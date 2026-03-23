The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran

President Donald Trump threatened on March 22, 2026 to strike Iran’s power plants unless Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, escalating a conflict that began on February 28 and had entered its fourth week by Monday, March 23. Reuters reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responded by saying the strait would be “completely” closed if the United States followed through on the threat. Reuters also reported that Iranian officials warned energy infrastructure in countries hosting U.S. military bases would become legitimate targets if Iranian power plants were attacked. The exchange of threats came as fighting continued across the region and concerns over oil supply disruptions deepened. In Israel, Reuters reported that Iranian ballistic missile strikes hit Arad and Dimona on March 22, injuring at least 31 people in Arad and five in Dimona. The same day, Reuters said Brent crude had risen to $112.19 a barrel, reflecting market concern over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route.

Burning Bright: In the continued fallout of the Iranian knot, the European Green Agenda now lies in ruins under the weight of its own manufactured energy dependence, while the NATO bloc that spent years attempting to sever Russian supply lines now finds itself quietly begging for the very redirected energy flows that Trump and the emerging multipolar framework have made possible.

Thus, the would-be coalition shuns American leadership not out of strength, but because they are the ones truly caught in the trap, as the fallout from the Iranian Knot strikes them far harder precisely because Trump has chosen to allow the chaos to expose the fragility of the Western protectorate for what it always was: a paper tiger built on managed decline, narrative control and coerced collectivism.

Coerced largely due to the ever-present (but currently controlled) threat to the Sovereign Alliance once posed by the weaponization of the US Military Industrial Complex under every American Regime stretching from Bush Sr. through Obama, and that Donald Trump’s seizure of the US Military reins from 2017 THROUGH (yes, in keeping with Jon Herold’s Devolution research) 2026 effectively neutered.

Trump has rapidly cultivated the American Mandate to remove American interests from the Western Protectorate, because it is incapable of protecting anything, and all it seems to be collecting is losses.

This is Sovereign Disentanglement in action, the realization of the Trump Doctrine and the revival of Pax Americana, all at the expense of Globalism itself, not just as an Actual framework, but as the threadbare story meant to translate it to the Collective Mind.

By contrast, our so-called Enemies — the Sovereign powers I have long referred to as the ‘Villains we Need’ for the current story arc — are playing an entirely different role in the central narrative Trump isn’t caught in, but is actively managing on multiple fronts—and layers of reality—at once.

Russia continues to facilitate critical energy routes through the very chokepoint under siege, China-linked shipping maintains safe passage while the legacy media obsesses over missile exchanges, all while Iran itself appears to be undergoing a form of precision disentanglement, with its most destabilizing elements (narratively or actually) being removed through operations that wear the mask of escalation while serving a deeper strategic function.

These actors are not existential threats in the way the old paradigm demanded we believe. At least, not to the new American Golden Age.

They are rather the disruptors forcing the system to reveal its contradictions while accelerating the transition toward a multipolar order defined by cooperative competition rather than centralized control.

This is the Reverse Hegelian Dialectic in action — fifth-dimensional narrative warfare at its most refined, and it is the true heart of the Multipolar War the Sovereign Alliance I first named in 2022 is waging against the Globalist Hegemon.

The Globalists present their engineered problem: perpetual Middle Eastern chaos and cascading energy shocks.

The public reaction follows: American economic pressure translated into the overwhelming mandate for energy independence, an industrial renaissance, nuclear expansion and revival and technological breakthroughs.

The synthesis that emerges is one they never anticipated — the very accelerationist framework that was always embedded within the Trump doctrine, and which his 2025 Executive Orders have already laid both the foundations and the fuel to bring about in a transition FOR the ages and OF it.

(From ‘The Iranian Knot,’ if you fancy a much deeper and more autistic dive on chaos that is anything but.)

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Wait, so Iran is threatening to take out water and energy infrastructure, if their energy infrastructure is attacked?

This is the exact scenario I have been warning about for months, because it makes the most strategic sense from Iran’s perspective, if your goal is to cripple the enemy’s society without directly attacking civilians.

Despite what the MSM and NeoCons say, Iran is being advised by Russia and China and seeks to maintain the moral high ground in the conflict. I have long suspected that if they were forced into a war with Israel, they would not mimic what Israel did to Gaza, if for no other reason than to maintain their ability to ridicule Israel and categorize the Gaza Campaign as a genocide.

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The Phantom (Gay?) Ayatollah; MSM Wonders Whereabouts

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran’s supreme leader on March 9, 2026, following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.- and Israeli-backed airstrike in Tehran on February 28, according to official accounts of the succession process. Since assuming the role, Khamenei has not appeared publicly or released any verified audio or video statements, according to reporting as of March 21. A March 12 address attributed to him was delivered by a state television anchor rather than by Khamenei himself, and subsequent communications have been issued as written statements or broadcast substitutes. The absence has extended to key events, including the Persian New Year, when Khamenei did not deliver the traditional Nowruz speech and instead released a written message. U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have monitored for indications of his activity and assess that he is likely alive but operating under heightened security constraints, contributing to uncertainty about his visibility and role.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Ayatollah psyop is one of the better ones to spin out of this Persian Adventure on which we are embarked.

