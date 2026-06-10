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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
5hEdited

I got on a tilt-a-whirl when I was 9 years old and the ride may have lasted 3 minutes. It was so discombobulating that I promised God that, if he would not let me throw up, I would never put myself in that kind of a situation again. Ghost, your TAKE is not schizoid. But this game is; and it should come with the warning “may cause seizures.” I will be found over at the Livestock Exhibition trying not to attract any New World screwworm.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
5h

I totally agree GBPH: “As I said before: Trump is playing mind games with everyone at all times.” And I am enjoying every second of it😊

I love this opinion GBPH: “The time for living in fear of these devils is over. Now is the time for good men to flex their strength and become defiant in the face of aspiring tyranny. All those who call for the suppression of speech, the desecration of the Bill of Rights, and the tempering of Jesus and His teachings should be chased back into the shadows and forced to live in fear. Only then will the Golden Age become possible.”… Standing at the Ready!

I agree ASHE: “The hour is later than you think. But the Spirit of God is moving.” Amen!!!

Great work today, thanks for sharing.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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