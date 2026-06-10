The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Claims We’re in ‘Final Throes’ of Reaching Middle East Peace Deal While Supposedly Bombing Iran in Retaliation for Iran Shooting Down Helicopters and Stuff

President Donald Trump stated that the United States has mediated an agreement between Iran and Israel to halt recent hostilities and that negotiators are now in the “final throes” of a broader Middle East peace deal. He indicated the agreement could be finalized within two or three days and described it as “a very, very good deal,” while urging both sides to cease shooting and warning that final negotiations could still be derailed by miscalculation. The development follows reports that the Iranians shot down a US apache helicopter, with no casualties reported, in the midst of escalating attacks by Israel on Lebanon. Trump personally intervened with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly telling him to exercise restraint or risk losing U.S. support. Netanyahu subsequently announced that the immediate threat on the Iran front had been contained while affirming Israel’s right to self-defense. Israeli operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs continue despite the Iran de-escalation, and Iran has maintained that any comprehensive agreement must address the Lebanon theater. Tehran’s foreign ministry and president have signaled that diplomacy remains active, with Pakistan playing a mediating role. The episode has also affected regional shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and contributed to volatility in global oil prices.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: President Trump is playing games with the Zionists—again.

From the patterns I have noticed, here is how the game works:

Trump baits the Zionists deeper into war by simultaneously occupying all sides of a narrative. He starts by putting out provocative rhetoric where he threatens Iran with sensational claims—“bombing them back to the Stone Age”—which gets the Zionists’ blood flowing and excited for conflict. Trump then claims that Iran is desperate to make a deal, while insisting that the conflict is winding down and a deal may be imminent.

Trump’s claims of a deal achieve two things.

First, it provokes Iran—who may be witting or unwitting actors in this ruse—to deny claims of an imminent peace deal. Even if a deal is forthcoming, they’re denial (in their minds) ostensibly deprives Trump of narrative control, but more importantly, it incites anger in Israeli leadership, who see the denial as a desire by the Iranians to further pursue conflict.

The second thing Trump’s claim of a deal achieves is stoking anxiety in the Israelis that their window of opportunity to wage war with Iran is closing. This induces the Israelis to accelerate their war plans while making every attempt to ruin the peace deal—which may not even be real to begin with.

Confused yet?

It’s like that movie Inception, but instead of layered dreams, we are dealing with layered psyops.

When moments like this helicopter attack occur—which could also be a complete fabrication—it provides President Trump with yet another opportunity to confuse the situation by once again occupying both sides of the forthcoming dialectic (both pacifist and warhawk,) while also responding to the perceived aggression with a kinetic strike against Iran—a move which will only engorge the growing bloodlust of Netanyahu’s Kahanist Security Cabinet.

To that point, here is President Trump explaining to an inquiring (and incredulous) reporter that the helicopter pilots are fine and that a peace deal will be signed in “2 to 3 days.”

This was after Trump put out a post promising a strong response, only to later tell a reporter from the Wall Street Journal that the helicopter attack by Iran “wasn’t a big deal,” a comment which has since gone viral.

In the same exchange, Trump explains why war would be counterproductive and that peace would be the best strategy to defeat Iran.

I realize that my take is probably very confusing and I sound like a schizo, but just look how confused the battlespace has become.

Mark Levin sees a great victory for Zionist warmongers, and the anti-Trump/anti-Zionists see the situation as a sign of Trump’s weakness.

Nobody can really figure out what is happening.

Trump is simultaneously promoting peace and war, escalation and de-escalation.

And now Trump is openly questioning whether Netanyahu should even seek re-election, calling him a “wartime prime minister” (stroking the ego) while explaining that we are entering peace time.

What he is really doing is daring Netanyahu to shatter that peace and keep the war going.

Israel goes deeper down the rabbit hole of war while Trump moves toward the off-ramp.

As I said before: Trump is playing mind games with everyone at all times.

China Preps Massive AI Buildout Plan, Framed as Part of a US-China Technological Arms Race

China is preparing a roughly 2 trillion yuan ($295 billion) investment over the next five years to build a nationwide network of interconnected data centers and computing hubs. The effort is designed to rapidly scale domestic AI infrastructure, support the development of frontier AI models, and position China to lead in a technology widely viewed as strategically decisive for economic productivity, surveillance, military applications, and industrial competitiveness through the 2030s. The plan prioritizes Chinese suppliers—including Huawei—for at least 80 percent of core technology, notably AI chips, explicitly aiming to displace foreign providers such as Nvidia and AMD and accelerate the maturation of domestic alternatives. This data-center push forms a central element of Beijing’s broader “Six Networks” infrastructure mobilization, which integrates computing capacity with power, water, and other foundational systems under state direction and financing. It represents an aggressive, centrally coordinated response to U.S. advantages in AI hardware and hyperscale investment, seeking to lock in long-term technological self-reliance and shift the global balance in advanced compute resources.

Burning Bright: Beijing’s move to mobilize roughly 2 trillion yuan — nearly $300 billion — over the next five years for a nationwide network of interconnected AI data centers is being sold, predictably as the opening barrage of the next great power contest.

