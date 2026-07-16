The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

President Trump to Deliver Prime Time Address as Wisconsin Elections Panel Refers Elon Musk for Criminal Review

A Wisconsin Elections Commission panel found probable cause that Elon Musk likely violated the state’s election bribery law by offering $1 million to voters during the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race. In a 5-1 vote, the commission referred two confidential complaints to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue criminal charges and has 40 days to report back. The referral centers on a social media post in which Musk offered $1 million to people who voted in the election, which the commission said was intended to induce voting. Three Wisconsin voters ultimately received $1 million checks, including two who were presented the money by Musk at a Green Bay rally days before the election. Musk played a major role in the race, with him and affiliated groups spending at least $20 million supporting Republican-backed candidate Brad Schimel. Earlier in the campaign, Musk’s America PAC also offered $100 to voters who signed a petition opposing “activist judges” or referred others to sign it. Related: President Trump is set to deliver a prime time address tonight that he confirmed will address, in part, foreign interference in US elections, and declassified intelligence about the same. In response to the address, Democrats have attempted to convince prime time media networks to blackout the coverage and refuse to carry the speech.

Ashe in America: I’m on this rug.

Yesterday, CannCon and I were practicing our clickbait thumbnail poses, and the chat did what the chat does. Best chat ever, without question.

Everyone is preparing for the rug on this, and that’s okay. It’s always a rug until it isn’t, and I still have hope for real elections. It’s dwindling, but it’s still there. We can’t have real elections until there is honesty and accountability for how fake they’ve been. President Trump is trying to do the honesty bit. Will there be accountability?

Solomon says people will wake up Monday and be happy about the speech. The speech tonight.

So what’s happening between tonight and Monday? How are people going to feel Friday morning vs. Monday morning?

It could be a rug.

But it also could be cool. Brian and I will cover it tonight either way! Tune into Badlands Media at 8:30pET!

US Backs Iraq-Syria Oil Pipeline to Expand Export Routes, Reduce Strait of Hormuz Dependence

The Trump administration is supporting efforts to revive a long-idled crude oil pipeline connecting Iraq to Syria’s Mediterranean coast, according to US officials. The project would provide Iraq with an alternative export route to global markets, reducing its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf while diversifying regional energy infrastructure. US officials say the proposal is part of a broader strategy to strengthen regional energy security and limit Iran’s leverage over global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. If completed, the pipeline would allow Iraqi crude to reach Mediterranean ports for export without transiting the Gulf, though significant infrastructure repairs, security challenges, and political agreements between Iraq and Syria would still be required. The proposal has already drawn opposition from Iran-backed Iraqi militias, with one prominent group threatening to disrupt any future pipeline project. The development comes as Washington continues to pursue regional energy initiatives alongside broader diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East and reducing vulnerabilities in global energy markets.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Keep in mind that this announcement comes less than a week after President Trump revealed his intention to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, opening up the country to international investors.

And yes, Saudi Arabia is going to be involved.

From the article:

All the signs are there that the Sovereign Alliance is taking over the Middle East and stabilizing it with economic entanglement between countries that have seen their share of disagreements and violence over the past century.

This all flies in the face of the Zionists and everything they had planned for the region, which was all predicated on mass violence and destabilization, which would have led to mass migration and the emptying of those lands so that they could be filled by Israeli Settlers seeking to build Greater Israel.

Instead, we are about to witness a historic transformation of a region that we have always been told will never achieve peace or prosperity.

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Senate Grills DNI Nominee Clayton Over 2020 Election as He Rejects ‘Election Denier’ Label

President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Walter “Jay” Clayton III, faced pointed questioning before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, with Democratic lawmakers repeatedly pressing him on the 2020 presidential election. Clayton acknowledged that the election was certified and that Joe Biden was certified as president but rejected efforts to characterize him as an “election denier.” The hearing also examined Clayton’s record as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, including his authorization of subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters during a leak investigation, which he defended as a national security matter rather than an attack on the press. Senators questioned Clayton about election-related investigations involving former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, though Clayton said he had only recently been briefed on the matter. The hearing marked another step in the Senate’s consideration of Clayton’s nomination to lead the US intelligence community.

Burning Bright: By the time you’re reading this Brief, we’ll only be a matter of hours from a new national address by President Trump, one that is widely believed (and reported) to at least partially revolve around election fraud, specifically dating back to the ultimate Shadow War inflection point that was the 2020 election.

The thing is, I don’t think it’s JUST battered anon syndrome that’s making some of us hesitant to stand fully on this particular rug, even if the reverse indicators SEEM to be piling up in the mediascape leading to Trump’s address.

On the one hand, a Senate Committee grilling Trump’s new DNI pick over his refusal to completely deny his election denialism to their satisfaction—even though he literally says he’s not an election denier—is bright signal as to what the machine FEARS Trump is not so much going to talk about, but more so, potentially disclose in front of the nation tonight.

And yet, we’ve been at this long enough where I think many of us have come to believe the sort of disclosures this audience has been waiting for since 11/3/20 aren’t necessarily going to come in the form of a major, pre-announced address from the President himself.

Why?

Well, I’ve discussed the concept of Narrative Shielding for four years, ever since (I think) I invented the term in 2022, and if you’re looking to get bipartisan and mass buy-in to the need for a full-scale and fully public audit and accountability campaign for the 2020 election, I’m not sure having the most divisive figure in the country present the evidence is the way to go.

Far better this stuff gets into the zeitgeist on an Actual, evidentiary basis through other channels.

That said, I DO think Trump will TALK about both the 2020 election and the 2026 Midterms, and I think he will likely provide directional evidence as to where we’re at in this informational timeline, frustrating as that may be for many.

