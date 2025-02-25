The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) wants some answers on why President Donald Trump's new attorney general hasn't followed through on one of his major promises yet. Luna, a far-right lawmaker known for her outbursts on the House floor, took to the X platform on Monday to ask why the "files" on key crimes had not been released to the public yet. "On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc. The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG," wrote Luna. "@AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified." The Jeffrey Epstein case has fascinated the public for years. The infamous wealth manager for the ultra-rich was arrested during the first Trump administration, after previously having escaped on a sweetheart deal, for extensive underage sex trafficking revelations. He was found dead of suicide in prison before he could be brought to trial — a death that conspiracy theorists have long claimed was a secret murder to cover up the high-powered individuals on his "client list" who might have been at his sex parties with him. – Raw Story

Our Take: I understand some of you think I’m being harsh for criticizing the need for the declassification task force run by Rep Luna. It’s ok to disagree.

I have DMd her and invited her to come on my daily show. She, of course, has not responded.

Will keep trying. –

Apple on Monday morning announced plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. and hire 20,000 people over the next four years, with expansion and construction planned from coast to coast. The new jobs will focus on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning. Apple plans to greatly expand chip and server manufacturing in the U.S., plus skills development for students and workers across the country. Why it matters: Apple's announcement — which the company calls its "largest-ever spend commitment" — is precisely the kind of win President Trump has been looking for with his push to move manufacturing back to the U.S. Apple's new investment — much of it in red states — lets Trump say to other companies: Apple can do it. Why can't (or won't) you? Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the announcement: "We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our longstanding U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future." – Axios

Our Take: Investment is pouring into the US, and it isn’t by Congress rolling through NGOs and fake green energy companies. President Trump has secured the following:

Apple: $500 billion

Stargate: $100 billion (initial)

Saudi Arabia: $600 billion

Nippon Steel: $14.1 billion (tied to US Steel)

Hussain Sajwani: $20 billion

SoftBank: $100 billion

That’s over $1.3 trillion. Further, both Stargate (collectively) and SoftBank have plans to grow their investments by $500 billion and $100 billion, respectively. Thus, on the higher end of the commitments, we are at over $2 trillion. The (Stargate and Apple) investments ($600 billion) have a defined four year time frame. The remaining $734.1 billion has no defined timeframe.

Remember, we’re in week five. In comparison, Joe Biden – by his own highly manipulated metrics – claims to have achieved $1 trillion in four years.

“Today I’m proud to announce my Investing in America agenda—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act—has helped attract over $1 trillion in announced private-sector investments.” – “Statement from President Joe Biden on $1 Trillion in Private Sector Investments Under the Biden-⁠Harris Administration” (November 25, 2024)

How embarrassing for Biden, especially since those investments likely came at the end of very bad deals for the American People.

Bring on the Golden Age! –

Another Take: Remember the story we covered yesterday about the DR Congo suing Apple in court for engaging in child slavery, smuggling, laundering, and other crimes in the mines of the eastern Congo? And that the DRC has now opened a criminal investigation into the company? And the DRC is now offering President Trump their rare earth mineral rights in exchange for help in resolving the human rights issues plaguing their lands?

Do you think Tim Cook is trying to buy Trump's favor? Are we worried about something, Tim? –

A political conference in Washington, DC, that bills itself as the alternative to the Trump-aligned CPAC was evacuated on Sunday after a death threat made against several of its speakers who have been critical of President Donald Trump. Shortly after noon Sunday, organizers of the Principles First Summit received an email threatening several of its high-profile speakers and claiming to have planted pipe bombs on site, according to a copy of the email CNN obtained, conference organizers and Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department. The email threat mentioned former national security adviser John Bolton and former US DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was among those who defended the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. The email sender claimed that two pipe bombs were placed at the JW Marriott hotel in DC that was hosting the Principles First Summit. The email also claimed that a pipe bomb would be placed inside the mailbox of Bolton’s home in Maryland. The organizers alerted their private security and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia about the threat. – CNN

Our Take: The “Principles First Summit” had its own pipe bomb hoax.

