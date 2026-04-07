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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
7h

Good morning ***

What is that sound I am hearing? Is it the normiesphere having an earthquake over the fraud revelations?

I, for one, am very thankful for all the fraud being exposed. I want the diamonds back. I want more than just exposure. I want to see justice. Maybe a pipe dream - but praying over our dreams can bring results.

The Trump administrations have been our revealer. And it is continuing to reveal. May it continue to reveal until there is nothing left to reveal.

And yes, Joe Kronner, God wins!!!

Looking forward to the next episode of As The World Turns.

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Luc's avatar
Luc
6h

Just goes to show what a joke Politico is!!

"Politico is suggesting that fraud investigations aren’t popular with voters because addressing fraud will lead to higher healthcare costs."

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