gave public speeches where he explained that the gang was created by the CIA to act against his government.

[from the January 2025 article]

Just on the day that the capture of various members of the Aragua Train in an international mega-operation was announced, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described the transnational criminal gang as “a construct” destined to “destabilize” his country.

“We know in Venezuela that for years the so-called trains, the Aragua Train and Tren del Llano, have been a construct instrument of policies to attack the people, destabilize our country and facilitate interventionist scenarios to dominate and colonize Venezuela”, he remarked. the ruler at the inauguration of the military and police exercises “Bolivarian Shield 2025”.

In his speech, the president - who on January 10 was sworn in for a third presidential term despite accusations of electoral fraud - assured that “Venezuela has had extensive success in combat, defeat and in dismembering criminal groups that generate violence as a priority, and today we can say that with exceptions in some places, these groups were totally defeated and crushed”.

“If any country wants the experience of Venezuela, I extend my hand to the fight against these groups that generate violence that have supported paramilitarism and drug trafficking from Colombia”, added Maduro, who along those lines blamed the former Colombian presidents Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque, declared “public enemies number one of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, of the people of Venezuela and the Popular Military-Police Fusion”.

Alvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque are both former presidents of Colombia. This past January, a few days after Maduro was “captured” by US forces, current Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in a public address that his predecessor, Ivan Duque, had collaborated with the American Deep State and intended to use Colombia as a staging ground to launch an invasion into Venezuela and start a civil war—exactly like the one they started in Syria in 2011 when they created ISIS.

Isn’t it interesting that our government created ISIS and then used them as a villain to demand more power? That’s exactly what they did with Tren de Aragua.

One day maybe we will address the fact that the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world is the US State Department.

BONUS ITEMS

Episode 21 of the Badlands Blitz is LIVE.



On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry discuss the ongoing and amplified effects of Donald Trump’s glorious discombobulator, the real reason for the perpetuation of the Fake Iran War, and how the Multipolar World is being constructed before our eyes, if we cultivate the eyes to see it.



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