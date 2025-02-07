The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

We have an exciting new sponsor: Rattlesnake Meats. Rattlesnake Meats is located in Kansas, and their All American beef has no hormones or mRNA ever! Don’t miss out on a $200 Beef Bundle Giveaway! Make sure that you’re subscribed to this Substack and enter below.

Now, the news from Thursday, February 6th ...

A federal judge temporarily limited members of the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment system the day before a DOGE employee who was linked to offensive social media posts quit. US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued the order on Wednesday after three union groups – Alliance for Retired Americans, American Federation of Government Employees and the Service Employees International Union – filed a lawsuit against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, accusing him of illegally sharing their members’ information with Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team. Kollar-Kotelly, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, limited access to the payment records system to only two DOGE employees – one of whom resigned Thursday – and Treasury officials. – New York Post

Our Take: A Federal judge in D.C. has blocked Elon Musk from accessing sensitive Treasury Department systems and records.

The order limits "Read-only" access to:

Mr. Tom Krause

Mr. Marko Elez

Anybody who is "not a Special Government Employee"

Norm Eisen is involved in the lawfare trying to prevent Elon Musk from accessing the Treasury Department system…

Because of course he is. –

The NCAA updated its transgender athletes policy on Thursday to limit competition in women's sports to those assigned female at birth, following the Trump administration's executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The Board of Governors voted to update the Association’s participation policy for transgender student-athletes. According to the NCAA, the new policy limits competition in women's sports to student-athletes assigned female at birth only. Now, the policy only permits student-athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women's teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. The NCAA said a student-athlete assigned female at birth who has begun hormone therapy (e.g., testosterone) may not compete on a women's team. If such competition occurs, the team will be subject to NCAA mixed-team legislation, and the team will no longer be eligible for NCAA women's championships. – Yahoo! News

Our Take: Public support for gender-based discrimination has crumbled, notably coinciding with the exposure of the dark money propagating it. With progressives now on defense, fighting the return to sanity on every social justice front, their illegitimate war chest was seized and exposed.

The NCAA changing their policy is a huge – and immediate – win for women and girls, but the Yahoo headline is why I chose this specific story.

As the world returns to sanity, Yahoo is still clinging to madness, lamenting, “Women’s sports are now only for women!”

Cry more. –

The US justice department under Donald Trump is disbanding an effort started after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to enforce sanctions and target oligarchs close to the Kremlin. A memo from the attorney general, Pam Bondi, issued during a wave of orders on her first day in office but not previously reported, said the effort, known as Task Force KleptoCapture, will end as part of a shift in focus and funding to combating drug cartels and international gangs. “This policy requires a fundamental change in mindset and approach,” Bondi wrote in the directive on Wednesday, adding that resources now devoted to enforcing sanctions and seizing the assets of oligarchs would be redirected to countering cartels. The effort, launched during Joe Biden’s administration, was designed to strain the finances of wealthy associates of Vladimir Putin and punish those facilitating sanctions and export control violations. – The Guardian

Our Take: Trump's exposure of the domestic Deep State will also provide cover for his increasing alignment with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The Sovereign Alliance has always been real.

Now, the story of that alliance is going to be told publicly, on a delay.

–

As Los Angeles reels from deadly January wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will order the state to advance long-delayed regulations requiring homeowners in high-risk areas to clear combustible materials around their homes. His office didn’t immediately say if the executive order will set a timeline for implementing the rule, which was passed by lawmakers in 2020 and originally set to take effect by Jan. 1, 2023. Newsom is expected to sign it after his trip to Washington to advocate for disaster aid. The rule requires homeowners to clear materials like dead plants and wooden furniture within 5 feet (1.5 meters) of their homes in fire-prone areas. As multiple fires roared through LA neighborhoods in January, the regulations still weren’t written. – AP News

Our Take:

Does anyone still believe the fires weren’t deliberately set? –

***

Another Take: Seems like the next move is to attempt to blame Trump for not sending money, and arguing that Trump’s policies mean people will have a government that abandons them when disasters strike. This, of course, is already true under their system, but the massive sums of money allotted to “recovery” make it seem otherwise.

At that point, the leverage shifts to Trump who can plausibly make the case that the only way any money will flow is if homeowners are allowed to keep their property and rebuild, and if the climate nonsense is ignored.

