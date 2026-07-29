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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
11h

"There was a time in the not-so-distant past when even most of the MAGA core considered Zelenskyy to be a paragon of virtue standing up to the evil Russian Empire."

No, in our slice of the Fruited Plain we knew Z was a globalist controlled asshole.

I have no doubt, considering that we have bases everywhere in Ukraine, that our Deep State and international banking who conducts business in illegal fashions in the Caribbean, are running the Op in the Middle East. Forever war 101.

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Bleighv05 aka Believe05's avatar
Bleighv05 aka Believe05
11h

Fauci -- or as BB once called him "the satanic elf" -- needs to be arrested. I know that he will experience justice -- both temporally and eternally. While I don't have the power to do either, I know the One who does. And there will be justice.

Deportations -- while I don't love the idea of paying people to leave, I am okay with it temporarily to get many out. It will play itself out eventually. And hopefully after this initial round, we can stop the payments and say "too bad, so sad, you waited too long to get paid. Don't go away mad, just go away."

Will we see a pattern with a Loomer funeral in the near future? Stay tuned for the next exciting episode of Fools Overseas.

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