Now, onto the news from Monday, January 6 …

President-elect Trump’s political comeback is set to be sealed Monday as Congress certifies his election victory, a full 180-degree turn from four years ago, when he sat stewing in the White House as his supporters violently stormed the Capitol. Trump has spent the past four years seeking to rewrite the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters tried to halt the certification of his defeat to President Biden. On the campaign trail, he repeatedly referred to it as a “day of love,” and he has referred to those arrested for their actions that day as “hostages” and vowed to pardon them immediately upon taking office this month. Monday will create a sense of vindication for Trump’s team as he prepares to return to office, and will deliver another blow to Trump critics who had hoped voters would see his inaction during the riot and his rhetoric in the years since as disqualifying. — The Hill

AND

Our Take: The certification of the 2024 election was political and procedural theater on Monday, uneventful and anticlimactic. Our coverage was fun, though — check it out at the link above.

The regime is trying to paint the lack of drama yesterday as a return to normalcy, but it turns out that democrat drama is the norm and yesterday was was the exception. According to the Washington Times:

“It was the first time congressional Democrats did not raise a challenge to a Republican winner of the presidential election since certifying George H.W. Bush’s victory in 1989.”

Let’s see if democrats show the same restraint on Inauguration Day.

—

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the hesitation on the part of outgoing President Joe Biden to preventatively sanction Russia before the 2022 full-scale invasion of his country in an interview published on Sunday, describing threats to sanction Moscow only after an invasion “bullshit.” Zelensky made the comments in a three-hour interview with podcaster Lex Fridman that the Ukrainian government-run United24 platform described as “bold” and candid, focusing much of its time on the ongoing invasion of the country and Kyiv’s relationship with America – under both Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. Ukraine has been in some form of war with Russia and its proxies for over a decade – since Russia colonized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, under President Barack Obama. The “annexation” of Crimea was accompanied by an ongoing war in the eastern Donbass region, which began as a conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists but after 2022 has become a direct war between the Russian military and Ukraine. Zelensky, a comic actor with no prior political experience, won the 2019 presidential election largely on public sentiment souring against the corrupt establishment, which in the West was considered “pro-Europe” and resulted in Zelensky being branded “pro-Russian.” — Breitbart

Our Take: In the place of an organic series of nationalist, populist uprisings in the western world in the midst of the free-fall of the globalist hegemon, some see the net effects of a Game Theory crisis cascade being visited on the progenitors and heirs of the System of Systems.

From the ghost of Joe Biden to the clownish Prussian Proxy Prince of Ukraine, to Justin Castro and Claudia Sheinbaum bending the knee and facing the wrath of the beasts that made them for doing so, this commie crisis arrives with curious timing, as a resurgent American spirit takes center stage.

Zelenskyy is no more their proxy prince than Joe Biden has been for at least the last four years. The same can be said of Trudeau, as the Canadian globalist swarm gets the knives out following his public humiliation ritual at the hands and Truths of Trump.

The Deep State is coming undone because strings run both ways, evil folds in ... and because it takes two to make a "perfect phone call." —

Taiwan’s coast guard suspects a Chinese-owned freighter of severing a critical undersea telecom cable off the island’s northern coast. The incident mirrors security challenges faced by Baltic nations over the past year, highlighting vulnerabilities in global underwater infrastructure. On January 3, at approximately 12:40 PM, Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom informed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) that a subsea communications cable near Keelung had been severed. The CGA deployed a patrol vessel to intercept the Hong Kong-owned freighter Shunxin-39 (also known as Xing Shun 39, IMO 8358427), which was near Yehliu at the time. Although coastguard officials managed to establish radio contact with the ship’s captain and conduct an external inspection, they were unable to board the vessel due to rough seas. Furthermore, international law prohibited the ship’s seizure for further investigation as too much time had elapsed since the incident. Tracking data from the ship’s automatic identification system (AIS) and satellite sources indicated that the Shunxin-39 had dragged its anchor in the location where the cable was damaged. — Eurasia Times

Our Take: Evaluating events like this one is seemingly impossible, because there are so many layers of variables to consider — many of which are unknowns.

For instance, it has become increasingly clear that the "Global North" is at war with Russia and the "Global South" — every country outside of Russia, Europe, and the Anglosphere: Britain, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Here is a visual representation of those two factions. Note that Russia is considered part of the Global North, due to its industrialized economy, but is deeply allied with the Global South.

