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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
3h

Your readership/viewership is aware that all three of you burn your candles at both ends. It is a labor of love and we APPRECIATE it! I pray for you all (and your families) for health, happiness and peace of mind. Thank you.

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Jordan Merhib's avatar
Jordan Merhib
3h

I'm glad RFK Jr finally got his win in the octagon. I was waiting for him to pull out a copy of his book "The Real Anthony Fauci", read the published date, and then hit her with it.

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