And this isn’t a black pill.

The gnashing of collectivist teeth in the interim should be a happy reminder that the machine KNOWS that Trump and the patriots behind him ‘have it all.’ They also seem utterly convinced that the ‘white hats’ aren’t going to sit on ‘it all’ forever.

To wit, isn’t it interesting that currently-elected officials seem most concerned about any potential findings related to past elections?

What does that tell you about their legitimacy?

So, while I don’t personally expect capital-D ‘Disclosure’ tonight, I think there are enough media indicators of late to make obvious the fact that the machine no longer believes hibernation theory is going to work.

And I think they’re right to fear the consequences.

Italian Deputy PM Salvini Says Russia is Not Europe’s Primary Threat

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said he does not view Russia as Europe’s principal threat, arguing instead that the continent should focus on challenges including illegal immigration, economic competitiveness, and internal security. The comments came amid continued debate within Europe over defense spending and long-term policy toward Moscow. Salvini, a longtime political ally of President Trump and leader of Italy’s League party, reiterated his support for pursuing diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine while cautioning against policies that could further escalate tensions with Russia. He also criticized aspects of the European Union’s approach to sanctions and defense policy, maintaining that Italy should prioritize its national interests. His remarks highlight ongoing divisions within Europe over how to balance military support for Ukraine, relations with Russia, and broader security priorities as NATO members continue to increase defense spending and reassess the continent’s strategic posture.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Right on cue, the Ghost of Based Matteo Salvini emerges to remind everybody that Italy is part of the Sovereign Alliance and that Meloni is #OurGirl.

This is why in 2019 the EU placed Salvini’s political party under investigation, accusing them of being funded (and controlled) by Putin. While Salvini wasn’t specifically targeted in that case, he was investigated in 2018 for closing ports to prevent migrants to enter Italy, and then again in 2019 for similar reasons, being charged with “migrant kidnapping.” (He was ultimately acquitted of all charges.)

At this time (2018-2019) Salvini was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. Despite being the most popular politician in Italy, and one of the faces of the right-wing populist movement in Europe, Salvini was always prevented from becoming Prime Minister. The Italian political elite understood that his ascent to the premiership would likely bring Italy into alignment with Russia, which would surely upset the balance of power in Europe.

Hence, why Georgia Meloni has been such a critical figure to emerge at a time when Italy needed a new face to carry the torch for Salvini.

When you put this all in context, the theory that Trump’s public spats with Meloni are intended to help her consolidate power inside and outside of Italy begins to make more sense. The Sovereign Alliance tried to take power in Italy with a direct-path approach, and were stonewalled by the political elite. So now they seem to be using deception to manipulate those same elites into supporting a populist candidate so the populist agenda can be properly implemented.

State Department Report Alleges Cuban Regime Has Longstanding Ties to Radical Left-Wing Activism

The State Department says it is preparing to release a report alleging that Cuba’s communist government has spent decades supporting and cultivating radical left-wing movements in the United States and across the Western Hemisphere. According to excerpts previewed ahead of its release, the report argues the Cuban regime has provided ideological, organizational, and political support to networks that have influenced activist movements beyond Cuba’s borders. The report is expected to examine organizations including Code Pink and discuss financial backing from businessman Neville Roy Singham for several left-wing groups, including Code Pink and the People’s Forum. It alleges these organizations have promoted positions aligned with the Cuban government and other authoritarian regimes opposed to US interests. The report comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made countering transnational left-wing political influence a priority of US foreign policy. The administration says the document is intended to highlight Cuba’s historical role in supporting revolutionary movements throughout the Americas and to inform future US policy toward the Cuban regime.

Ashe in America: Marxism gaining a foothold in America through NGOs is well known and documented.

Cuba is a newer angle — and I’m reminded of the fact that Cuba was a key focus in that book about stolen elections that Brian and I covered on Book Club. In that telling, Venezuela’s corruption (and election fraud) was a product of the influence of Fidel Castro over Nicolas Maduro and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro as well.

We talked about Colombia earlier this week, the Shield of the Americas announcement condemning their election denialism.

There’s a lot of stories being told.

Now consider that Karen Bass was once a Cuban-trained Marxist radical, and now she’s Mayor of LA, on her way to be Governor, and at the center of the biggest alleged fraud scandal of The Midterms.™️

I’ve never doubted that there is foreign interference in US elections or that the spread of US Communism is foreign inspired and enabled. I’ve only doubted that the correct strategy for accountability is to focus on the foreigners.

Still, in my opinion, globalism is treason. Globalism requires the US to get on its knees for the rest of the world to rise; sells out the futures of Americans in favor of foreign nations; and subverts the Republic to transform our protected rights. For foreigners.

For the oath swearers, that foreign bit is what gets us to the most extreme crimes and punishments.

So. Many. Americans.

Sanction the foreign nations, or whatever, but prioritize prosecuting the Americans committing the treason.

And their Cuban-made commie foot soldiers, too.

BONUS ITEM

More Than 100 House Democrats Vote to Eliminate US Military Aid to Israel

More than 100 House Democrats voted Wednesday in favor of ending the United States’ annual military assistance to Israel, exposing a growing divide within the Democratic caucus over US policy toward the longtime ally. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), would have eliminated approximately $3.3 billion in annual military aid but failed by a vote of 314-104. A total of 103 Democrats joined Massie in supporting the measure, while 98 Democrats voted against it and 10 voted “present.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the amendment, while House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi voted in favor, underscoring divisions within Democratic leadership. The amendment’s defeat means US military assistance to Israel remains unchanged. The vote nevertheless marked one of the largest congressional showings of Democratic support for ending military aid to Israel and reflected the party’s continuing debate over US policy amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

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