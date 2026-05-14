The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

CIA Whistleblower Alleges Fauci Influenced 2021 Intelligence Shift On COVID Lab Leak Assessment

CIA whistleblower and current agency employee James Erdman III told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci “injected” himself into the intelligence community’s review of COVID-19’s origins and influenced how the CIA handled its assessment of a potential lab leak. Erdman alleged Fauci played an “intentional” role in the agency’s shift away from a 2021 plan to characterize the virus as having originated from a lab leak following a 90-day review. He said the CIA was “considering calling this a lab leak” on August 12, 2021, before its position changed on August 17, adding the agency has not provided documentation explaining why. “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional,” Erdman testified, alleging Fauci influenced the analytical process by steering the intelligence community toward “curated” lists of subject matter experts and scientists, including contacts in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Erdman also alleged Fauci had contact with intelligence officials in 2020 and 2021 and raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest tied to research linked to Wuhan. He said those concerns were not raised internally.

Ashe in America: It seems every day we have new evidence or new witnesses or new testimony in vast and various treasonous plots against the American people. From Russia Gate to Election Fraud to Covid-19, it’s been a good week for pointing a spotlight at what has been done to us.

The question on everyone’s mind is: What is going to be done about it?

I am optimistic that we will get the justice phase. I’ve been pretty consistent on that point, but I’m also convinced that the actual question that needs to be on everyone’s mind is: What are we going to do about it?

The evidence of widespread public corruption, ostensibly in service of treasonous conspiracies to undermine the will of the people, is overwhelming. We must demand accountability, and we must act. We must withhold belief and withdraw consent and starve the machine.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

Is it?

Former Zelensky Chief of Staff Consulted Mystic on Key Decisions, According to Court Testimony

Testimony presented in a Ukrainian court case reportedly claimed that a former senior adviser and chief of staff figure connected to President Volodymyr Zelensky relied on guidance from a mystic and feng shui consultant when making major political and personnel decisions. The allegations emerged during proceedings tied to corruption and influence investigations, adding another layer of controversy to ongoing internal disputes within Ukraine’s political establishment. The claims have fueled renewed scrutiny of the opaque power dynamics surrounding Zelensky’s inner circle as Ukraine continues navigating wartime governance, Western dependency, and intensifying political factionalism. Critics argued the testimony reflects broader concerns about informal influence networks operating alongside official state institutions, though the allegations remain disputed and politically charged.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: So, Andrey Yermak is consulting with some sort of witch or gypsy fortune teller?

Well, that’s what I thought from reading the headline. But that’s not what I got.

Let’s take a look:

Well, that’s disappointing. She looks relatively normal. I was hoping to see something a little more cartoonish.

Though I will say that the building in the background of this image looks like something out of a horror movie. Like a witch coven in the forest.

To make things even more fuzzy, her father is apparently a citizen of Russia, and has been since moving to Crimea in 2015. It’s possible that he is trying to avoid being drafted, but in any event he, too, appears relatively normal.

So now we must beg the question: was Zelensky’s Chief of Staff engaging in mysticism? Or was he simply having an affair with this woman and this was yet another grift to get his girlfriend paid?

Ukraine is definitely a land of mysticism, from a theological standpoint. Jewish mysticism, specifically. So it is very possible that these Jewish Nazis are also Jewish witches. But after looking closer at this story it seems most likely that this was just another grift by the Zelensky regime.

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Media Admits Trump-Xi Meeting Focused Heavily on Optics As Analysts Struggle to Identify Strategic Endgame

President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, featuring an elaborate airport reception, military honors, and extensive state-media coverage designed to project stability between the world’s two largest powers. Trump described the visit as an “opening” with China, while commentators across Western media acknowledged the meeting appeared aimed as much at symbolism and perception management as at concrete policy outcomes. Coverage of the summit reflected growing uncertainty over the long-term strategic direction of US-China relations under Trump 2.0. Analysts cited unresolved tensions surrounding Taiwan, trade, artificial intelligence, and global supply chains, while questioning whether the public display of cooperation signals a genuine thaw or a temporary tactical pause between rival powers. The meeting comes amid broader geopolitical instability tied to the Ukraine conflict, Middle East tensions, and mounting concerns over a fragmented global economic order.

Burning Bright: The Sovereign Alliance is no longer emerging. It is converging in real time, and the machine’s own reactions are the clearest proof.

To wit, Donald Trump’s imminent Beijing summit with Xi Jinping is being framed as a flashpoint, not just by us, but by the Globalist Hegemon itself.

This is because what said Hegemon fears most is not any single pillar of my long-theorized Sovereign Alliance, but the coordinated whole, operating under an emergent and accelerating translation layer of pragmatism that is increasingly bipartisan, and which has been accelerated by the very global crises each has kicked off.

Trump’s visit to Beijing, then, accompanied as he is by a delegation of American industrial and financial leadership prepared to lock in investment flows and commercial realignments arrives against the backdrop of an Iran front that has been deliberately kept in a state of suspended animation, or rather, perpetuation, depending on which headline you’re reading at any given moment.

The very prolongation of the polycrisis (one that isn’t running on globalist scripts for a change) supplies the Narrative Shielding required for the three primary pillars of the Sovereign Alliance—Washington, Moscow and Beijing—to advance coordinated interests without triggering the total-spectrum alarm the old architecture requires to maintain control.

To wit, what began as unilateral pressure applied by Putin in Ukraine (and by extension, on central Europe,) Trump in the Western Hemisphere (South America) and the Middle East and Xi in the Pacific has become the cover under which their practical convergence can occur in the open, even if we saw it coming years in advance.

The machine doesn’t fear the that the Sovereign Alliance exists.

They already know it does.

They fear that it’s done hiding.

And they fear that the Multipolar World, which stands as the endgame of the Sovereign Alliance isn’t just coming.

It might already be here.

My latest stands as an attempt to translate the real war that I believe is being fought, and won beneath the layered narrative complexities of the fake one.

It should also act as a nice cypher through which to observe and analyze the current convergence of the true superpowers on the world stage. [Read on Burning Bright]

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Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks E. Jean Carroll’s $83 Million Judgment Collection During Trump Appeal

A federal appeals court temporarily halted writer E. Jean Carroll from collecting the $83.3 million defamation judgment awarded against President Donald Trump while Trump’s appeal moves forward. The ruling pauses enforcement of the payout as appellate judges review challenges tied to the underlying trial, damages, and legal procedures surrounding the case. The decision marks another major development in the long-running legal battle between Trump and Carroll, which became one of the highest-profile civil cases connected to Trump’s post-presidency years. Trump has continued denying Carroll’s allegations while arguing the verdicts were politically motivated and legally flawed, while Carroll’s legal team has sought to preserve the judgment and defend the jury’s findings.

Ashe in America: This is good news for President Trump but, if the verdict is overturned, it’s good news for justice for all. This trial was one of the most egregious abuses of process and power that we’ve ever seen.

Carrol’s story never made sense, from the date to the dress to the simply incredible story we were told to believe.

Add to that the fact that Judge Kaplan is a political hack whose story is still being written, and it’s pretty fantastic that this case is under review.

It must go all the way. Because here’s the thing: The process will be weaponized again in this way if there aren’t consequences for everyone involved, everyone that went along, everyone that played their part.

The first step to restoring public trust is accountability. Start with Kaplan.

NATO Pushes to Expand Funding Pipeline to Ukraine Despite Continued Corruption Concerns

NATO officials are reportedly discussing plans to significantly increase long-term financial and military support commitments to Ukraine as the alliance seeks to sustain Kyiv’s war effort against Russia and stabilize Ukraine’s defense sector. The proposal comes despite years of public warnings from watchdogs, Western officials, and anti-corruption groups about entrenched corruption inside Ukraine’s political, military, and procurement systems. The renewed funding push highlights growing concern within NATO that a prolonged conflict could strain Ukraine’s economy, manpower, and infrastructure without expanded outside assistance. At the same time, critics across Europe and the United States continue questioning oversight mechanisms, accountability standards, and the long-term sustainability of funneling ever-larger sums into a wartime government still battling corruption scandals and internal political tensions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This story breaks right as [former Zelensky Chief of Staff] Andrey Yermak is on trial for massive corruption, and another regime henchman [Timur Mindich] is exposed for embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars and then fleeing to Israel to escape prosecution.

Is Mark Rutte an idiot? Or is he “our guy,” and using his position to maximize the humiliation for the crooks in and around NATO?

Sometimes it’s hard to tell. He definitely has a whiff of goober about him, but has also groveled to Trump in such a humiliating fashion on a number of occasions that it does lead me to think that he is an asset.

BONUS ITEM

Appeals Court Pauses Ruling Against Trump’s 10% Global Tariff

A federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court ruling that had blocked President Trump’s 10% global tariff imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued the short-term administrative stay after the Trump administration appealed last week’s trade court decision. The lower court had ruled against the tariffs Friday but stopped short of broadly halting their collection nationwide. The challengers now have seven days to oppose a longer-term stay as the appeals court considers whether the lower court ruling should remain blocked during the case. The 10% tariff was imposed in February after the Supreme Court struck down most of the tariffs President Trump enacted in 2025. The measure is currently set to expire in July unless Congress votes to extend it.

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