The Regime’s plan for global communism cannot be stopped or reversed but it can be hijacked and redirected, turning the Great Reset into (as my friend

says), the Good Reset.

It all hinges on what beliefs the People adopt. –

President Trump's stunning declaration that the U.S. could "take over" Gaza surprised many of his own advisers, thrilled right-wing Israelis, and deeply alarmed the governments in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, sources in Washington and around the region tell Axios. Friction point: Trump's plan to displace two million Palestinians came at a very sensitive point of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal. It could even embolden both Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the war. Driving the news: After an Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu, Trump presented his proposal to turn Gaza — largely destroyed by Israel in its war with Hamas — into what he called the "Riviera of the Middle East" and invite "the world's people" to move there. The sense of shock was palpable among the 150 journalists in the room.

– Axios

AND

Reality check: Not everything was rosy in the relationship. At a relatively early stage, Trump realized that Bibi was dragging his feet in the effort to reach peace with the Palestinians. Trump kept most of his bitterness about Netanyahu private for years, especially because his public bromance with Bibi was good politics. But when Biden won the 2020 election, the Trump-Bibi relationship suffered a severe blow: Trump was furious that Netanyahu congratulated his political rival for his victory. "F-ck him," Trump told me of Netanyahu three months after leaving the White House. For almost four years, he didn't speak to Netanyahu and after the October 7 attack, he even criticized Bibi for his failure. Only last summer, in the middle of the election campaign, did Trump meet Netanyahu again when he hosted him at Mar-a-Lago. – Axios (Barak Ravid)

Our Take: Barak Ravid is not just Trump's go-to Israeli journalist, but he's also former Israeli Military Intelligence.

Very few people on Trump's team knew in advance that he would go so far as to pronounce the U.S. would "own" the war-scarred enclave — a highly interventionist endeavor for a long-time critic of U.S. nation-building around the world.

Trump's displacement plan was praised by members of the Israeli far-right as a "green light" for full Israeli occupation of Gaza and the building of settlements. A source close to Trump said that's not his intention.

The Saudis were also upset about Trump's claim at the top of his meeting with Netanyahu that the kingdom won't condition normalization of relations with Israel on Palestinian statehood.

"The Saudi crown prince doesn't want to be seen as being part of what Trump is talking about," the U.S. source said.

"He is a disruptor. He wanted to challenge the discourse," a source close to Trump said.

Not everything was rosy in the relationship. Trump kept most of his bitterness about Netanyahu private for years, especially because his public bromance with Bibi was good politics.

"A lot of time has passed and their relations have improved, but Trump still does not like Bibi, does not trust Bibi", a U.S. source close to Trump told [Ravid].

Nothing is as it seems. This is still an active psywar battlefield, and President Trump has dispensed a thick fog of war, as he flies around like a ninja, laying plans and preparing his next moves, as others are caught flat-footed and awe-struck, dumbfounded by what they are witnessing.

Ravid also posted this video on X from the 2016 Republican Primary, which is an incredible clip, given the current news cycle.

Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia next, as MBS is summoning the UN for an emergency meeting to thwart efforts to displace the Palestinians.

Next week, King Abdullah of Jordan will visit the White House, and Egyptian President Sisi will come the following week. I fully expect Trump's position to evolve, significantly, after those meetings.

Meanwhile, it is looking like Netanyahu may have just torpedoed the hostage ceasefire deal, after he changed the terms, demanding that Hamas leadership leave Gaza forever (Hamas has already rejected it). I suspect he has been emboldened by Trump's rhetoric — and perhaps that was the point.

If Netanyahu screws up this hostage deal, after everything he's been given, Trump will be free and clear to drop the hammer on Bibi.