How else would they achieve relevance other than to portray themselves as under attack from Trump and his supporters, due to the threat they pose to MAGA? –

A federal judge in Washington said on Monday that the way the Trump administration set up and has been running Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency may violate the Constitution. The skepticism expressed by the judge, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, did not come as part of a binding ruling, but it suggested that there could be problems looming for Mr. Musk’s organization, which is also known as the U.S. DOGE Service. “Based on the limited record I have before me, I have some concerns about the constitutionality of U.S.D.S.’s structure and operations,” Judge Kollar-Kotelly said at a hearing in Federal District Court in Washington. She expressed particular concern that it violated the appointments clause of the Constitution, which requires leaders of federal agencies to be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Musk was neither nominated nor confirmed. Judge Kollar-Kotelly’s remarks about the Musk operation were part of a civil case brought by two labor unions and a group representing millions of American retirees. They are seeking an injunction that would bar the Musk team from accessing sensitive records maintained by the Treasury Department. – The New York Times

Our Take: The United States government is the most inefficiently run entity in the history of mankind. If it were a business it would've failed a trillion times already. People who want this to continue are essentially admitting to benefitting from it. –

Moscow is ready to work with Washington in developing rare earth mineral deposits, including in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The ‘rare earths’ deal US President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing for with Ukraine “doesn’t concern” Moscow, Putin said in an interview with Russia 1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin on Monday. The actual value of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral deposits remains to be seen, the Russian leader noted. Moscow will be concentrating on its own development of rare earth minerals, given their importance in multiple sectors of the economy, he said. “We would be ready to offer this to our American partners… if they showed interest in working together,” Putin said, stressing that he meant both private and government companies. As one of the global leaders in terms of its rare earth mineral wealth, Russia is willing to work with international investors in developing its deposits, he said. – RT

Our Take:

Back in 2016, President Putin told documentary filmmaker Oliver Stone that he tried very hard when he first entered office to cultivate joint ventures that would naturally foster peace, such as working together to develop missile defense systems. He was told to pound sand by former President George Bush, Sr.

Yesterday, we covered the story about the DR Congo President offering rare earth minerals to President Trump, in exchange for his powers of diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict with Rwanda. Now we have Putin offering Ukraine's rare earth minerals to Trump, in exchange for world peace.

I sure hope this is the part where the Sovereign Alliance formally reveals itself to the world. –

The House Judiciary Committee issued a series of subpoenas to the FBI on Monday aimed at obtaining documents related to President Biden’s weaponization of the agency against his political opponents. The move is an apparent attempt to eliminate any legal obstacles used by the bureaucracy to hide evidence of the prior administration’s abuse of the agency. “Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions,” committee chair and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote in a letter to new FBI Director Kash Patel. In the communique obtained by The Federalist, Jordan noted how the Judiciary Committee issued numerous subpoenas during the 118th Congress to the Wray-led FBI regarding information about the latter’s politicized activities and operations. [Read the Subpoena] – The Federalist

Our Take: Most of us complained about the Congressional hearings under Jim Jordan, James Comer, and others when Republicans took the gavel in 2022, especially towards the end of Joe Biden’s fake presidency. The Democrats kept claiming they were chasing impeachment windmills, even daring their opponents to call for impeachment:

The hearings were about Joe Biden and documenting impeachable offenses, sure. But they were documenting the crimes of many others – including former officials and their wives who didn’t receive preemptive pardons.

Now the House wants to finally get those subpoenaed FBI documents to finish their work. As annoying as it has been to wait, the record is thick. It also probably explains the spiking search terms in DC, spanning the criminal spectrum:

The FBI will likely comply with the subpoenas now. Finish the job.

–

Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday it's still his "plan" to clear his budget plan on the House floor this week despite mounting skepticism from key holdouts who could foil his wishes. Speaking at an event held by Americans for Prosperity, Johnson stressed the importance of moving the "one, big beautiful bill" the House is pursuing so that a swath of 2017 tax cuts don't expire without an extension. But the speaker is facing off with GOP members who are still not supportive of the budget blueprint that is an essential first step toward that legislation. Notably, while leaders have privately planned for a Tuesday budget vote, Johnson on Monday didn't mention it would happen on a specific day. He otherwise acknowledged his tough situation: Asked about one possible "no" vote, Johnson quipped, "There may be more than one… I don't think anyone wants to be in front of this train, I think they want to be on it," he added, saying he expected enough remaining holdouts to eventually support the plan. – Politico

Our Take:

Sounds like a lot of nothing, doesn't it? Which of these things can Trump not do without new legislation? –

