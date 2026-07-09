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Gary's avatar
Gary
7h

The NDAA's potential to return some of the profits of American companies to the American people instead of just as kickbacks to politicians seems vaguely improper at first glance but actually fits the real world quite well. Our past hesitancy in this regard has led more than a few times to the more troubling situation in which the government competes with private industry.

It will be interesting to see whether Sen. Sanders supports this, or if TDS drives him to change course.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
8h

Wait, if the SPLC pled "Not Guilty" that should end it, right? 😆😄😅😂🤣

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