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Cindy Hobson's avatar
Cindy Hobson
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Don't say it enough, but love the work everyone does. Thanks

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
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Thank you Badlands!

***

Slightly off-topic (though some may not think so - those who recognize the enemy behind the enemy):

My understanding of Passover and the Feast of Unleavened Bread and the way days were marked by the Jews in circa 30 AD (as we now mark years) accepts that Jesus' body would be in the tomb of the rich man on this day of that week (the 6th day). And that Jesus Himself would be fulfilling the type declared in Lev.16:20-22 when all off the sins of all of the people are laid upon the "goat of removal" (scapegoat) and sent into a solitary place to dispose of those sins and iniquities. (Tradition holds that the man who was appointed to lead the scapegoat out would take it to a steep cliff, an abyss.) Paul explains that Jesus BECAME sin by taking on all the sins that were or are ever committed (though He knew no sins Himself). That doing so resulted in the Father turning His face from Jesus - a miracle so profound we can hardly relate to it.

Over the next two days that fulfillment will result in His justification by the Father (He knew no sin!) and in Him, thereby conquering, the second death - for which the Father will raise Him from the first death. After which He will be seen, will ascend to the Father (the first time) to deliver His sinless blood to the real Mercy Seat in heaven, before showing Himself to His disciples and revealing His wounds from which no blood was present - for He is now flesh and bone!

He is Risen! The Messiah fulfilled the Law and inaugurated the New Covenant - with its purpose and commands that will bring us to His return!! Take Joy!!!

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