The plan, we're told sits inside a larger 'Six Networks' mobilization that fuses computing power with electricity, water, communications and logistics, while on the American side, the hyperscalers are answering with their own staggering numbers, with Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft alone guiding toward $600–700 billion in combined capex for 2026, much of it pouring into data-center and AI infrastructure, even as power constraints seem readily apparent.

The surface-level narrative suggests an arms race between Washington and Beijing for frontier models and the industrial base that will deploy them, and yet, I believe this apparent contradiction actually ratifies the Sovereign Alliance between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, with each leader deliberately leaning into the rivalry narrative because it supplies the other with the precise Narrative Shielding required to accelerate down a path whose true destination is not model supremacy, but the build-out of the infrastructure of the Golden Age itself.

What the Collective Mind can presently grasp — and what capital markets can price in — is 'AI versus AI.'

But the deeper architecture requires energy abundance at sovereign scale and the physical rails that will carry human extension and augmentation into the next civilizational epoch, with the current generation of models is simply the rudimentary, investable endpoint that justifies pouring sovereign and private capital into that larger paradigm.

Trump’s AI Action Plan and related executive orders (most of them from 2025) are framing the effort in national security terms while simultaneously advancing the nuclear and permitting reforms that make AI-scale power possible.

Xi’s parallel national push is doing the same in keeping with China’s own sovereignty doctrine.

Both are executing Warp Speed buildouts.

In other words, the models are the justification layer; the energy and computing mesh is the actual payload.

Again, an AI infrastructure sprint demands one resource above every other: abundant, reliable and ultimately decentralized power.

That is also the non-negotiable precondition of the Age of Abundance the Sovereign Alliance has been telegraphing for years — replete with a nuclear renaissance, gargantuan data centers and the on-shoring of critical manufacturing, all set against the backdrop of the broader disentanglement from scarcity-based control systems narratives like the Iran War and the collapse of the Green New Deal in the West are facilitating.

The 'AI Arms Race' between the world's two largest economies therefore functions simultaneously as both Narrative Shielding and as a Translation Layer.

DOE Releases Finalized Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap to Accelerate Commercial Fusion Power

The U.S. Department of Energy has released its finalized Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap, a comprehensive national strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy. The plan targets the deployment of fusion pilot plants and commercial fusion power in the mid-2030s through coordinated efforts across science, technology, infrastructure, workforce development, and commercialization. The roadmap was developed with input from more than 800 scientists and engineers from over 15 private companies, 10 national laboratories, and 70 universities. It is organized around three core pillars: building critical infrastructure to close materials and technology gaps; driving innovation through advanced research, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence; and expanding the domestic fusion ecosystem via public-private partnerships, supply chain strengthening, workforce growth, and commercialization pathways. It will be implemented through DOE’s newly established Office of Fusion and aligns with the department’s Genesis Mission.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Golden Age is upon us.

The next technological revolution that has long been teased is real, and it’s here.

The release of these technologies will draw out all of the vipers, varmints, and jackals. These animals are the ones who have suppressed these developments and stifled the creative power of mankind.

The time for living in fear of these devils is over. Now is the time for good men to flex their strength and become defiant in the face of aspiring tyranny.

All those who call for the suppression of speech, the desecration of the Bill of Rights, and the tempering of Jesus and His teachings should be chased back into the shadows and forced to live in fear.

Only then will the Golden Age become possible.

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Media Frames ‘Red Mirage’ in California as Reason for Lack of Trust in Elections, Predicts All-Out Assault on Election Trust at Midterms

In the Los Angeles mayoral race, early returns on election night showed City Councilmember Nithya Raman trailing challenger Spencer Pratt by roughly eight points. As additional mail ballots were counted over the following days, the margin reversed, positioning Raman to potentially advance to a runoff against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly three-to-one in Los Angeles County, and late mail ballots have consistently shifted results toward Democratic candidates in recent California elections. The state permanently adopted a system of automatically mailing ballots to all active registered voters in 2021 after expanding it during the COVID pandemic. Ballots postmarked by Election Day remain eligible if received within seven days, which produces a slow, multi-day or weeks-long counting process. This structure frequently generates large early leads on election night that narrow or disappear once the remaining mail ballots are tallied, a pattern that has not gone unnoticed. Trump administration officials and Republican allies have pointed to the delayed counting and late swings in California—including the Los Angeles contest—as signs of potential fraud. The state’s top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles has stated that his office has multiple election-fraud investigations underway and has accused California of blocking a federal audit of its voter rolls. President Trump and congressional Republicans have used the episode to renew calls for the SAVE Act and other measures requiring proof of citizenship and stricter voter identification.

Ashe in America: Election reruns are playing on the big screen.

“Red Mirage” was the predictive term used in 2020 to describe how, although it would appear that republicans were winning on election night, the democrats were really going to win when all the “votes” were counted weeks later.

We can already see that they’re doing that in the primaries (see: California) but it appears in The Midterms™️ they’re going to have another go.

Then there is the Glenn Beck / Billy Bush / WTAF operation that is being deployed right now.

