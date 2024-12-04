The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, December 3 …

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government early Wednesday lifted the martial law he imposed during a tense night of political drama in which troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule. Yoon said his government withdrew military personnel following a bipartisan parliamentary vote that rejected martial law, and the measure was formally lifted around 4:30 a.m. during a Cabinet meeting. In all, martial law was in effect for about six hours. South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged Yoon to resign immediately or face impeachment. Yoon has not publicly responded to the opposition's demand. But his office said senior presidential advisers and secretaries for Yoon offered to resign collectively and the president also put off his official Wednesday morning schedule. — CBS News

And …

South Korea’s main opposition party announced that it would seek to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he shocked the nation by briefly imposing martial law. The Democratic Party will pursue charges of treason and impeachment against Yoon, as well as South Korea’s defense minister and safety minister, the party said in a statement on Wednesday, alleging that the declaration of martial law was illegal. Yoon’s surprise gamble on Tuesday night to assert his direct political control in response to continued deadlock in parliament prompted lawmakers to race to parliament to reverse his order. With the move he blindsided the nation, his own People Power Party and global allies including the US. While the president rescinded the move early Wednesday just a matter of hours after making the decree, his move triggered an outpouring of anger from the public and from his own party as he now faces widespread calls to resign. The chaotic developments have whipsawed investors and prompted reassurances from monetary authorities that they would provide help in markets if needed. Yoon “is now doomed to face impeachment,” said Rory Green, an economist at research firm TS Lombard. A presidential election will then be held, probably early in the second quarter of 2025, he said, and the opposition Democratic party will be “strong favorites” to win. — Yahoo News, citing Bloomberg

Our Take: Grab the popcorn.

This story broke as we were going live on Badlands Daily yesterday. My kneejerk reaction to hearing the story for the first time while live on air was that it seems to be a parallel inversion to the story unfolding in Syria, where actual proxy forces are attempting to violently overthrow the government.

As far as I can tell, in South Korea, there isn't even any evidence of unrest, which is probably why the South Korean Parliament voted unanimously to reject the declaration of martial law.

These guys obviously didn't get the memo in time, and I'm left wondering why they didn't just use the door.

Videos were posted to social media by the opposition party, including a video from opposition leader Lee Jaye-Myung filmed from the backseat of his car, where he declared that Yoon Suk Yeol was no longer president. He later livestreamed a selfie/video of himself scaling the walls of the National Assembly. Similar videos emerged showing other opposition members of Parliament following suit and scaling the walls of the legislature to gain access, as they all openly decried Yoon's coup and called for his removal from office.

Everybody seems to be having fun with this story. This is an actual post from the official BRICS account on X.

As I said on Daily, Kim Jong Un is/was obviously some kind of a hostage being forced to play the role of dictator, and whoever was pulling those strings, they seemed to have been cut during President Trump's first term.

Now we are getting reports that the opposition party seeks to impeach Yoon for treason. (Based)

Accelerate. —

In his sweeping pardon of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden did not just protect his son. He also handed President-elect Donald Trump a template to shield his own allies and stretch the pardon power even further. Legal experts say Trump now has fresh precedent — and political cover — to issue expansive pardons absolving his allies not only of specific offenses, but even any undetermined crimes they may have committed. With the singular exception of Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon, no modern American president had ever issued such a broad grant of clemency until Joe Biden’s “full and unconditional” pardon of his son on Sunday night. The younger Biden is now effectively cleared of legal consequences for any federal law he might have broken over a nearly 11-year period. Those terms are so unusual — and the process leading to it was so secretive — that the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, which typically advises the president on clemency issues, was taken by surprise, according to a person who was granted anonymity to disclose the details. In the final days of Trump’s first term, at least one close ally — former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — requested a similarly sweeping pardon, according to congressional testimony. But top White House aides made clear it was a nonstarter. Now that Joe Biden has crossed the Rubicon, legal experts and former Trump associates say it will be harder to restrain Trump next time. He now has a readymade rationale to follow suit when he returns to office. — Politico

Our Take: The ongoing fallout of #OurBoyBlue's parting shot to the establishment is glorious to behold, as a central narrative is beginning to form.