The New York Post reported that President Trump had been briefed that the new Ayatollah—son of the former Ayatollah—was gay.

The report then prompted the very serious White House journalists to ask Trump about it in the Oval Office.

The look on Trump’s face is absolutely priceless as he says, “Well, nobody knows…” The entire time he seems like he is holding back laughter, almost as if he can’t believe that the media would be so stupid to believe such a report. (It reminds me of the time that Trump announced that he had approved covert operations in Venezuela, and the media was too stupid to understand the inherent contradiction.)

The internet (Ghosts in the Machine?) decided to anoint Mojtaba the “Cardboard Ayatollah,” after a video circulated showing the a cardboard cutout of him on stage at a pro-government rally.

Obviously, this was the video that launched a thousand ships, leading to a viral meme campaign that was as retarded as it was hilarious.

Of course, I have been speculating for some time that the former Ayatollah died from natural causes (cancer) a while ago—most likely last summer, around the time of the 12 Day War—and so it seems that this psyop is a strange twist on that theory.

In any event, it is my understanding that when Ali Larijani of the National Supreme Security Council implemented a Continuity of Government (COG) plan last August, that the Ayatollah was removed from the chain-of-command and is therefore an irrelevant figure head. But that doesn’t seem to stop everyone from obsessing over whether he is gay and whether he is made of cardboard or even real. But is he actually still the leader of Iran?

This is really serious stuff though, guys, so I need you to stop goofing around.

Anyway, here is a video put out over the weekend by the IRGC showing their spokesman, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, mocking President Trump for his two signature phrases (“You’re fired,” and “Thank you for your attention to this matter,”) while giving a press briefing.

TrumpaMania, brother.

Former Special Council Robert Mueller Dies; Trump Dances on Grave

Robert S. Mueller III, the former FBI director and special counsel who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, died March 20, 2026, in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to WilmerHale, his former law firm. WilmerHale said Mueller is survived by his wife, Ann, two daughters and five grandchildren. Reuters and AP reported he was 81. Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013. He later was appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible links or coordination between the Russian government and people associated with Trump’s campaign, according to the Justice Department’s archived statement of Mueller’s May 29, 2019 remarks. In its final report, the special counsel’s office said it did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump campaign members and Russia, and in Volume II wrote that while it did not conclude Trump committed a crime, it also did not exonerate him. Reuters reported the investigation produced charges against 34 individuals and entities, including Trump associates and Russian operatives. After news of Mueller’s death, accessible reports said Trump posted on Truth Social, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

Ashe in America: Robert Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021, but the public wasn’t notified until August 2025. He reportedly passed away over the weekend.

Robert S. Mueller III went to Princeton undergrad and earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He was a Marine officer during Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service.

Mueller went on to become a federal prosecutor, working in US Attorney’s offices in San Francisco and Boston, where he developed a reputation for pursuing violent crime, organized crime, and public corruption cases. By the late 1990s, he had risen to serve as US Attorney for the Northern District of California. He was Acting Deputy Attorney General in 2001.

Mueller is now best known for leading the fabricated witch hunt investigation into “Russian Collusion” following the 2016 election, and the public announcement about his diagnosis came around a month after Tulsi announced that the government was reviewing those actions as a “treasonous conspiracy.”

Prior to Russian collusion, Mueller was best known for his tenure as Director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013. He was appointed to lead the bureau just days before the September 11 attacks, and he executed the FBI’s transformation into a counterterrorism and intelligence-focused agency in the wake of the attacks. Congress notably extended his term beyond the traditional 10 years because, during that season, the Bureau was in need of such strong and consistent leadership.

All that to say, there are a thousand different reasons and a six-decade long record about which President Trump could have said what he said.

Perhaps when the whole truth and nothing but the truth is told, all Americans will share his sentiment.

Let’s see what happens.

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Senate Debates SAVE America Act Through Weekend

The Senate worked through the weekend debating the proposed “SAVE America Act,” a Republican-backed bill that would impose stricter voter registration and identification requirements nationwide. The legislation would require individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, to register for federal elections. It also calls for stricter voter ID standards and expanded federal oversight of voter registration systems. Supporters say the bill is needed to strengthen election integrity and ensure that only U.S. citizens vote. Opponents argue it could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters who lack ready access to required documents and place new burdens on state election systems. The measure faces significant obstacles in the closely divided Senate, where most legislation requires 60 votes to advance. Democrats have largely opposed the bill, making its passage unlikely in its current form. The debate reflects ongoing national divisions over voting access and election security ahead of upcoming federal elections.

Ashe in America: The SAVE America Act is legislation that amends the National Voter Registration Act to require proof of citizenship as a requirement for voter registration.

Most Americans cannot believe this isn’t already a thing, and the measure is supported by more than 80% of the electorate, including democrats and minorities.

