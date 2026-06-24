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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4h

Accelerate! On all fronts!

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
3h

Buckle-Up Buttercup, this is and will continue to be a wild week!

BB I like the Denuclearization / Renuclearization thought train. I believe Trump is defanging the nuclear boogeyman so it cannot be use as fear porn and normalizing fission/fussion energy as the narrative most easily consume to get us to a new level of cheap (future free) energy. I believe that is just a narrative and that our hidden capabilties are free energy, so this steps us there. Combine that with quantum computing & AI and the timeline gets cut to nothing with a plausible explanation. IMHO.

ASHE I cannot figure out Patrick Byrne so that story will just have to play out before I can reengage with his narraticve.

Safe Travels!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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