I always say you can learn a lot, watching things lie. In the immediate aftermath of the Hunter Pardon, the media seemed split over the need to alternatively defend and condemn the regime.

Now, the battle lines have been drawn, and they're throwing the Bidens out with the bath water.

Some of the key narrative-setters within the establishment aren't closing ranks around the First Family, but rather the System that family is actually upending on their way out the door ... quite by design, according to some of us.

The Atlantic is calling the pardon a "strategic mistake," while Politico is using language like "parting insult," while saying, "the president delivered a vote of no confidence in a justice system preparing for siege."

But the REAL signal is JUST beneath the surface. They're not quite using Narrative Shielding terminology. Almost there. —

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been ordered by a local judge to release all communications between her office, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, and the January 6th Committee regarding her RICO case against President Donald Trump and his allies, after she was found to have violated federal law by withholding them. "The Court also hereby ORDERS Defendant to conduct a diligent search of her records for responsive materials within five business days of the entry of this Order. Within that same five day period, Defendant is ORDERED to provide Plaintiff with copies of all responsive records that are not legally exempted or excepted from disclosure," reads a Tuesday order. If Willis can't find them, she is mandated to follow court-ordered procedures to "provide an explanation why such correspondence does not exist." — ZeroHedge

Our Take: A new season of Fani! was just teased, and Christmas has come early!

Fani Willis won her reelection campaign for Fulton County District Attorney in November, and now she has been ordered by a judge to release the records of her Trump-deranged collusion with “special” prosecutor Jack Smith.

Readers will recall that Willis previously lied about visiting the White House, a fact that came out during her embattled disqualification hearing before Judge Scott McAfee — who also won his election in the first half of the year.

Willis’ communications with Smith should shed light on the actual RICO happening down in Georgia. What do you call it when your government is run by a corrupt cartel? —

President Biden pledged $1 billion in humanitarian support to Africans displaced by historic droughts and food insecurity on Tuesday, as North Carolina residents continue to rebuild after the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. "The United States continues to be the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid and development assistance. That's going to increase, you know, that's the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do," Biden said while speaking in Angola. "Today I'm announcing over $1 billion in new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity. We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investment. "So, the United States is expanding our relationship all across Africa from assistance to aid, investment to trade, moving from patrons to partners to help bridge the infrastructure gap," he added. Biden’s visit to Angola this week marks the first time the president has stepped foot on African soil during his presidency, and it comes as people in North Carolina continue to face challenges after Hurricane Helene caused destruction and devastation in late September. — FOX News

Our Take: Our Boy Blue!

I must say that it makes me happy to see that Joe Biden is not going quietly into the night. Kamala has gone MIA since losing the election in humiliating fashion-- except for that odd video she put out where she is clearly wasted.

These Deep State losers probably thought that they were finally going to get some reprieve from Dumb and Dumber...

...then this happened:

"We Bidens are like poor relatives. We show up when we're invited, we stay longer when we should, eat all your food, and don't know when to go home."

For context, according to various AI platforms I consulted (for whatever that is worth), two out of every five Angolans lives on less than $1.90 USD a day, and one in three lives in severe poverty. There is also a severe lack of clean water. So to hear this extremely wealthy white man who has known nothing but obscene privilege throughout his life come to a place like Angola and make his contrived boomer joke in such an intense, formal setting is laugh out loud funny. For me, it was the dementia-addled delivery that really sells it.

Everything about this story, including the fact that it was made as a lame duck, while "pledging lasting support" from the US, communicates a truth that I think is likely earnest. It feels like a comedy skit geared at trolling the DEI/woke nonsense, especially coming from Barack Obama's former Vice President.

