Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eileen's avatar
eileen
5h

While many normies have come around, I am of the opinion that Trump's comms and symbolic way of communicating is too complicated for them, so they default to social media or if older, mainstream media, like Fox News. I think that is the reason why this is taking forever. Many normies don't even know the point of Trump's tariffs nor understand its purpose. One thing I will say is that the President's psyops are working, even if they don't understand that for the last decade, psyops are the name of the game.

I think the story about the President's phone call with Netanyahu is partially true: yes he did explode at Bibi, but I don't think it was every other word an expletive. I also believe the intent of the story was teofold-the President's anger at Bibi's continued attacks on Iran's proxies are ruining the peace talks and the rug pull on the likes of Tucker Carlson and his gang of four insisting to large audiences that Israel controls the President. As Israel's behavior becomes more erratic and Trump's very real attempts to get Israel to stop attacking its neighbors, those insisting that Israel controls the President will have to think twice, while the public can see that it isn't the President who is, but Congress and the media who are.

I also think that Israel has already submitted and Bibi is acting according to a script. When Q said "Saving Israel for last", was Q referring to reality or optically? If optically, as everything else seems to be, then IMO Israel has already been taken over and is acting to show the world the real reason for the instability in the Middle East and to show the world that the government of Israel isn't Jewish but Zionist. I also think the world will learn the roots of radical Islam, which isn't the Quran, but part of the world takeover by Zionism, using both Israel and Ukraine as proxy states. As a result, Congress and the media will finally be exposed as traitors with loyalty to another country and this may happen before the midterms. Wouldn't it be an interesting October Surprise to expose radical Islam for what it is: not Islam, but the military for Zionism and that one goal of this is to destroy women and make them irrelevant? At some point, this will come out and my hope that it will come out before the midterm elections. Why is Trump so smug when talking about the midterms and the RINOs?

Reply
Share
9 replies
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
5h

Report from the field. Normies are tracking the “Weaponization” reparations kitty. They mostly think it is for Trump to divert assets to his allies. This is an opportunity for us to bravely relay any stories of our own with regard to deplatforming or debanking. The vast majority of people have not experienced this except perhaps in the form of Equal Opportunity policies. 👀

Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture