The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

White House Task Force Gathers Intelligence Documents on 2020 Election for Declassification

A White House task force is gathering documents related to the 2020 presidential election for declassification from the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the Justice Department. The task force, which operates in addition to ongoing Department of Justice probes into the 2020 election, consists of Just The News’ John Solomon and former Trump administration officials including former national security aide Derek Harvey. Lawyers on the team have been reviewing gathered documents for months. The documents focus on areas including ballot irregularities, potential voting machine issues, and possibly other topics. Members of the task force have been encouraged to limit redactions in declassified documents, even if that means retaining the names of government officials or other individuals, according to two people with knowledge of the effort. The initiative involves gathering thousands of pages from US intelligence agencies, with plans to declassify some of them. The team has been quietly reviewing materials for months, sometimes late into the night. President Trump told reporters Wednesday that acting DNI Bill Pulte will serve for only “a month or two” but is authorized to “declassify almost everything.”

Ashe in America: This is one of those anticipated disclosures that will serve as a check on whether we’re actually winning.

We can’t have a Golden Age without a Justice Phase and the core of any Justice Phase has to be elections. And we can’t have real elections without accountability and honesty for how fake they’ve been.

This ODNI thing could be a rug. Or, it could be the exact catalyst for change we desperately need.

I’m also awaiting disclosure (and indictments) on weaponization of government. They weaponized the government to prevent the truth about fake elections from coming out. A real investigative effort on the 2020 election would yield both of those change-making revelations.

I hope it drops before the 250th birthday. If it’s not a rug, that would be quite the victory to celebrate. And, if it is a rug, then we should probably declare independence again. Either way, July 4th is going to be epic!

Happy Independence Day, everyone!

MSM Claims That Iran War Has Caused a Rift Between Trump and Saudi Arabia

Reports in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal say disagreements over the Iran war have created friction between President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to unnamed officials cited by the reports, Saudi Arabia opposed aspects of US military strategy because of concerns about Iranian retaliation, prompting the Trump administration to consider repositioning some US forces stationed in the kingdom. Despite the reported tensions, both governments have continued to publicly describe the US-Saudi relationship as an important strategic partnership.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Remember when Mossad Media was trying to psyop everybody into believing that Saudi Arabia was about to enter the war against Iran? And that Saudi was lobbying Washington to go to war?

But now they are saying that Saudi Arabia never wanted the war, and it has actually caused a rift between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump?

So were they lying before? Or are they lying now? Or are they just always lying and making up things about the Middle East and expecting us to believe it?

The net effect of this “rift” is that we are now mulling pulling our troops out of Saudi Arabia and bringing them home. And the best part is that the warmongers like Lindsey Graham claim that this is a punishment for Saudi.

The incentive for Saudi Arabia to house US troops has also been that it would serve as a deterrent for attacks against The Kingdom, lest the attacker suffer the retribution of the US military. We learned from the Iran War that actually the US military presence wasn’t actually a deterrent at all—it actually was a liability, as the US bases were specifically targeted by Iran, who stated that they otherwise had no intention of attacking Saudi. So it has inverted, and there is actually an incentive now to expel foreign military bases, lest the host country suffer the consequences of that foreign military’s warmongering.

And President Trump tricked the Deep State into doing it, using their enormous ego against them. 5D chess like you read about.

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The Gayest Parliament in the World

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer marked Pride events at Downing Street by highlighting his government’s record on LGBTQ+ issues, saying he was “really proud” that the United Kingdom has “the gayest parliament… anywhere in the world.” He also pledged that his government would continue to defend the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and pointed to a proposed ban on conversion practices as a key policy initiative. The remarks came as Starmer prepares to leave office following his resignation announcement and the start of the governing Labour Party’s leadership transition.

Burning Bright: I’m going to end this holiday week of Briefs with some lighter fare ... although even this one has a dark undercurrent.

Fresh off of his announcement to step down as the so-called leader of what remains of the fallen British Empire, Keir Starmer made memetic headlines this week by discussing his record on championing LGBTQ+HAYTE<MABASHJB^^^&#@@#$G causes.

Nobody would refute these claims.

Nor would they refute the fact that they’re highly memetic, which is the point I want to focus in on.

Memetics has come to define much of the internet, and yes, much of the Info War, but the concept of memetics actually derives from an idea developed some time ago, when biologist Richard Dawkins claimed that, much like the Darwin concept of natural selection, culture can also follow a similar process of replication and amplification.

Now, leaving aside the fake and gayness of Darwinism itself, I think the biological concept actually applies to information far more readily than biology, in that we’ve all witnessed information distilled into tiny, often-visual, readable formats that we’ve attempted (and failed) to spread through more exhaustive and expansive means.

Donald Trump, perhaps more than any other leader in world history understands and embraces the concept of memetics, and leveraged the internet’s force multiplier effect on memetics during his initial rise in 2016.

The enemy also noticed this, but since they don’t understand the baseline foundation of memetics, they can’t replicate Trump’s strategy ... at least, not intentionally.

You see, what Dawkins never expressed, but which I have observed is that, for something to truly be memetic, it needs to communicate a core truth, and the core truth it communicates need not be burdened by facts.

And yes, that does make sense.

