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Gary's avatar
Gary
21h

Election fraud is as big an issue on the left today as it is among informed citizens (conservatives, yes, but it can't be dismissed as simply a conservative or even a partisan issue). The churn alone will keep the issue in the news. Even if the rug is pulled, normies will be able to see what's been swept under it.

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
20h

I find the take on Italy very interesting, especially in light of the vote to stop aid to Israel........which doesn't make me sad. Inversions are happening. Just makes me shake my head looking at this world right now. I guess I will be waiting until Monday to see what will make me happy.

Musk got caught PUBLICLY paying people to vote. At least he had the balls to do it publicly. He didn't hide behind curtains saying "don't look at the man behind the curtain"......just take your cash and vote. I am certain (wink, wink, nod, nod) that Musk is shaking in his shoes over this. I expect Musk has all the ammo he needs if this goes to trial.

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