This argument is part of a longer post with a seven minute interview, and it’s a rerun of the movie, “Rigged,” in which the establishment claimed the 2020 election was stolen legally, and the call to action was ballot chasing and GOTV and changing the law.

Of course, establishment republicans in office couldn’t be bothered to change the law because this argument has never been about seeking secure elections.

It’s about defending the legality of the illegitimate election system and, at the end of the day, blaming voters.

Recycled narratives are an insult to the intelligence of the voters on whom they’re blaming their corruption.

Saudi Arabia Was the Official Guest of Honor at Russia’s International Economic Forum; Major Deals Announced

Saudi Arabia served as the guest country at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, sending a high-level delegation that included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud along with officials from sovereign wealth funds and major state enterprises. On the sidelines of the event, the two sides signed approximately 30 agreements covering energy, investment, education, tourism, and humanitarian cooperation. Russian companies are exploring opportunities in petrochemicals, hydrogen, digital technologies, and nuclear energy, while Saudi officials have expressed interest in Russian expertise in IT, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and agriculture. The deepening ties reflect shared priorities on sovereignty and a multipolar international order, alongside Saudi Arabia’s pragmatic engagement with BRICS structures while maintaining flexibility on regional diplomacy.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is a great op-ed. I would highly recommend reading it.

The article notes that Russia and Saudi Arabia worked together to stabilize the world’s energy market in 2020 when the Deep State unleashed the COVID scam. It also recounts that Russia was the first nation to recognize the newly-formed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1926—exactly 100 years ago.

It’s amazing watching two countries work with one another when those countries are lead by people who actually love their nations, their cultures, and their people.

While this description applies to President Trump, he is an anomaly swimming in a Swamp full of bacteria and bottom-feeders.

The fact that Putin chose Saudi Arabia to be the official special guest at SPIEF is no coincidence. There is a reason that I zeroed in on the Saudi Crown Prince many years ago as one of the generational figures of this age.

When the Middle East achieves his Vision and becomes a first-world society, it will forever change the rest of the world. People will begin to flock there instead of flee from it. Forever wars as we have come to know them will cease to fester. The radicalization of vulnerable populations will diminish.

The world has the opportunity to become an amazing place, if we have the courage to will it into reality.

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American Morality Is Rising Sharply, According to New Data, Making Degenerate Propagandists Upset

A new Gallup poll shows Americans expressing lower moral acceptance for several personal-liberty issues than in recent years. The share viewing birth control as morally acceptable fell to 83 percent, down from 90 percent last year and marking the lowest level recorded since tracking began in 2012. Acceptance of having a baby outside marriage dropped to 58 percent from a recent peak of 70 percent in 2022–2023, while moral approval of gambling reached a new low amid the expansion of prediction markets and widespread sports betting. Majorities continue to view eight other behaviors as morally wrong, including sex between teenagers, extramarital affairs, human cloning, polygamy, suicide, animal cloning, pornography, and changing one’s gender. Acceptance of changing one’s gender has declined alongside softening support for same-sex marriage and the morality of gay and lesbian relationships. Partisan divides remain stark: Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to consider abortion and gender transition morally acceptable, while Republicans show greater acceptance of the death penalty, wearing animal fur, and medical testing on animals. Independents accounted for much of the recent downward shift on birth control and out-of-wedlock births. Overall, the results point to a modest reversal of prior liberalization on certain social issues, coinciding with renewed religiosity among young men and broader conservative political gains.

Ashe in America: Let’s begin by looking at Axios’ framing of this poll:

“Fewer Americans say birth control, having a baby outside of marriage and gambling are morally OK this year compared to last, according to a new poll… Americans' more puritanical view of personal liberty coincides with a Republican resurgence, young men's rebounding religiosity and conservative backlash to LGBTQ+ advancements.”

It’s down seven percent, from 90% to 83%, so the majority of Americans are still pretty sin tolerant.

That’s what they mean by “American’s more puritanical view of personal liberty” — tolerance of sin as morally okay.

I’d caution against celebrating. I still expect fiery hail on the United States of America, and particularly in the communist country of Colorado, is justified — and maybe even likely in the case of the latter. They enshrined taxpayer-funded child sacrifice here. God can’t be pleased.

Further, this isn’t liberty — it’s licentiousness. It’s turning the Grace of God into a license for immorality.

We all sin. Celebrating (and, importantly, demanding others celebrate and support) your sin is shaky ground.

Yesterday, I watched the SPLC hearing, and it’s pretty clear that the core of what the SPLC calls hate is actually intolerance of sin.

Abortion (murder), LGBTQ Advancements (sexual immorality), and resurgent religiosity (only the religions concerned about sin) — these are what constitute hate.

And to stop “hate,” they engaged in lying, subversion, coercion, manipulation, and other immoral conduct — to prevent intolerance of their sin.

And in society, they act as arbiters of morality.

The hour is later than you think.

But the Spirit of God is moving.

Also, the SPLC is indicted and, if justice exists, will soon face accountability.

Maybe we can get that 83% down even further and, more importantly, maybe we can stop begging the government to make laws regulating sin in the name of morality.

Because, fiery hail.

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