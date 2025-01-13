The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

The Kremlin on Jan. 10 said it "welcomed" President-elect Donald Trump's "readiness" for talks, but added plans for any face-to-face meeting would not be drawn up until after his inauguration later this month. Trump said on Jan. 9 that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to meet with him, and that preparations for a meeting are underway. "He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, adding: "President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess." Speaking to Russian media on Jan. 10, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "no conditions are required" for such a meeting. "(Only) a mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue and resolve existing problems through dialogue is required," he said. "We see that Mr. Trump also declares his readiness to resolve problems through dialogue, we welcome this," he added. But Peskov added there were not currently any concrete plans for a meeting. — The Kyiv Independent

Our Take: The year is 2025.

The Ukrainian Dwarf King has finished his latest round of laundering US taxpayer money back to Gavin Newsom as the final play in his wrap-up smear to expose the American Deep State.

Trump meets with Putin in the recently-annexed Greenland.

Tracksuits back in. –

Another Take: The Donald is setting the stage for something big. This has the potential to eclipse the moment that Kim Jong Un escorted President Trump across the DMZ and into North Korea.

Here’s what Alexander Dugin — known as “Putin’s Brain” among the MSM — recently said about MAGA:

Something big. —

Special counsel Jack Smith has completed his work on two criminal investigations of President-elect Donald Trump and resigned Friday from the Justice Department. Word of Smith’s departure came in a footnote to a court filing Justice Department officials submitted to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon Saturday afternoon, urging her not to extend a court order she issued last week temporarily blocking the release of the final report Smith submitted to department leaders on Tuesday. Justice Department officials say Cannon’s order overstepped her authority and that she has no power to block Attorney General Merrick Garland from releasing Smith’s findings. Her ban on disclosure of Smith’s report currently runs through Monday. Garland has said he plans to release publicly only the portion of Smith’s report that covers his investigation into Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election.

– Politico

Our Take: Jack Smith has officially resigned from the DOJ. The next phase to expect from the Jack Smith saga will be the publication of volume 1 of his 2-volume report.

The release date for volume one is still being challenged in court.

Can't wait to dig through it. –

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he did not believe his decision to run for re-election paved the way for President-elect Donald Trump to win in 2024 and indicated he is still considering pre-emptive pardons for people whom Trump has targeted. Trump…beat Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, last year and repeatedly called for the prosecution of his perceived enemies. "I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he regretted his initial decision to run for re-election. […] Regarding pardons, Biden suggested he was taking into account what Trump was saying about his intentions for retribution. "The idea that he would punish people ... is outrageous," Biden said. "There's still consideration ... but no decision." — MSN

Our Take: The so-called ruler of the United States is considering pardons for anyone and everyone that might be impacted by the justice phase. The idea of all these criminals walking free because an illegitimate vegetable “pardoned” them is maddening. Let’s be real, they’re pardoning themselves. Biden hasn’t been in control, maybe ever.

They can’t pardon themselves for stealing an election. They may try – and I hope they do, because it will be hilarious – but the Constitution cannot stand such an offense. We must ensure that there is truth and reconciliation for US elections.

If scrotus is going to do this, it will be this week. Buckle up! –

A parade of foreign leaders is desperately angling to receive a coveted invite to President-elect Trump’s inauguration later this month. By custom, foreign leaders don’t attend inaugurations of U.S. presidents, but Trump has thrown that precedent out the window, setting off the scramble after inviting Chinese president Xi Jinping to the Jan. 20 ceremony. Xi has already turned the offer down, with a top emissary expected to attend instead. But many others are burning up the phone lines to their agents in Washington D.C. — demanding access, sources told The Post. “They’re all going crazy. Chile, Peru, Nigeria, Mozambique,” said one registered foreign agent, who added the leaders “were champing at the bit to attend.” For most, the answer is likely no. “I tell my clients the truth. You’re not going to be able to go. If you’re Costa Rica, there is just no way you get invited to this inauguration. What is the value add? You are not bringing business or major companies from your country.” Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20 on the west front of the Capitol building. – NY Post

Our Take: The Master of Branding is now turning his second inauguration – and by extension, his presidency – into an exclusive night club for geopolitics.

For foreign leaders vying for an invite, this isn't about access to President Trump. He has been hosting foreign leaders at Mar-a-Lago for over a year, and the chances of getting any one-on-one time with Trump on January 20 is practically zero.

This is about being seen at an event that symbolizes much more than the transfer of power from one administration to the next. This is about being seen at an event that symbolizes the start of a new epoch in world history. The writing is on the wall: The Deep State is widely recognized as real by the majority of the American Public, and deeply despised by both the American People and foreign leaders who are earnestly fighting for the sovereignty of their respective nation from the feudalism of the US State Department.

