Now, onto the news from Tuesday, December 10 …

Benjamin Netanyahu became the first sitting prime minister in Israel’s history to take the witness stand in his own corruption trial on Tuesday. Israel’s prime minister, who is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases, repeated his claim that he is subject of a witch hunt. He appeared in Tel Aviv district court, saying: “I have waited eight years for this moment, to say the truth as I remember it, which is important for justice. There is no justice without truth. “This is the opportunity to dispel the allegations against me. There is a great absurdity in the charges and great injustice.” Police first opened an investigation into Mr Netanyahu’s alleged corruption in 2016 and Avichai Mandelblit, Israel’s attorney general at the time, formally indicted him in 2019. — The Telegraph

Our Take: Well, here is a story that snuck by everybody.

Bibi has been in a courtroom all week, facing corruption charges that include accepting gifts and embezzling money?

On one hand, I can see why Netanyahu is so incredulous. Many of the other politicians are probably doing something similar. There also has to be some element of, ‘... of all the things I've done, this is what's going to bring me down?’

Everything happening in Syria right now certainly seems convenient, distracting the world from an embarrassing sideshow that very well could be a plot to take down Bibi Netanyahu. Given Netanyahu's persona, I think it is quite easy to imagine these charges being true—just like it would be easy to imagine similar charges being brought against Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi.

Given the extent to which Netanyahu has claimed credit for toppling the Assad regime in Syria, one must wonder whether the timing was at all related to this trial, which has been delayed and pending since the charges were brought in 2019.

Netanyahu made headlines when he proclaimed that he had ordered the IDF to begin securing territory in the Golan Heights—a territory in the southwest reaches of Syria, along the border with Israel, which the IDF has occupied since the Six Day War in 1967—and said that this occupation would be permanent.

Here is a map of the territory the IDF has already captured.

Defense Minister Israel Katz now says that he intends to establish a "sterile zone" in southern Syria in order to prevent any "terrorist threat."

Do you mean like the Al Qaeda terrorists that you just hired to overthrow Assad? That kind of terrorist threat?

Methinks that this "sterile zone" is going to end up running all the way to the Euphrates River. —

FBI Director Christopher Wray does not want to be fired and will resign before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, sources inside the bureau who are familiar with the director’s thinking told the Washington Times. Trump, who originally hired Wray but grew dissatisfied with him after years of weaponizing the bureau, such as raiding Mar-a-Lago, recently nominated Kash Patel as a replacement. Wray is among President Joe Biden’s allies that Democrat and media supporters believe should receive a preemptive pardon. White House lawyers are studying pardons, reports indicate, which would appear to project an admission of guilt. The Times reported on Wray’s potential departure: Following Mr. Wray’s departure, Deputy Director Paul Abbate will become acting director and appoint an acting deputy director. Mr. Abbate’s original plan was to stay until May or June so he could help with the transition to a new FBI director. Kash Patel, Mr. Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, is meeting Republican senators on Capitol Hill this week. Mr. Patel, who has served as the defense secretary’s chief of staff and senior adviser to the National Security Council, was tapped by Mr. Trump to shake up the FBI management. Mr. Wray knew his days were numbered at the FBI. “He’s going to be gone at the inauguration. On or before the inauguration,” a source told the Times. — Breitbart

Our Take: Don’t you love it when the trash takes itself out?

I know there are many in our community that think Wray is a secret good guy, but I put this theory in the Pence category: If he is playing a role for white hats, the goal is to make me hate him, and he’s crushing it.

Wray has to go so Kash can take his seat, execute extreme declas, and punish those who’ve weaponized the institutions against Americans.

On that last point, there’s this in the article: “The FBI has not denied Wray’s intention to step down, though it did claim the bureau has not weaponized justice.”

Is that an official claim? Because it’s fundamentally untrue. The bureau has persecuted the Biden administration’s political opponents since the Biden administration became a thing. Before that, they subverted and undermined the Trump administration, beginning before 45 even took his oath.

Just ask General Flynn.

The good news is that there will be no fight over the remaining years in Wray’s term as he is leaving voluntarily. Good riddance.

America needs Kash. Grok gets it. —

President-elect Donald Trump mocked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overnight as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada" after having recently warned of tariffs on the country. "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account at just after midnight Tuesday. "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" Reached for comment on the quip, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said only, "It's so good." Trudeau’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump has recently joked that Canada should become the 51st state, even suggesting it directly to Trudeau during their dinner at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, Fox News reported, citing two people at the table who heard the discussion. Speaking to host Kristen Welker on NBC News' "Meet the Press" last week, Trump made a similar suggestion as he discussed how his plan to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico would make the U.S. "rich," characterizing the U.S.-Canada trade deficit as a form of subsidy. — NBC News

Our Take: Donald Trump knows exactly what he's doing with these memetic deployments.

What we're seeing here is some good old fashioned 'Art of the Deal' being translated to the normie layers of the Collective Mind.

