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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
9h

Pulte / Clayton / FISA / Save America Act: I am ............ amused......... at the way PDJT makes moves. And the way the SDNY is seemingly attached in one way or another to many moves. I agree with the idea of dismantling the Demican and Repulicrat parties. Their exposure of fraud is growing more and more. This will be interesting to see what happens with FISA and SAA - and IF they are ever renewed and passed.

Last night my husband and I watched "The Alamo" with John Wayne. There was one particular scene that truly caught my attention. Davy Crockett (John Wayne) talking about the word "Republic" and what it means to him - maybe especially after his service in Congress.

Davy Crockett: Republic. "I like the sound of the word. It means people can live free, talk free, go or come, buy or sell, be drunk or sober, however they choose. Some words give you a feeling. Republic is one of those words that makes me tight in the throat - the same tightness a man gets when his baby takes his first step or his first baby shaves and makes his first sound as a man. Some words can give you a feeling that makes your heart warm. Republic is one of those words."

May each one of us fight to get back to the Republic - as he describes. These are not the ACTUAL words of Crockett, but apparently are in line with the sentiments he expressed. Republic. Almost brings tears to my eyes thinking that it is a possibility.

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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
10h

Ghost states “It seems that we may have a lot more in common with these people than we have been led to believe.” To me, that is and always has been 100% true. “The People” everywhere are our brothers and sisters. It will become increasingly clear as resolutions continue. I look for CHINA (our sworn enemy) to extract that nuclear dust in Iran pretty shortly, since President DJT tells us they are pretty much the only ones who can do it easily. Well maybe when China ties the isotopes to Obama, Clinton, and various REPUBLICANS, the world will start to figure out which ones are NOT “The People.” ???

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