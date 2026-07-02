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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
6h

More Middle East disentangling. I think that is a good thing. That leads to more sovereignty for each nation. It also brings our military back home. I am even more okay with that.

Israel not taking our money anymore? Hahahahaha.....maybe not overtly over the table. But I would expect that they will up their lobbying, bribing and coercing our government officials to fund them through NGO's, etc. I think we would be foolish to think the gravy train ends.

Hakuna Matada and Kamablah are back at it again. Sigh. Trying to be relevant when they are no longer relevant doesn't look good on them.

I look with HOPE to a near future of the US being our own sovereign nation. A nation who is no longer the world's police force. A nation who defies again - just as we did when we defeated the British 250 years ago. May that desire for freedom rise up again more and more as we cut cords that are too tight. I am thankful for all the revelations from PDJT over these last 10 years. May they continue until all is revealed that is meant to be revealed.

1 Corinthians 13:12 KJV

For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.

An imperfect use of this verse, but I believe it is apt. We are seeing things darkly or dimly right now. We know in part right now. But one day -- that final day -- we shall see all things as they are. Thank God for that!! Thank God for Jesus!

For this Saturday, July 4th -- some enjoyable listening.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjylD7esXDo&list=RDHjylD7esXDo&start_radio=1

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Gary's avatar
Gary
5h

Starmer's boast of increasing the UK's "gayness" omits that his government also let the number of people committed to violently obliterating that perversion balloon. Britain is nearing critical mass.

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