Trump has generated so much excitement around his second term, his forthcoming success has already been accepted as inevitable by leaders around the world; because they have already seen what he is capable of doing from what he accomplished during his first term.

Two leaders I'd like to see attend are Mohammed bin Salman and Kim Jong Un, though I recognize the unlikelihood of the latter. I would settle for an appearance by Dennis Rodman, who was twice invited to compete on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice reality television show. (I believe we will see Rodman appointed as ambassador to North Korea during the second term.)

Another two-time Celebrity Apprentice contestant I would like to see in the stands is Stephen Baldwin, brother of vehement Trump-hater Alec Baldwin, and whose daughter, Hailey, married former teen icon Justin Bieber in 2018 and gave birth to his son last summer. Given Hailey's Evangelical upbringing – her father alluded to his Christian faith during his stint on The Apprentice in 2013 – one must wonder what role the Baldwins played in bringing Justin back to the Church.

Stephen Baldwin often posts cryptic videos on TikTok where he makes references that heavily imply that he has followed the Q movement. He has also implied in these posts that their family has somehow played a part in the recent legal troubles facing rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was responsible for launching Justin's music career.

Internet speculation has been rampant that Justin was a victim of Diddy's now notorious degeneracy.

I also wouldn't completely rule out a dark horse like Kanye West making an appearance. After years of being persecuted by Hollywood for supporting President Trump, being debanked and losing billions of dollars in personal wealth, Kanye deserves his moment of vindication – though that may not come until later in the story.

Finally, there was this little nugget from the article:

“El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele — who has turned the nation around by cracking down on gang violence — has also been invited, as has former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.”

Bukele, huh? I guess those Truth Social posts from President Trump blaming Bukele for sending all of the MS-13 gang members from El Salvador to the US really were kayfabe after all.

The Donald is the Master of branding, marketing, and showmanship. January 20th is an opportunity to [further] catalyze the American People and jumpstart the second administration. I'll be surprised if it passes without any... surprises.

–

In his Friday appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, Mark Zuckerberg voiced his optimism regarding President-elect Donald Trump‘s support for the American tech industry. What Happened: During the podcast, Zuckerberg expressed his belief in the strategic advantage of U.S. tech companies and his confidence that Trump’s administration will defend this advantage, ensuring the industry’s continued strength. “I think it’s a strategic advantage for the United States that we have a lot of the strongest companies in the world, and I think it should be part of the U.S. strategy going forward to defend that,” Zuckerberg said during the podcast. “And it’s one of the things that I’m optimistic about with President Trump is, I think he just wants America to win,” he added. Zuckerberg told Rogan that the change reflects the nation’s “cultural pulse” as it was reflected in the presidential election results. – Benzinga

Our Take: We are actually forcing ourselves to pretend that the Build Back Better agenda is our friend now because rich, powerful strangers said nice things about Donald Trump and told America they were responsible for him winning a fake election. They also may have tried to kill him.

Thank goodness their boy JD is in place if they ever do, amiright? –

Donald Trump has shared inflammatory video content calling Benjamin Netanyahu a “deep, dark son of a bitch” just weeks after the Israeli leader claimed the two had a “very friendly, warm” discussion about hostage negotiations and Syria policy. The president-elect posted the clip to Truth Social featuring economist Jeffrey Sachs, who accuses Netanyahu of manipulating US foreign policy and orchestrating “endless wars” in the Middle East. In the video, Sachs – talking at a Cambridge Union event – claims Netanyahu has pursued a systematic strategy since 1995 to eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah by targeting their supporting governments in Iraq, Iran and Syria. “[Netanyahu’s] gotten us into endless wars and because of the power of all of this in US politics, he’s gotten his way,” Sachs says in the interview, referring to the influence of pro-Israel lobbying groups. Trump’s aim in promoting the video was not immediately clear.

— The Guardian

Our Take: Here is the video of Jeffery Sachs that President Trump shared:

Almost everything Sachs said should sound familiar to this audience — certainly the general thesis, at least. I haven't sugar-coated my opinion of Bibi Netanyahu, or withheld my view of how I think Trump views Netanyahu.

In fact, I don't think anybody should fully form their opinion of President Trump's relationship with Netanyahu before watching this video I made last summer:

Now reports are out that Netanyahu will not be attending the Inauguration, despite being invited and having attended the first one in 2017.

The picture is getting more clear. –

The $750,000-a-year LA water czar is responsible for a raft of failures that contributed to the devastating Palisades Fire, fire department insiders told DailyMail.com. On Mayor Karen Bass's orders, the city maxed out its budget to 'attract private-sector talent', hiring Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO Janisse Quiñones on a $750,000 salary in May – almost double that of her predecessor. Now, Quiñones is being blamed by LA Fire Department (LAFD) insiders for leaving a nearby reservoir disconnected and fire hydrants broken for months, DailyMail.com can reveal, leading to firefighters running out of water as they battled the devastating Palisades Fire this week. And, Daily Mail.com has learned, Quiñones past employer is also linked to fire scandals... She served as senior vice president at Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) from 2021 to 2023. The utility company's power lines sparked the second-largest wildfire in California history, Dixie, in 2021. Its involvement in the 2018 Camp Fire cost PG&E a $13.5billion legal settlement. – The Daily Mail

Our Take: It can simultaneously be true that stuff is on fire in LA, AND that the story of stuff being on fire is being weaponized by patriots in order to shed light on systemic corruption and long-buried truths.

If questioning ANY narrative hurts your feelings, you're not doing it right.

–

Former French European Commissioner Thierry Breton has essentially openly confessed that the West stole the Romanian election and stands ready to do it again in Germany if deemed necessary. "We did it in Romania, and we will do it in Germany if necessary," a translation from the French of Breton's recent appearance in European media said. Early last month a top Romanian court simply annulled the first round of the country's presidential election in order to create what amounted to a 'do over' election. The publication Romania Journal highlighted Breton's words as follows: "If, on the other hand, the Tesla and X boss breaks the law, especially in Germany, by supporting the 'extremist' AfD party, the former European Commissioner believes that it will be necessary for the authorities to act as in Romania, where the presidential elections were canceled,” writes the website of the French television BFMTV, which recalls Călin Georgescu’s TikTok campaign… Georgescu, the widely dubbed 'far-right' contender, came out on top in a first round of voting in a 'shock' outcome which left political opponents claiming Russian election interference. Apparently the 'smoking gun' is related to mere social media posts on platforms like TikTok. [...] Elon Musk responded by saying this is what a tyrant sounds like. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: “We must destroy democracy to protect democracy” seems to be the position of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, and he seems terrified:

Commissioner Breton effectively criminalizes Elon Musk’s support for AfD. He actually implies that it is illegal, “If…X boss breaks the law…by supporting the 'extremist' AfD party…it will be necessary for the authorities to act as in Romania, where the presidential elections were canceled.”

If Elon Musk supports AfD, we’re going to cancel the German election? That’s what it sounds like he is saying, and it’s a bit excessive.

Think about how crazy that is for a second. Elon is certainly a stakeholder in the European elections. He has myriad business interests in EU countries. Surely, Elon’s support for a major political party in the EU’s largest “democracy” is not illegal, even by silly European standards… is it?

Then there is this word salad, "Freedom of expression is a fundamental element in Europe," Breton had claimed in the news segment. "If they don’t, there are fines and the possibility of a ban. We are equipped to enforce these laws to protect our democracies in Europe."

Freedom of expression will be protected by banning X? For democracy!

This feels like a massive overreaction; then again, Europeans getting “far right” ideas about decentralization and individual and national sovereignty is an existential threat to Thierry’s – the EU’s – power. –

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria, saying the curbs hindered the country’s rebuilding and development. He made the call at a press briefing after high-level meetings on Syria in Riyadh. “We stressed the importance of lifting unilateral and international sanctions imposed on Syria, as their continuation hinders the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and reconstruction,” Prince Faisal said. The Riyadh meeting on Syria was attended by representatives of a number of countries from the Middle East and beyond, including Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkiye, as well as the UK and US. Officials from the GCC, EU and UN also took part. [...] The Saudi foreign minister said the meeting sought to provide support and advice to the new leadership in a way that respects their independence and takes into account that the future of the country is for the Syrian people. “We also stressed the importance of continuing humanitarian and economic support in the field of the Syrian state, achieving stability, reconstruction, and preparing the appropriate environment for the return of the Syrian refugees,” he added. Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom is keen to continue coordinating with and standing by Syria and its people. – Arab News

