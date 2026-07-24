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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
6h

Here is some hopeful convergence: Just as the First Lady is highlighting our “lawfare state,” and the Congress is getting burned by the “surveillance state,” Jonathan Drake and Ashe in America are inspiring everyday Americans to boldly represent themselves in cases where no lawyer could possibly care enough to foment real and swift justice. Members of our family, including myself, have been moved to use Artificial Intelligence to keep lawyers entirely out of the loop. Pray for the victory of righteousness and swift demise of a corrupt and weaponized Judiciary.

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
3h

—-It’s good to open the Brief and see pincher moves all over! Exciting, especially as the gifted folks here have educated us in advance.

—-Of course the Russian speaking population of Donbass are distrusting of Ukraine. Does no one remember the 2014 coup and the bloodbath that followed? (Including Obama and his CIA’s roles.)

“• Following the Euromaidan victory, the Kiev regime’s campaign of terror against dissidents became a hallmark. For over a decade, the people of Donbass endured terrorist attacks and indiscriminate strikesfrom the Ukrainian Armed Forces and neo-Nazi groups.” https://newzealand.mid.ru/en/press_center/news/inconvenient_truth_abot_the_coup_d_etat_in_ukraine_in_2014/?TSPD_101_R0=08765fb817ab20003c32a0223694dcb79f17b0b0b920b3dd1d9890d0693a4db1844e661576531922081646e1e6143000105da7939152716cd7b23359c2f616e9689b0494231f5f7ae3d5674055f56cce765809b46714d8ce1e89e9d2168198b9

I’m with Ghost. Where is Robert Storch?

—-🤣 “Their messages were read by the government, so this breach is a super serious one.” Love it, Ashe! I think they’re about to spend a lot of time from now on in ‘authentic outrage’ and I cannot wait.

—-The darkest hour is right before dawn. I keep thinking this and concur with Ghost’s assessment, ‘The question is whether we will see Article 5 activated against Ukraine for attacking Turkey. That would certainly present a quagmire to navigate for the Uniparty regime.’ 🤔The exposures seem to be increasing in scope and intensity.

—-Then there’s the First Lady

—-Ghost has the bottom line today, “The enemy is operating along multiple layers when it comes to their attempts to stop the emergent Golden Age. Unfortunately for them, so is the Sovereign Alliance.” We must not forget this point as the doomers moan and wail!

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