The distinction between these two factions is the state of a country's respective economy. Industrialized nations are considered part of the Global North, while "developing economies" are considered part of the Global South. It seems that the true intention of "globalism" is to keep the Global South under-developed, so that its citizenry can be exploited via slave labor. The politicians then sell citizens of the Global North on the concept of "free-trade zones," which are enforced by organizations like NAFTA (North American Free Trade Authority).

The politicians convince us that unrestricted trade with foreign countries is a virtuous concept, but the reality is that they are lose-lose propositions for the citizens of both the Global South and Global North. Citizens of the Global South are subjected to a form of feudalism, coerced into work in sweat shops and work camps, which are managed by oligarchs of the Global South and produce cheap goods for corporations from the Global North.

Citizens from the Global North are effectively coerced into working for those corporations, as small business opportunities are marginalized and eliminated from the economy — by both cheap imported goods from the Global South, and stifling domestic regulations from the respective governments of the Global North, which are controlled by the Global North oligarchs.

For this reason, globalism is a system of feudal slavery that artificially makes economics a zero-sum equation, falsely asserting that in order for their to be prosperity, there must be "haves" and "have-nots." In reality, the oligarchs are merely extracting wealth from the economic cycle, which naturally produces wealth and is therefore not a zero-sum equation. The zero-sum theory would require that labor simultaneously produces and destroys wealth. If that were true, then the Middle Class would have never emerged, and we would all still be feudal serfs.

Despite being part of the Global North, Russia has been targeted for destruction by western oligarchs since at least 1917. China is treated like a slave colony, with the help of Chinese oligarchs who betray their both own people and the rest of the Global South. One could hardly blame these nations for engaging in asymmetric warfare against the Global North, if that is, in fact, what has been happening. But I would need to see more evidence that the "attacks" on these underwater cables are actually being conducted by China and Russia, as they seem to be more congruent with the behavioral history of intelligence agencies of the Global North, who are known to conduct false flag operations against their own citizenries in order to drum up support for kinetic warfare.

It's not that I dismiss the notion that Russia and China could potentially be engaged in hostilities against the West, it's that I don't see the incentive for them to do so. Their main adversary is the intelligence community (Deep State) of the Global North, and that adversary is becoming increasingly exposed as a liability to the citizenries of their respective nations.

On a long enough timescale, these intelligence agencies will face the wrath of their citizenry. So conducting operations against those civilian infrastructure would only galvanize support for the intelligence agencies — which is counterproductive for Russia and China.

Putin and Xi have both publicly expressed that they are well aware of the dynamics I just laid out, and that their true enemy is the US/UK intelligence community, not the citizenry of the Global North. They have demonstrated patience and restraint with their military strategy, in the face of severe provocation.

Simply put, the intelligence communities of the Global North are in a downward spiral of self-destruction. All Russia and China need to do is wait for them to self-destruct. The only winning move is not to play. —

Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert McElroy, a vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies and an advocate for “radical inclusion” of LGBTQ church members, as the next archbishop of Washington, D.C., as the Catholic Church splinters between its liberal and conservative factions. McElroy has largely slammed Trump because of his views on immigration, including his promise to conduct mass deportations. McElroy was one of 12 Catholic bishops from California who co-authored a statement last month voicing support for “our migrant brothers and sisters,” acknowledging the “calls for mass deportations and raids on undocumented individuals” have created fear in migrant communities. After Trump’s first election victory in 2016, McElroy called it “unthinkable” that Catholics would “stand by while more than ten percent of our flock is ripped from our midst and deported.” He called Trump’s mass deportation plan an “act of injustice which would stain our national honor” and compared it to Japanese interment and Native American dispossession. — Forbes

Our Take: Washington, D.C., City of London, and Vatican City are all in the headlines with just two weeks before Inauguration Day. Of course these entities are daily newsmakers, but the latest stories — the coming transfer of power in the US, the UK PM’s role in UK grooming gangs, the Papal flex in this Forbes story — all focus on power dynamics and signal a shift.

“The pope’s choice contrasts starkly with Trump’s pick for ambassador to the Vatican, Brian Burch, a Francis critic who leads the right-wing Catholic advocacy group CatholicVote, which rallied Catholic support for Trump in the election.”

City state chaos is not about Trump alone. It’s about the movement he built and the promise he’s yet to fulfill — the conclusion of “giving it back to you, the people.”

The shadow controls are defeated already, but the stories of those battles haven’t been told. Yet. —

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Monday for a final push for a Gaza ceasefire before President Joe Biden leaves office, after a Hamas official told Reuters the group had cleared a list of 34 hostages as first to go free under a truce. “We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining,” Blinken told a news conference in South Korea, when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close. Israel has sent a team of mid-ranking officials to Qatar for talks brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Some Arabic media reports said David Barnea, the head of Mossad, who has been leading negotiations, was expected to join them. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not comment. It remains unclear how close the two sides remain, with some signs of movement but little indication of a shift in some of the key demands that have so far blocked any truce for more than a year. — Arab News

Our Take: There will be no truce deal before Trump takes office, and the reason is very simple: There is zero upside for Bibi Netanyahu and his administration.

We have covered, ad nauseum, why Netanyahu's cabinet wants to continue and expand the war in the Middle East. (Greater Israel)

We have covered, countless times, why Netanyahu wants to continue and expand the war in the Middle East. (Corruption Trial)

I have long-asserted that all the dissent between Netanyahu and the establishment Democrats (Biden/Pelosi/Schumer camp) is nothing more than political theater. With less than two weeks until the incoming Trump administration — which is ostensibly loaded with proud Israel sycophants — what possible incentive is there for the Netanyahu regime to pause their war?

If anything, there is consternation among the oligarchs in Israel that Trump is going to put a stop to their imperialism, which is why the majority of those oligarchs did not support his candidacy. I think they are hopeful that they can use disloyal figures in the administration to subvert any efforts to restore peace in the Middle East.

Both pro-Trump and anti-Trump analysts seem to be in agreement that President Trump is somehow beholden to this Israeli oligarchy, and will bend to their will. If history is any indication, that means all of those analysts are standing on a rug, and it's about to get yanked out from under them.

—

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government. Trudeau said “internal battles” mean that he “cannot be the best option” in the next election. He planned to stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen. An official familiar with the matter said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, will be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly. All three main opposition parties have said they plan to topple the Liberal Party in a no-confidence vote when Parliament resumes, so a spring election to pick a permanent replacement was almost assured. — PBS News

Our Take:

I swear it's not just because I married and successfully rewilded a Canadian that I'm utterly fascinated by Trump's Narrative Deployments regarding our northern frenemies, and their seismic Actual effects on the nation, which is itself simply another in a long line of (probably) Prussian Proxy States that owe loyalty (quite literally) to the British Crown.

There are so many layers to these deployments that run along narrative, mass psychological, geopolitical and even military grounds.

For starters, what does Trump mean when he changes the tense regarding Canada BEING the 51st State?

Did you catch that?

Originally, he pushed the idea as a trollish hypothetical. Now, he's saying many people love "BEING the 51st State." Not the IDEA of being the 51st State. The act of being so.

My friend

has been talking about the original Articles of Confederation quite a bit lately, and there was an interesting almost-path for Canada in that brief window of history. Either way, Trump is saying more than we think when it comes to what defines sovereign "Statehood."

What's more, as I said a few weeks back, Trump v. Trudeau was little more than the latest in a long line of Shadows on the Wall deployments meant to demonstrate emphatically to the globalist would-be ruling class that many of their prized puppets are now marching to the beat of patriot drums, by hook or by crook.

Trudeau's ouster by the Canadian political class (read: British Royals,) was expected, even planned, not unlike Joe Biden.

Oh ... and what's that? A Sovereign Alliance comm tucked neatly in the middle?

Trudeau capitulated, and has been ushered offstage. Zelenskyy will do the same. And then Starmer, Macron, and on and on.

The vampires in various parliamentary buildings on either side of the sea will not be granted the same opportunity, I'd expect.