AND

US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming special envoy on the Ukraine conflict, Keith Kellogg, has called for reviving a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Speaking at an Iranian opposition event in Paris on Saturday, Kellogg stressed the need for comprehensive measures to encourage democratic reforms in the Islamic Republic. The event was organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a France-based group opposing the Iranian government. Kellogg, a retired US Army lieutenant general, has attended more than one NCRI event, which analysts say suggests ties between the group and the new US administration. He has also repeatedly accused Iran of aiding Russia in the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow has denied. “These pressures are not just kinetic, not just military force, but they must be economic and diplomatic as well,” Kellogg said, adding that action “to change Iran for the better” should be taken without delay. “We must exploit the weakness we now see. The hope is there, so must too be the action,” he added, apparently referring to rising tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel. Tehran has not yet commented on Kellogg’s remarks, but the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning France for hosting a gathering by the NCRI, which Iran considers a terrorist organization. – RT

Our Take: I've never suggested that Iran is without sin. In fact, I pointed out their "enigma"-like qualities back in September 2023, and ever since. However, I have also explained (briefly) the history of Iran over the past century, and how the West (particularly Britain) had all the incentive to overthrow the Shah's government in 1979, after he refused to renew the Consortium Act of 1954, which gave British Petroleum (BP) exclusive rights to operate the most oil-rich land in southwest Iran.

It is hard to know who has controlled Iran since 1979. It is hard to know who controls Iran, today. It is hard to verify any of the things we have been told about Iran. For the sake of this discussion, I will accept the official narrative on Iran: That it is a severely oppressive theocracy that seeks conflict with Israel.

From what I have gathered through my own research over these past few years, I can confidently assert that the State of Israel has proven itself to be a severely oppressive theocracy that seeks conflict with Iran. Zionism has, ostensibly, evolved into a cult, and that is proven by the fact that if you even question any of the regime's moves, you risk drawing their ire and intense "narrative" retribution — sometimes things that are far worse.

So, while I wouldn't at all be okay with Iran starting conflict in the Middle East, there are plenty of other countries — Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, to name a few — with more pressing incentive to maintain peace. China cannot afford for Iran to go to war, given that Iran now supplies roughly half of the oil it consumes; and Iran cannot afford to ignore China, given that China now purchases the majority of Iran's oil. The interests of the other three should be more self-evident, given the geography.

Simply put, the US would be wise to allow trusted partners in the region work to serve their own self-interest — which is peace. And until Israel is called out by the usual television characters for all of the warmongering and bombing it is doing, I don't really want to hear the whining about Iran or any other "problematic" foreign government.

Saudi Arabia is doing what it can to maintain the peace, working with the mercenaries Israel and the West have installed in Damascus to rule Syria. Though I think that while MBS smiles at Israel, he is working backchannels to get the Zionist in Tel Aviv out of power for good. They are a threat to everything he hopes to build. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Vatican has given the green light for gay men to become priests — as long as they remain celibate. In an unexpected adjustment to practice in the Catholic Church, the new guidelines from Italian bishops will allow gay men to enter seminaries. Although the Vatican had not explicitly prohibited gay men from entering the priesthood in the past, an instruction from 2016 barred men who have "deep-seated homosexual tendencies." The new guidelines, approved by Italian bishops, say seminary directors should consider a priestly candidate's sexual preferences, but only as one aspect of their personality. "When referring to homosexual tendencies in the formation process, it is also appropriate not to reduce the discernment to this aspect alone, but … to understand its meaning within the whole framework of the young person's personality," the guidelines say. It's not clear if the new guidelines will be reflected in other countries.

– Sky News

A sting operation by online paedophile hunters has led to the arrest of an ex MP on suspicion of child sex offences. Former Labour defence minister Ivor Caplin was MP for Hove from 1997 to 2005 and was arrested on Saturday in Brighton. Videos shared on social media showed the 66-year-old, wearing a bright red hat and a black top, in handcuffs and surrounded by two officers. A Sussex Police spokesman said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child. Officers can confirm a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody. – Mirror

Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told Breitbart News exclusively that every intelligence official from the various departments and agencies across the federal government currently detailed to the National Security Council (NSC) at the White House under outgoing President Joe Biden will be expected to vacate the premises by 12:01 p.m. Eastern on Inauguration Day when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated again. Waltz, in a phone interview earlier this week, told Breitbart News that he is making sure everyone understands that it’s “crystal clear what the agenda is.” “Everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20,” Waltz said. “We’re working through our process to get everybody their clearances and through the transition process now. Our folks know who we want out in the agencies, we’re putting those requests in, and in terms of the detailees they’re all going to go back.” The way the NSC works is the National Security Adviser oversees a team of political appointees from the president who oversee a wide range of what are called “detailees”—people who work at the various agencies and departments across the federal government…These career intelligence officials come from places as wide-ranging as the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, the Pentagon, and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and report up to the political appointees atop each major portfolio in the NSC. – Breitbart