But democrat lawmakers oppose the bill and they’re using minorities as a narrative shield for why they can’t vote yes.

This should backfire spectacularly — and the arguments against the SAVE America Act are the same arguments that were forwarded about REAL ID last year.

“The Brennan Center For Justice reports over 21 million Americans lack ready access to the required documents, such as birth certificates or passports, and would face significant challenges and hurdles in getting it, especially people of color, low-income individuals and married and divorced women,” one report claimed.

Wait, don’t all American citizens have REAL ID since that deadline last year? Why would they face new barriers with the SAVE America Act?

Polymarket had the act’s odds of becoming law in 2026 down to 11% over the weekend.

If the US Senate can’t get this done, then Americans should ask themselves why we have the body at all. After all, they’re the main beneficiaries of diluting (and undermining) the will of the People through fake voters.

Why are the beneficiaries of corruption the only ones empowered to end corruption? Call and/or email your senator and ask them that question.

Trump meets Japan PM; Announces Nuclear Deal and makes joke about Pearl Harbor

President Donald Trump drew criticism after invoking Japan’s role in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor during a White House meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, highlighting tensions beneath an otherwise formal show of alliance between the two countries. According to remarks reported from the March 2026 meeting, Trump referenced Pearl Harbor while defending his administration’s decision not to notify allies ahead of recent U.S. military actions involving Iran. The comment prompted an initially muted reaction that turned uneasy among Japanese officials, with critics calling the reference historically insensitive. The exchange came as the United States presses allies, including Japan, to take a more active role in securing key shipping routes in the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran. Japan’s ability to participate in military operations remains constrained by its pacifist constitution. Despite the controversy, the White House released a fact sheet emphasizing strengthened U.S.-Japan ties, citing expanded cooperation in defense, energy and economic initiatives. The statement framed the alliance as vital to regional stability and beneficial to both nations. Analysts say the incident underscores the contrast between official diplomatic messaging and the unpredictable nature of high-level political interactions, while longstanding strategic cooperation between the U.S. and Japan is expected to continue. The two countries are advancing a major nuclear energy initiative, including plans for small modular reactor (SMR) development in the United States, with project estimates around $40 billion. Japan pledged tens of billions in U.S. energy sector investment as part of a broader economic agreement, including nuclear, natural gas, and infrastructure projects. The agreement also includes cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth supply chains, aimed at reducing reliance on China and stabilizing inputs for energy and technology production. The leaders discussed energy security tied to global instability, including oil supply concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional conflict. Sanae Takaichi reiterated Japan’s limitations on military involvement due to its pacifist constitution, while affirming continued economic and strategic cooperation with the United States.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The press is being pretty crass with their treatment of this meeting. They are acting as if President Trump disrespected Japan and its Prime Minister, despite the fact that Sanae Takaichi absolutely loves Trump.

When she first pulled up to the White House, she skipped the handshake and went straight in for the hug.

We can’t really blame her—most of us would do the same. (Brings back Shinzo Abe feels. RIP)

President Trump then went on to make a bunch of off-color and hilarious comments that I think everybody, including the Japanese, appreciated.

When a Japanese reporter started asking a question, Trump cut him off, turning to Takaichi and saying, “This looks like one of your people right here—is he good or bad?”

kek.

We also got a flirty moment from Takaichi, when she commented on Baron Trump’s looks and says he clearly got it from his father:

She seems like a pretty cool lady who gets along famously with The Donald, which is why I think President Trump felt totally comfortable dropping this epic line about Pearl Harbor when asked by a reported why he didn’t disclose his plans to attack Iran beforehand.

The Mad Lad.

He’s an absolute Legend, which will never be topped or replicated. We are living through one of the most privileged times in history because we get to watch this all unfold in front of us.

Getting down to business: Japan has gifted 250 cherry trees in honor of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. (For those who don’t know: the cherry blossoms in DC are a widely celebrated event that draw yuge crowds in the spring.)

Last month, as part of the 2025 U.S.-Japan Strategic Trade and Investment Agreement, Japan announced that it would be investing $36 billion dollars to build in Ohio the largest natural gas facility in history, along with a deepwater crude oil export facility in the Gulf of America, and facilities that will allow the US to onshore 100% production of synthetic diamond grit— a necessary product used in industrial and mining operations.

At this most recent meeting, President Trump announced that Japan would be investing $40 billion dollars into small modular nuclear reactor plants in Tennessee and Alabama, as well as $33 billion for natural gas generation facilities in Pennsylvania and Texas. There was also talk of joint ventures in space exploration and development of technologies, as well strengthening the supply chain and cultivating deep-sea rare earth minerals.

The point is that Japan will continue to be a great partner for America, as we prepare to enter the Golden Age. (Shinzo Abe would be proud.)



BONUS ITEM

On the latest episode of the Badlands Blitz, GhostofBasedPatrickHenry and Burning Bright broke down the current state of the Iranian Kobayashi Maru ... and how Donald Trump may have placed the EU and NATO into a game theory pincer. We also discuss approaches to the 2026 Info War.

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