Trump told you his asides have meaning. When are you going to start believing him? —

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised Elon Musk and others for jumping on the “bandwagon of the far-right” for raising criticisms over the grooming gang child rape scandal and demanding fresh national investigations. In his first major comments since international scrutiny was raised over the failures to protect thousands of mostly young white girls from sexual predators, mostly of Muslim extraction and from Pakistan, Prime Minister Starmer once again shot down the idea that a national public inquiry is necessary. […] Starmer rejected that he is seeking to obscure his history from the public, saying per The Telegraph: “My record, it is open. There is nothing secret about being director of public prosecutions… This isn’t about whether I defend myself or my record, frankly… Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves.” […] There have been growing calls for a national public inquiry into the failures to protect young girls in Britain, with it previously being revealed that officials ignored accusations of child sexual abuse committed by Muslim gangs out of concern for appearing racist. — Breitbart

AND

Foreigners are more than three times as likely to be arrested for sex crimes in the UK as British citizens, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis by the Centre for Migration Control using data from the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The report comes amid claims that the government has purposefully suppressed information on migrant crime stats, as well as a renewed uproar over institutional cover-ups in the ‘grooming gangs’ scandal. Groups of men across the UK, predominantly of Pakistani origin, have reportedly raped and tortured thousands of underage girls in towns across northern England over the last two decades. Police in England and Wales arrested more than 9,000 foreign nationals for sexual offenses between January and October last year, according to the data, which was released through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. That figure represented 26.1% of the total estimated 35,000 arrests for sexual offenses… In the City of London, foreign nationals accounted for almost 67% of arrests for sexual offenses. — RT

Our Take: Our captors want us to get big mad about British criminal politicians. Why? And why now?

If you end up blaming "Islam" for the grooming gangs, then the psyop worked perfectly. —

President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers urged a judge Monday to pause this week’s sentencing in his “hush money” case — but the jurist refused. The lawyers demanded that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan freeze Friday’s sentencing as they ask a state appeals court to reverse rulings keeping intact Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies for concealing a payoff that hid a sex scandal before the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, argued in Monday’s court filing that their planned appeal to the Appellate Division of the state’s trial court triggers what’s known as an automatic stay, or pause, in the proceedings. But Merchan said later Monday that he was rejecting their bid for a pause. The judge last week had set the president-elect’s sentencing date for Jan. 10 — 10 days before Inauguration Day — rejecting Trump’s previous claim to nix the verdict because of “presidential immunity.” — NY Post

Our Take: Here is a sworn statement from Stormy Daniels, which was provided to NBC News for a story they ran on January 17, 2018.

The levels of dishonesty and malice coming from lawyers within our "justice" system have reached the point of untenable. The law industry is unique in that it is barely policed, and when lawyers are held "accountable" by their peers, it is almost never anything more than a proverbial slap on the wrist.

Lawfare has proven itself to be one of the most destructive forces in modern society, and those who have the most power to wield it also seem to be the most morally depraved individuals in our civilization.

While I have personally experienced a positive outcome in legal proceedings — as I shared yesterday — I must also add that there were also some very disappointing rulings issued during that five-year torture session, and those rulings were issued by good judges who claimed that their hands were "tied" by the [state] Constitution.

Rulings that would have protected my family from a very evil prosecutor — who ended up having a deep [hidden] criminal history (which I exposed) and who argued in a courtroom that victims (my family) "have no right to the truth." This was after he was caught, red-handed, lying to us for two years about my brother's murder in order to extend the case long enough for it to play out during his re-election campaign; a gross miscalculation that ultimately ended his career and ruined his life.

The judge expressed his regret to us as he ruled in favor of the ruthless sociopath, stating that the law did favor him. The state was allowed to lie, cheat, and steal in the "pursuit of justice," as long as the accused is not mistreated. The victim's "rights" are nearly nonexistent.

That was July 31, 2019, and I swore on that day that this rotten legal system would one day be stripped down, turned inside out, and properly desecrated.

The argument that is always made in support of our corrupt legal system is, "at least it's not [foreign country]." I've always found that assertion both woefully cynical and blissfully naive. We are always told our system is the best in the world, but is that actually true? How could anybody say that with absolute certainty, unless they have spent equal time studying law in all 192 countries recognized by the United Nations?

