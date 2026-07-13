Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZetaCrown13's avatar
ZetaCrown13
6h

Excellent brief as always. I’ll add some education to the conversation since I have expertise in this area. LG didn’t die of a heart attack, although atherosclerosis (colloquially hardening of the arteries) can affect both small and large arteries. An aortic dissection is when the inner lining of the aorta tears and blood shreds through the muscular layer forming a new lumen. It’s a catastrophic and sudden process with tearing pain in back, chest, abdomen. Mortality is 50% in 24 hours if you are lucky and your aorta doesn’t rupture or sheer off your coronary arteries. We rush these patients into the OR anytime of the day or night, you don’t sit on them. LG may have lived if he sought care sooner but I have no way of knowing for sure what damage his dissection did. They are a challenge to fix.

Are we sure Mitch McConnell isn’t some “Weekend at Bernie’s” situation and his “loving” wife isn’t a body double? 😂 There is too much power and money at stake to at least consider that the guy is really dead and we are being misled per usual.

Reply
Share
1 reply
EvaInEden's avatar
EvaInEden
6h

Thank you so much for helping confirm my ambiguity re: Sen. Graham. My first thought, unfortunately, was "I wonder who called EMS?" Ashe, thank you for your solid take on the EAC. I agree totally. Thanks to all of you for your thoughtful insights! Best Blessings.

Reply
Share
9 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture