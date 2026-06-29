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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
18h

BRAVO Ghost!!! Thank you for bringing light and discernment! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

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Gary's avatar
Gary
16hEdited

Oh, my! What a great issue!

Burning Bright, I agree with your thoughts regarding the Donbas. When I taught there (Donetsk) just before the turn of the century but after the collapse of the Soviet Union I was struck by how closely aligned the people I met - not just students but many others as well - were culturally and spiritually aligned with Russia. Their language was more Russian than Ukrainian, they were likely to have Rubles mixed among the Hryvnias in their pockets, and everything from clothing and home styles to their beautiful songs and artwork displayed their ancient ties not with the Soviet but with the Russian people. When Nazis from the western region began attacking Christians in Donbas, Putin came to the defense of the churches, first diplomatically and then kinetically.

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