After all, how many memes have you seen circulating in the last decade of Info War hijinks that were not ‘true,’ in the traditional sense of the word (think Hillary visiting Epstein’s cell in a Groucho mask,) and yet, which communicated a core idea that American culture found impossible to let go of, and that suggested a darker and more poignant truth nesting just below the surface of their conscious regard?

All of which is to say, when the outgoing PM (the 7th in the last 10 years, if I’m not mistaken,) goes viral for talking about how gay he helped to make Britain, the internet acts accordingly, and his legacy is secured.

As for the British people ... the humiliation ritual has reached a fever pitch, and amidst the ongoing revelation of grooming gangs and the government-facilitated rape and pillaging of their long and storied history, the meme of Britain being intentionally made into a fake and gay mecca hits different.

As it should.

Netanyahu Says Israel Should Begin Ending US Financial Aid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he wants Israel to begin phasing out American financial assistance, arguing the country’s economy is now strong enough to support itself without US aid. “Our economy is no longer a small economy… we can finance ourselves this fraction of a percent of our GDP that we receive from the United States. I want this process to start this year,” Netanyahu said. The prime minister made the comments while outlining his government’s positions on national security, Gaza, the Palestinian issue, Iran, and Lebanon. Netanyahu said Israel would continue pursuing an active security strategy rather than relying solely on defensive measures. Addressing Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would remain deployed as long as Hezbollah is viewed as a security threat.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is just more of the same. It’s not the first time we’ve heard Netanyahu advance this argument. He’s not advancing it out of altruism; this is a self-serving move that is intended to remove leverage that the US government may hold over Israel.

It is funny to hear Bibi talk about how strong the Israeli economy is. It’s been reported that the highest 10-15% of income earners have left out of fear of the war and/or being conscripted into service in the IDF.

Then there’s the fact that the producing class (people in their 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s) who are all on reserve status with the IDF have been called up to serve in multiple tours since the October 7 attack. Not only is this disruptive to the economy but it also has led to the proliferation of PTSD among reservist soldiers, many of who can no longer function or be productive due to the trauma they witnessed in Gaza.

Israel is being stretched thin in every possible way, and it is inevitable that it catches up to them at the most inopportune moment. Will President Trump leverage that moment to establish real peace in the Middle East? Or will the neighboring countries be forced to take action against the IDF?

Time will tell.

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House Dems Rocked By Socialist Uprising ... as Kamala Sees an Opportunity

House Democrats are reassessing their political strategy after Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado lost her Democratic primary to Justice Democrats-backed challenger Melat Kiros. Party members described the upset as a warning sign that even established progressive incumbents are vulnerable to challenges from the left, while progressive organizations pledged to continue targeting additional Democratic incumbents. At the same time, reports indicate Kamala Harris has renewed outreach to Democratic donors and allies as she weighs her next political moves amid the party’s evolving leadership landscape.

Ashe in America: The midterm election is going to be hilarious.

Around the nation, the commies are winning. Here in Colorado, the narrative tells us that voters in both parties voted for change down ballot in the Democrat primary, but kept the existing party leadership in play — with Phil Weiser securing the nomination for Governor, and Jena Griswold securing the nomination for AG.

On the Republican side, we’re told the guy that claims he beheaded a cat at age three, killed a man at age seven, was caught lying about rescue missions, and conducts “retooling prayers” — a ritual that appears to be a derivative combination of the Testament of Solomon and a scientology audit — on everyone in his life, ministry, and media, “won” a barn burner election. He was allegedly Charlie Kirk’s mentor and was with Erika when Charlie died.

This narrative is a hard sell. He had no momentum, refused to debate until he had DSA moderators (read that again), had zero policy depth and, importantly, had no momentum or ground game. The Marx signs in my neighborhood disappeared with each scandal, and I remain convinced he is vaporware. Everyone outside the institutions thought he was vaporware.

There was no polling on Republicans. There were campaign finance violations and amended FEC filings, and a weird operation with Candace Owens.

Now consider that he has close connections to the same law firm as the Republican establishment, Dominion Voting Systems, and his opponent.

Add that to the commie Kiros that unseated Diana DeGette — who is the congresswoman that passed out those Ukraine flags that they waived on the floor of the House when Congress finally passed their money laundering.

November will be hilarious. Also, when Phil becomes Emperor and Jena becomes “The Law”, please break me out of the camps. Thanks.

Trump Admin Blasts Machado’s “Grotesque Political Opportunism” After Venezuela Quakes

The Trump administration has criticized Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s efforts to return to Venezuela following the country’s deadly earthquakes, with a senior White House official describing the move as “grotesque political opportunism.” According to some reports, US officials support Machado’s eventual return but believe doing so during the humanitarian crisis could undermine relief operations and destabilize the country. The administration says its immediate priority is earthquake response, including ongoing US search-and-rescue operations and humanitarian assistance.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Finally!

It’s always such a relief when the administration breaks character and starts speaking honestly about a topic. Mostly because it provides the social permission for people to follow suit by shifting the Overton Window.

Maria Corina Machado was always a bad guy. That was evident the moment I realized that her original story is that she is literally a creation of USAID, originally dispatched by the Bush administration to topple Hugo Chavez.

It was rather sad watching so many pump her tires simply because Con Inc did so. The stranglehold that corporate media and its proxies hold over our society is something that will probably be studied for centuries.

The psyops will only end when we all collectively choose to defect from them and start thinking for ourselves.

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