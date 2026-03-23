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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
15hEdited

Thanks @BB and @Ghost, et al. for your insights, oh and...

Breaking:

"I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/116278232362967212

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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
14h

Trumpamania continues to excite (and incite) the masses. Best entertainment ever.

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