Anyone who's taken some time to dive into the history of Trump the businessman knows that one of the biggest takeaways allies and adversaries have from their dealings with him is that his first offer is ALWAYS his best one.

Apply this modality to his 25% tariff deployments against Mexico & Canada, and observe how each country publicly capitulated within 48 hours of Trump issuing the threats, with Mexico reportedly seizing its largest Fentanyl operation in years (quite as if authorities knew the whole time exactly where and how it was operating,) while Trudeau made public commitments to crack down on Canadian border security despite the fact that most had no idea such operations were being aided and abetted by our northern neighbors.

What's more, Trump seeding the idea of Trudeau as Governor of the 51st State is memetic, which makes the story viral while carrying with it the undercurrent of a threat.

Trump knows he has the Globalists over a barrel. He's asking them how long they want to push the timelines out with regards to capitulation with the resurgent Sovereign American Empire.

In the war between Sovereignty and Collectivism, we're playing a zero sum game, and both sides know this.

So, what's my advice to Trudeau, Sheinbaum, Macron et al?

Take the deal, commies. —

Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday, signaling the start of Paris’ withdrawal from the central African nation and a dramatic reduction in its military involvement in the wider Sahel region. The Mirage warplanes left the Chadian capital of N’Djamena on Tuesday and returned to their base in eastern France. While Paris has more jets and around 1,000 soldiers in Chad, French military spokesman Colonel Guillaume Vernet told reporters that the move marked “the beginning of the return of French equipment stationed in N’Djamena.” A French colony since the turn of the 20th century, Chad was granted independence in 1960. However, it remained tied to its former ruler through Paris’ control of the Central African CFA Franc and the presence of French troops since the 1980s. The French base in N’Djamena served as the headquarters of France’s anti-terrorism operation in the wider Sahel region, but the perceived ineffectiveness of French forces in combating jihadism led to the operation ending in 2022, and multiple countries terminating military agreements with Paris. — RT

Our Take: And there you have it: the last bastion of European imperialism—military occupation—finally being erased from the African continent.

This story arc began almost ten years ago, in 2015, when a UN whistleblower report was leaked to the press regarding the trafficking and rape of young children in Nigeria by French peacekeeping troops.

here is still plenty of work to be done. Reports say that in places like Burkina Faso, which has gained new life under the leadership of Captain Ibrahim Traore, something like 30% of the country is still under some form of control or influence by NATO-cartel groups like ISIS. But sovereignty is not a privilege; it is a responsibility. And sometimes, that means cleaning up the filth and rot that so often overtakes society. —

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her office violated state security protocols that allowed the disclosure of election equipment passwords, an outside investigation released Monday finds. Why it matters: The breach undermined trust in the state's voting system just days before the 2024 election and sparked an ongoing criminal investigation. Driving the news: An independent investigation conducted by the Baird Quinn law firm on behalf of the Secretary of State's Office determined that election equipment passwords were "mistakenly, unknowingly and unintentionally" posted online. The secretary and the office were cited for violating state information security rules, but no repercussions are expected. Catch up quick: The BIOS passwords to election equipment in 34 counties were posted online on June 21 but not discovered by the state until Oct. 24. Griswold, the state's elections chief, did not disclose the breach until five days later when the Republican Party made it public. The secretary said the disclosure posed no immediate threat to the state's election system and all the passwords for voting equipment were reset before Election Day. Zoom in: The former employee who created the spreadsheet that contained the passwords was not admonished because she left the office before the material was posted. — Axios

Our Take: In response to the 2021 Arizona Senate audit, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold infamously stated that “fraudits” have no place in Colorado.

Turns out, fraudits do have a place in Colorado!

I just finished reading the report from the CDoS-selected investigator, and the level of incompetence in Colorado is a threat to national security. CDoS stands for Colorado Department of State, the snake of which Jena Griswold is the head.

I am stunned that this is considered a serious work product. I’m also tickled that CDoS thinks this absolves them of responsibility.

Consider:

No one knew about the capability for hidden files or the “inspect workbook” function — in Microsoft Excel — including the investigator that “cleared” the office of wrong doing.

In CDoS, they were all violating their own policies — the gold standard ones, lol — but at the end of the day, the “investigator” says it’s just a whoopsie.

Further, and most importantly, the investigator DID NOT review or audit the actions of CDoS after Oct 24, 2024. CDoS knew of the breach on that date and was caught in the middle of a coverup on Oct 29, when the Colorado GOP broke the scandal.

Consider:

(1) CDoS was caught hiding a massive breach from the clerks — who had custody of the compromised equipment.

(2) CDoS only told the clerks after the story broke in the news.

(3) CDoS engaged a lawyer/investigator to “review” their actions. This is a hand-picked investigator with CDoS-limited (directed?) scope.

(4) The investigator found that rules and policies were violated; but she finds all the people in CDoS — the ones paying her — credible and lovely so concludes that the whole saga can be boiled down to mistakes.

