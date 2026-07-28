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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
24m

Elections: Maybe I'm dim, but isn't the USPS a federal "agency" of whatever sort it is? I realize I don't always understand the court shenanigans. But these judges are way out of line, imo. I think it is time to clean house in the judiciary. Any judge who rules according to political or personal bias should be removed from the bench.

AI -- I am still on the fence about AI. However, this move to try to regulate it -- seems to me that misses the point of capitalism and free market.

AOC, Kamablah and Newscum --- wow, almost speechless on this. How about Bert and Ernie? Or Beavis and Butthead? A Trump 2028 run almost seems a given considering this is the competition....or lack thereof. Or this is all just a ploy as DNC scrambles to find someone more palatable than anyone the DSA will put forward. I just find it hard to believe that they still consider these people viable candidates after the drubbing in the last election. Just boggles the mind.......

“Why does the press seem to be more concerned with whether the US military will invade Mexico, and less concerned about Americans dying on behalf of a foreign country?” Exactly -- WHY?????

What an upside down world we live in. Every single sane person on the earth should be actively aiding the destruction of the cartels.

".....and each man did what was right in his own eyes." Judges 21:25

Again -- thank you for all your hard work on the Brief!!

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eileen's avatar
eileen
15m

AOC may be the strongest of these, perhaps more than Bernie Sanders. Why? Because she has the one thing many Americans put at the top of their list- above intelligence, above track record or anything important: good looks. Whether you like her or not, most people, including women, consider her attractive. How many times have we heard polls showing a movie star, a sports star ranking ahead of a no-nonsense middle aged (gender irrelevant) candidate because the former is popular, well known and is good looking? Wasn't that why people voted for Beto O'Rourke? He is a good looking guy. The fact that he was also gay didn't matter (IMO, as it shouldn't). So don't be so fast to write off AOC.

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