I would hope that the emerging Trump State Department is looking to foster trade in Africa, though I suspect that at least some of the continent will be apprehensive about letting westerners back in to do business. (And who could blame them?)

We haven't heard much from Captain Traore and Burkina Faso lately. Here's hoping that the homies are all okay. —

President-elect Donald Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become the 51st U.S. state during a dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Canadian minister who attended their recent dinner said Tuesday. Fox News reported that Trump made the comment in response to Trudeau raising concerns that Trump’s threatened tariffs on Canada would damage Canada’s economy. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who attended the Friday dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, said Trump’s comments were in jest. “The president was telling jokes. The president was teasing us. It was, of course, on that issue, in no way a serious comment,” LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa. LeBlanc described it as a three-hour social evening at the president’s residence in Florida on a long weekend of American Thanksgiving. “The conversation was going to be light-hearted,” he said. He called the relations warm and cordial and said the fact that “the president is able to joke like that for us” indicates good relations. On Tuesday, Trump appeared to continue with the joke, posting on his Truth Social platform an AI-generated image of himself standing on a mountain with a Canadian flag next to him with the caption “Oh Canada!” — AP News

Our Take: Make no mistake, Trump is simultaneously engaged in a massive public humiliation ritual of Castro Jr. and the globalist proxy states of Canada and Mexico ahead of his second term, while said deployments also act as underlying signal to the would-be sovereign peoples of both nations.

If and when Trudeau and Sheinbaum earn the tariffic terror campaign of the Trump admin, their peoples won't look to Trump as their tormentor, but rather the governments that sold them out for generations, off-shoring all means of production and wealth generation while letting international crime syndicates terrorize them on an active level in the south, and on a financial level in the north, through the rapid inflation of domestic housing to line the pockets of foreign billionaires.

Trump said he would Make America Great Again.

If you're a regime on the outside looking in, that promise looks like a threat, and will have Canadians, Mexicans, Europeans et al wanting the same.

Behold, the city on a hill. —

Donald Trump says he will attend the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris on Saturday. The visit will be his first major outing since winning the election. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!” Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social. The reopening of the cathedral, which was badly damaged in a 2019 fire, will be a major global affair. Heads of state and government from about 50 nations are expected to attend, according to The Associated Press. The restoration of the cathedral, a World Heritage site, was financed by donors from 150 countries and cost nearly 700 million euros. Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump after his win. The two worked together closely during Trump's first term, although at times they had a strained relationship. Entertaining world leaders won’t be the only thing on Macron’s plate this week, however. The French government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces a no-confidence vote on Wednesday that it is expected to lose. — Politico EU

Our Take: I like this story because it advocates for the restoration of thoughtful architecture and craftsmanship in construction.

It also brings resolution to an episode that began with Barack Obama.

Some of you may be familiar with the notorious picture of Michelle Obama drinking champagne with a smug glare, as Notre Dame can be seen burning in the reflection on the glass. It definitely reads as Michelle toasting to the death of western civilization, which is manifested in physical form with Notre Dame: an iconic Christian cathedral that architecturally is a monument of high culture.

As an architecture professional-- but also a design nerd-- I'm thrilled to see Trump follow through on his past promises to work to restore quality to our buildings. Seeing what Budapest (Hungary) has been able to do over the past 10 years in restoring all of their Baroque buildings that were lost during World War II gives me hope that this trend will spread across Europe, and we will see a revival of high culture in western civilization. —