(5) The investigator DID NOT look at the actions associated with the cover up, such as the refusal to communicate with clerks until after caught/the story broke; the recorded words of Deputy Secretary Beall to the Adams County Clerk that the reason for not telling the clerks was to avoid a media frenzy; or who was involved in the decision making during the coverup and who had the crisis comms contract for this breach.

The people have a right to answers, and they don’t get them from this unserious report. Perhaps that is because CDoS has legal privilege with the lawfirm investigating their office. Read that again.

This report doesn’t answer most of our questions, but it does raise some new ones:

(a) This appears to be an investigation with a defined scope. Did Beall/CDoS define Investigator Quinn’s scope or otherwise provide direction for the investigation?

(b) If Beall directed the investigator on scope, is that enough to pierce privilege?

(c) Is the old adage that the coverup is worse than the crime true (and actionable)?

TL;DR: There is an ongoing coverup in the Colorado State Department, and now they’re involving new co-conspirators. —

Protests in Tbilisi have entered their 11th consecutive day, with tens of thousands rallying against the Georgian Dream party's suspension of European Union accession talks. At least 300 people had been arrested so far. The demonstrations have been met with escalating police force, including water cannons, tear gas, and batons. Journalists and protesters have reported being pursued by masked gangs of thugs, leading to numerous injuries. Protesters on the capital's Rustaveli Avenue have built barricades and set off fireworks, while many displayed pictures of those they believe to have been hurt or captured by the authorities. Georgia's political crisis deepened after the disputed Oct. 26 parliamentary election—viewed by many as a referendum on the country's potential EU membership—saw the pro-Moscow Georgian Dream party retain control. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the party refuses to allow the EU to keep Georgia in a "constant state of blackmail and manipulation." The EU previously granted Georgia candidate status in Dec 2023. Accession talks and financial aid were frozen shortly afterward, due to the passage of the Russia-inspired "foreign influence" law. — Newsweek

Our Take: This is a story that we've been tracking over this past year. You'll recall back in May when Slovakian Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was shot five times in the chest after his newly seated government quickly passed legislation that require all foreign NGO's to make public the sources of all of their funding. The legislation was based on existing Russian law, causing the Russophobes in the media to go ballistic over the implementation of common sense and sound judgement.

In the immediate aftermath of the failed attempt to kill Fico, with legislation of their own pending, newly elected Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed that an MP from the EU reached out and warned him to be careful, reminding him what had just happened to Fico, in a thinly veiled threat.

Now that Kobakhidze's party has won another election, and seems intent on not joining the European Union, the NATO-cartel has become apoplectic, claiming that the ruling party is beating up journalists.

It doesn't seem like something that a party would need to do after winning a national election for the second time in 12 months. It seems like, ostensibly, that the Georgian people are on the side of Kobakhidze, or at least the majority of them are. So why would the government need to beat up journalists?

Opposition parties and President Salome Zourabichvili have accused the ruling party of electoral fraud with alleged Russian assistance.

Of course they have. When is the last time any of these sociopaths had an original thought? —

BONUS ITEMS

The State Department revealed in a Monday filing that they are "substantially likely" to shut down their $100M Global Engagement Center (GEC), which was revealed in early 2023 to have been funding a "disinformation" tracking group which worked to pressure advertisers to demonetize outlets it accuses of spreading "disinformation." Except, they're really just "realigning" the "Center's staff and funding to other Department offices and bureaus for foreign information manipulation." The move comes amid a lawsuit from Texas AG Ken Paxton and several conservative media outlets listed a GEC-funded "dynamic exclusion list" of websites it doesn't like, which it would then distribute to ad tech companies - such as Microsoft's Xandr - in order to try and "defund and downrank these worst offenders," and deprive said sites of ad revenue. As Headline News' Ken Silva notes further; it’s unclear how the GEC’s closure will affect the lawsuit. Monday’s court filing said lawyers for all parties are still discussing the implications. [Elon] Musk put the GEC on the map in March 2023, when he deemed it to be the “worst offender in U.S. government” when it comes to censorship and media manipulation. According to revelations from the “Twitter Files”—a trove of internal records about the censorship decisiosn made within the social media company—the GEC funded groups such as the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which in turn compiled blacklists of Twitter accounts that were supposedly tied to foreign disinformation campaigns. The Digital Forensic Research Lab sent those blacklists to Twitter so that the company could deactivate the accounts listed. — ZeroHedge

President Zelensky has said he is grateful for Donald Trump’s “strong resolve” to end the war in Ukraine after the US president-elect claimed that Kyiv was ready to agree to a deal with Moscow. Zelensky held talks in Paris on Sunday with Trump and President Macron on the almost three-year-long war, the biggest armed conflict in Europe since the defeat of Nazi Germany. “I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organizing it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end,” Zelensky said on Tuesday on X. “We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things — things that others have not been able to achieve.” Trump, who said during his election campaign that he would end the war within 24 hours of taking office, said on Sunday that Zelensky was ready to “make a deal [with Moscow] and stop the madness”. He also called for an “immediate ceasefire”. — The Times

