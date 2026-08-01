Badlands Blitz Episode 27

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 27th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America discuss the humiliation of Anthony Fauci, how it’s running in parallel with the final exposure arc of the Media Industrial Complex and finally, why questions of legitimacy when it comes to the System of Systems need to be reframed from codification and legalese and toward power projection.

This is a fiery one, but a good one!

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!