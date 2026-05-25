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Gary's avatar
Gary
5h

Tulsi Gabbard is in a unique position overall, and may be able to do more from outside than within the current administration. In any case, I applaud her decision to put family over career for now.

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
4h

BB: “Simply put, I believe Donald Trump effectively disarmed an Actual War by waging a masterful Narrative War in the midst of the enemy matrix.

How did he do this?

In resetting the Iranian Nuclear Paradigm, he deprived the Invisible Enemy of their story.”

That I “see” this so clearly, is to your credit, BB! There is a level of spiritual psychology, no small gift in these times, that keeps your readers in a comfort zone far above the “madding crowd”. To navigate this “war” while rooted in the mission of Peace and without loosing our balance is a gift to us free thinkers! It may be slow, requiring patience, but it is steady!! 🙏❤️🌟

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