An international non-government organization (NGO) comprised of journalists in six countries, intimately involved in the first Democrat-backed impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, has been exposed as receiving half of its funding from the United States Department of State. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)—co-founded by entrepreneur Drew Sullivan—saw 52 percent of the funds it spent between 2014 and 2023 funneled to it by the U.S. federal government, according to a report published by Drop Site. Concerningly, it appears U.S. taxpayer dollars likely contributed to the OCCRP’s investigation into former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani‘s political work in Ukraine. These activities were cited no fewer than four times in the whistleblower letter that sparked the first impeachment of President Donald J. Trump in 2019. Trump was ultimately acquitted of the charges by the U.S. Senate. The report notes that while the OCCRP—a massive NGO heavily involved in corruption reporting in Eastern Europe and Russia—has disclosed that it receives some government funding, the exact amounts were previously not publicly known. Since the organization’s founding, the U.S. government has contributed $47 million to its budget and is committed to granting OCCRP an additional $12 million. In addition to American government funding, OCCRP has received an estimated $15 million from the governments of Britain, France, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands over the last decade. OCCRP is also backed by private donors, including left-wing billionaire George Soros‘s Open Society Foundations. — The National Pulse

Our Take: Of all the promises from the incoming administration, scrutinizing NGOs and holding them accountable is my favorite.

Our governments regularly rely on NGOs to provide plausible deniability when they — local, state and federal government entities in the US — subvert the rights of American citizens.

This article is about NGOs-as-narrative centers, funded by the State Department, but NGOs are the global glue of public-private partnerships which govern every industry and sector in every geography. NGOs are critical to the global communist regime’s ongoing imperialism.

There cannot only be exposure. There must also be accountability. We cannot move on from this season and restore public trust without both truth and reconciliation.

There is much talk of “the justice phase” in our movement, and I have legitimate hope that such a phase is coming. This hope is anchored in the fact that, without a justice phase, we won’t actually have accomplished anything at all.

No half measures. We have to see this through, all the way, and the People’s active engagement in demanding actual justice is a critical path to making America great again.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

Take your post. —

Nicolás Maduro has extended an offer to the United States, suggesting his experience in combating crime could help address internal security concerns—an issue expected to be central for president-elect Donald Trump. The Venezuelan president revealed that he had previously proposed a similar agreement to the Biden administration but received no response. “This government [Biden’s] did not want to work seriously. I proposed cooperation to combat criminal gangs. With our experience in achieving peace and stability and freeing Venezuela from these gangs, we could collaborate with the U.S. government and society to promote peace and internal security. We have always been willing, and we still are,” Maduro stated during his television program Con Maduro +. Maduro’s message comes during a period of uncertainty regarding the future relationship between his government and the incoming Trump administration, particularly following Venezuela’s contested July 28 presidential election. While Maduro’s Chavista regime claims victory, much of the international community has refused to recognize the results due to allegations of widespread electoral fraud. — Badlands News

Our Take: If this isn't proof that everything we have seen between Maduro and Trump has been kayfabe, then I don't know what is.

This is Chekov's Gun. The scriptwriters have now teased that we are going to get a cop-buddy film with Trump and Maduro taking down the CIA—er, I mean the cartels. Now they have to deliver.

Maduro already has the cop moustache. Don't deprive us, Scavino. —

The Football Association will contact Crystal Palace player Marc Guehi to remind him religious messaging is banned from equipment after a Christian message was added to his captain's armband, Sky News understands. "I love Jesus" was written on Guehi's Premier League-issued LGBTQ+ campaign rainbow armband during a match at the weekend. The laws of football prohibit any religious messaging appearing on jerseys. But the formal reminder would avoid the need for disciplinary action from the FA. It is understood Palace will also be contacted to remind them of the regulations. — Sky News

And …

The mayor of a small rural Canadian township who was castigated and fined for not flying a Pride flag at his town hall says he will not be shamed into personally paying a $5,000 penalty for his act of defiance. Toronto Sun senior columnist Joe Warmington details Mayor Harold McQuaker, civic leader of Emo (population 1,333) in Ontario, further rejects orders to undertake LGTBTQ2S+ “reeducation” training as directed by the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) as an act of personal contrition. McQuaker also insisted he won’t yield to demands he must host a Drag Time story hour in the local library anytime soon, either. As Breitbart News reported, McQuaker was ordered by the OHRC to pay damages after failing to proclaim Pride Month as instructed back in 2020. Borderland Pride tasked Emo with the job of declaring June as Pride Month and ordered municipal authorities to fly an “LGBTQ2 rainbow flag for a week of your choosing” despite the fact they lack an official flagpole. Borderland Pride asked Emo to “email us a copy of your proclamation or resolution once adopted and signed.” The Emo township refused and that rejection sparked a years-long arbitration process in which the tribunal found against the township. “I utterly refuse to pay the $5,000 because that’s extortion,” McQuaker told the Toronto Sun on Monday. — Breitbart