Perhaps it isn't the legal system, but the moral decay of our lawyers? The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

—

The FBI has released video footage of New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar apparently planning his deadly New Year’s Day attack. The perpetrator visited the city months prior to the atrocity, filming the streets with Meta smart glasses, according to the agency. The nearly four-minute-long video, which has no sound, is a compilation of clips related to the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter. The footage comes from surveillance cameras in the area and from scenes Jabbar recorded on his Meta glasses. The FBI said he’d visited the city twice, in October and November, before staging the attack. The first clip, dated October 31, shows Jabbar recording video from his Meta glasses while riding a bicycle through the French Quarter. In the second clip, also from October, Jabbar tests his Meta glasses by recording himself looking into a mirror at the home he rented. — RT

Our Take: This POV video could be an advertisement for Meta glasses. We had Tesla ad in Las Vegas. Emerging tech as a feature of two terror attacks on the same day? I was not expecting such obvious product placement marketing in mass trauma events. 2025 is already wild.

It was also reported Monday that Trump ally Dana White joined the board of Meta, just weeks after Zuck bent the knee at Mar-a-Lago.

Where is the line between “golden age” and “brave new world” when it comes to emerging tech? —

BONUS ITEMS

Joe Biden viciously snapped at reporters Sunday as they asked him if he still believes President Trump is a threat to Democracy. Biden was asked about Trump’s plans to end birthright citizenship, and suddenly had a bizarre outburst about his own age. “Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?” a reporter asked. “I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden answered. He rambled about immigration, stating “I mean, this has been, it’s who we are, and we are so connected to the rest of the world. Everywhere I go the rest of the world gets it”… Biden then weirdly raged at reporters “My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life.” “And I know them. You know how they think? Not a joke,” he further snapped. — Modernity News

Federal prosecutors are weighing charging as many as 200 more people for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — including 60 suspected of assaulting or impeding police officers during the riot that nearly derailed the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The new figures, released by the Justice Department Monday, reveal for the first time how many cases prosecutors believe are pending as Trump prepares to take office and threatens to unravel the massive four-year probe. About 1,583 people have faced federal charges for their role in the attack — including more than 600 facing felony charges for assaulting or resisting police during the chaos. Though the Justice Department has released monthly statistics on the Jan. 6 probe — the largest federal prosecution in its history, according to DOJ leaders, Monday’s figures are the first time prosecutors have estimated how many uncharged cases remain. It’s a signal flare to Trump, who has indicated he expects to pardon many people involved in the attack but has repeatedly mischaracterized the status of the cases. — Politico

Long-simmering tensions within the Texas GOP are spilling out into the open amid a heated battle for the state House Speaker seat. The fight underscores long-standing friction between the rump of what was once the Texas party’s establishment and the rising far-right faction that now controls most of the state’s government. It pits state Rep. Dustin Burrows, a top ally to outgoing Speaker Dade Phelan (R), against state Rep. David Cook, who was voted the state GOP’s Speaker nominee last month… If Cook wins, it will be the first time in more than a decade that a candidate from the right wing of the Texas GOP claimed the Speakership — a political earthquake that belies a slower, decades-long process of intrapartisan grinding below the surface. — The Hill

President Biden on Monday banned offshore oil and gas drilling along most of America’s coast — with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team calling it “political revenge” and the soon-to-be 47th president pledging “I’ll unban it immediately.” The massive new off-limits ocean zone is larger than the states of Alaska and Texas combined — and more than six times the area of the state of California. Biden, 82, announced the move just two weeks before leaving office, using a law that has no clear mechanism for a future president to reverse the order, meaning congressional action may be needed to do so… Trump quickly told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Monday morning that he was preparing to undo Biden’s order. — NY Post

On Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the Washington Post for "quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don't exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back." "That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News," the former president said. WaPo's fake news reporting sent the Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index tumbling by over 1%, one of the biggest intra-day drops since 2023. — ZeroHedge

In a total failure to accept a clear electoral loss, leftists plan to gather in Washington, D.C., and other large cities across the nation on Jan. 20, Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. They claim their aim is to “defeat Trump’s extreme right, billionaire agenda.” Good luck with that, losers. The FBI is still prosecuting people who attended the chaotic Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Based on that, shouldn’t these leftists be worried that they too will be thrown into jail for being present and disagreeable? Will the FBI and Department of Justice disseminate their photos, knock on their doors, interview their friends, drag them to court, and leave them to languish in prison? Probably not. Conservatives don’t throw the opposition in prison; it’s un-American and unconstitutional. — The Federalist