One-time MSNBC primetime host Keith Olbermann said that his former network’s reported firing of Joy Reid and cancelation of Alex Wagner’s nightly show was “racist,” noting that only four women of color have solo-hosted programs for the liberal cable news network – and all of them have been kicked to the curb. Over the weekend, it was reported that Reid – who has been with MSNBC for over a decade – was not only losing her weeknight broadcast amid a programming shakeup but that she was also out at the network. The abrupt cancellation of Reid’s show has left staffers “shaken” and frustrated, especially as the program’s production staff is also being terminated, though they are encouraged to apply for new jobs at the network. [...] “Hmm, Melissa Harris, Perry, Tiffany Cross, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner. Four women – what did they have in common?” Olbermann rhetorically asked. “Well, let’s see, they all had their own shows – solo hosts on MSNBC, and they were all women of color, and they’ve all been fired.” While acknowledging that the hosts replacing Reid are also people of color and that Kutler is apparently looking to bring on other Black hosts, Olbermann suggested that those picks are all “safe” and won’t rock the boat.

– The Independent

Our Take: USAID/NGO funds drying up. Big Pharma is in full blown panic over RFK. Ratings are in the drain.

About time the propped up media got a dose of reality. –

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, at the Pentagon on Monday. According to the Saudi Ministry of Defense, the purpose of Prince Khalid’s official visit was to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Washington and Riyadh, as well as to address mutual areas of interest. Ahead of the meeting, Hegseth was asked if the US would help defend Saudi Arabia against an attack by Iran. “That’s a topic we’re going to talk about today. Iran is a big concern in the region. Saudi Arabia has been a great partner, and that’s something we’re going to discuss,” he said. Officials also said that Prince Khalid has also met with White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. He is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit. According to a Pentagon readout of the meeting, both Hegseth and Prince Khalid committed to deepening and broadening their relationship, consistent with both countries’ interests, as an anchor for shared security and prosperity. –Al Arabiya English

Our Take: Hegseth wants to talk about Iran, but this audience already knows he's barking up the wrong tree.

The Saudis have already made peace with Iran, culminating in the public statement last October by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he demanded that Israel not follow through on public threats to attack Iran. This came after the Saudis held a surprise joint naval exercise with Iran, which Iran announced they were "planning" the day before the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that the drills had "already happened."

The timeline doesn't make any sense, but perhaps that's the point. It's narrative warfare, so the "actuals" don't even need to be real. It was a defiant moment from MBS, perhaps one that only a young, brash leader was capable of delivering. MBS had effectively seized control of the narrative, and placed himself directly between Netanyahu and Tehran.

The Crown Prince has spent the past eight years making friends around the world, most notably with President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu couldn't pull the trigger with MBS standing in the crossfire.

I will looking to see what comes of Khalid bin Salmon's (KBS) visit with Secretary Hegseth, but I think the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said it best last week:

–

BONUS ITEMS

In November 2023, the French National Police inaugurated its Office Of Minors (L'OFMIN) in an effort to dedicate much needed resources to tackling child abuse in the country that has been mired in social decay since President Emmanuel Macron took office in 2017. Just one month into its existence, L'OFMIN spearheaded a European-wide operation that resulted in the identification of hundreds of pedophiles, leading to dozens of arrested. The department has continued on in that mission with the arrests of several members of a human trafficking network of pedophiles based out of France. The criminal syndicate had been operating between the northern French province of Loire-Atlantique across the country's border with Belgium. Its horrific crimes are reminiscent of the Dutroux affair, one of the most infamous episodes of child sex abuse to ever come to light in modern European history. 20 years after Marc Dutroux was sentenced to life in prison for his child sex crimes, the prominent LGBT activist that authorities have alleged is the ring leader of the pedophile ring uncovered by L'OFMIN is poised to supplant Dutroux as the face of those heinous crimes. – ZeroHedge

Musk raged on Monday evening, writing that "subject to the discretion of the President," workers would be "given another chance" to send over details about what they did last week. "Failure to respond a second time will result in termination," he wrote. Newsweek reached out to the White House for clarification about Musk's post, including if federal workers still face a midnight deadline to respond to Musk's email, or if a new deadline has been set. The new threat came after Musk wrote on X that his "email request was utterly trivial, as the standard for passing the test was to type some words and press send!” "Yet so many failed even that inane test, urged on in some cases by their managers," he added. "Have you ever witnessed such INCOMPETENCE and CONTEMPT for how YOUR TAXES are being spent? Makes old Twitter look good. Didn't think that was possible." – Newsweek