Our Take: There should be no rules restricting peaceful expression of religious belief. American rights are human rights, endowed by the Creator. The state does not bestow rights and, in America, cannot infringe upon them. The people, globally, should demand the same restrictions and enforce them with vigilance.

Religious messaging is banned from the Premiere League Football Association, unless the religion is rainbow communism. Crystal Palace player Marc Guehi wrote “I love Jesus” on his league-issued arm band, and now he is being “reminded” of the arbitrary rule set.

Over in Canada, the Mayor of a small town called Emo is fighting government mandates that he proclaim the rainbow communist religion from the town square. He’s been fighting the retaliation of the “human rights” people in Ontario for years. He’s still fighting. Good.

The globally acceptable religion is scientism, which usually presents as “climate change” or “gender ideology” — weather communism or rainbow communism. Make no mistake that both of these domains are entirely unscientific, faith-based belief systems. Only state approved religious messaging is allowed in the public spaces, and Lucifer co-opted the rainbow for his global religion a long time ago.

The state — whether it’s England, Canada or the UN — does not get to pick acceptable religions, claim them as science, elevate their acceptance, and demand compliance. They’ve done exactly this, in every nation and institution, but only because the emotional blackmail of tolerance created the apathy that allowed it. Weaponized empathy results in apathy, impotence, or both.

One of the most beautiful sentences ever written is this: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The entire world should adopt our First Amendment and make authoritarians terrified again. —

BONUS ITEMS

France is staring into the unknown as the minority government of the prime minister, Michel Barnier, faces near-certain defeat in a no-confidence vote that could dramatically intensify the political crisis in one of the EU’s key member states. If the vote on Wednesday is carried, Barnier’s administration, which took office only in September, would be the first in France to be ousted with a motion of no confidence since 1962. Its fall, at the hands of the far-right and leftwing parties, would be a significant blow to Europe weeks before Donald Trump returns to the White House. The vote risked making “everything more difficult and more serious”, a sombre Barnier told MPs on Tuesday, adding that France’s situation was already “difficult in budgetary and financial terms” and “very difficult in economic and social terms”. In a television interview late on Tuesday, Barnier warned there was “a lot of tension in France” but said that for the country to regain political stability he should remain in office. He added: “The moment is serious. It is difficult, but the stakes are not impossible.” The hardline interior minister Bruno Retailleau said that if the government was toppled it would “throw France and the French into an insufferable situation”. Those backing the motion were playing “Russian roulette” with its future, he said. A parliamentary debate is due to start at 4pm local time, followed by a vote roughly three hours later. Two separate no-confidence motions have been tabled, by the far-left and far-right opposition, with the former widely predicted to pass. The president, Emmanuel Macron, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, is expected to return to France for what the media have described as a “moment of truth” that risked “plunging France into the great political and financial unknown”. — The Guardian

With warnings swirling over a possible war with Russia in a matter of years, NATO's European members have already started laying the groundwork for defenses, should Russian troops set foot on alliance soil. "Russia is preparing for a war with the West," Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, said in late November. But it's not likely to be a large-scale attack into NATO territory, the intelligence chief warned. Moscow could opt for a limited incursion or upping its hybrid warfare tactics to probe the alliance's conviction, Kahl said. NATO is trying to prepare for both scenarios: an all-out war, and less obvious techniques designed to undermine stability in the alliance's member countries. — Newsweek