–

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to root out “anti-Christian bias” in the U.S., announcing that he was forming a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “targeting” of Christians. Speaking at a pair of events in Washington surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said the task force would be directed to “immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies.” Trump said Bondi would also work to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.” Hours after the two events, Trump signed an executive order directing the new task force to identify unlawful policies, practices, or conduct by all executive departments and agencies, and recommend any additional presidential or legislative action. – AP News

Our Take: President Trump never takes a break. On Thursday, President Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Shortly after, he signed an EO fighting anti-Christian bias. Here is what he had to say about the effort:

A lot of the action against Christians over the past four years came through the FBI. Unfortunately, the Senate Judiciary Committee punted the vote on Kash Patel to next Wednesday. –

NB. Russell Vought was confirmed for OMB Director. More confirmation updates on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Democrats claiming they “can’t hide” from the USAID scandal. The White House confirmed news outlet Politico received at least $8.2 million from the US government in recent years. The President claimed billions of dollars have been “stolen” at USAID, and other agencies, with much of it going to the “fake news media” as a “payoff for creating good stories about the Democrats”. Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday, “LEFT WING “RAG,” KNOWN AS “POLITICO,” SEEMS TO HAVE RECEIVED $8,000,000. Did the New York Times receive money??? Who else did??? THIS COULD BE THE BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THEM ALL, PERHAPS THE BIGGEST IN HISTORY!” – MSN

AND

The White House has directed the General Services Administration to terminate "every single media contract" expensed by the agency, according to an email obtained by Axios. What they're saying: "GSA team, please do two things," a Trump administration official wrote: Pull all contracts for Politico, BBC, E&E (Politico sub) and Bloomberg Pull all media contracts for just GSA - cancel every single media contract today for GSA only. Why it matters: President Trump is targeting the federal government's media contracts after Elon Musk and his allies discovered millions of dollars in agency subscriptions to Politico Pro, a policy tracking service widely used in Washington. – Axios

Our Take: Politico and the rest of the media protectorate are caught in a narrative pincer. They're simultaneously attempting to refute claims of being paid propagandists while defending its normalcy.

Since 2013, this racket has been LEGAL.

But there's a reason they kept to the shadows. –

***

Another Take: I always wondered how these media organizations are valued at hundreds of millions, sometimes in the billions of dollars.

Are THAT many people paying for $4/mo. subscriptions? Are they making THAT much money on ads?

Nope... they were getting government help, which we guessed all along, but now we have the receipts. It all makes sense now. –

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan to encourage Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza, according to a post he made on X on Thursday. The minister also suggested that refugees should be taken in by European countries that opposed West Jerusalem’s military action in the enclave. Katz said that it would reveal their “hypocrisy” if these nations declined to accept Gazans. It follows US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that the US would “take over the Gaza Strip” and take charge of reconstruction. He added that Palestinians living there should leave, to be provided for by “neighboring countries of great wealth.” Katz has praised Trump’s “bold initiative” to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. Among possible destinations, he mentioned Spain, Ireland, and Norway, claiming they have “falsely accused Israel” over its war against the Gaza-based Hamas militant group and therefore are “legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory.” – RT

AND

An Israeli official has confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a gold-plated pager during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday. Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to Netanyahu’s office, clarified that the device was a reference to Israel’s covert operation against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon last autumn. Sharing a picture of the gift in a Telegram post on Thursday, Gendelman said Netanyahu had given Trump a “gilded pager,” explaining that the device “symbolizes the prime minister’s decision that led to a turning point in the war, and became the starting point for undermining morale within Hezbollah terrorist organization.” [...] Israel carried out the operation on September 17, when thousands of pagers simultaneously exploded across Lebanon… The blasts left at least 42 people dead, with 12 civilians among them, and more than 3,500 injured, including women and children. – RT

Our Take: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is proposing that the 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza be shipped to Europe, because the Israelis don't feel comfortable allowing them to live in bordering nations. No doubt, they will expect the United States to take some of these refugees, as well.

It is good that President Trump is allowing all of this to play out. It is necessary for the world to see. Why are the Zionists so eager to send a demographic of people into Europe that they claim are dangerous and unruly?

Americans will have to choose between First Principles and supporting this Israeli insanity. The Zionists are now emboldened, and seemingly possessed by an extraordinary hubris that is difficult to comprehend.

Gifting the commemorative pagers to President Trump felt almost like a veiled threat, and certainly in poor taste, considering that they represent a large-scale assassination operation, and one that inadvertently killed children.

More importantly, the pager attack represents the aforementioned hubris, as it was launched almost immediately after Israel signed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah – meaning Israel did not uphold the deal.

Now we have news that Netanyahu is changing the terms of the Hamas ceasefire deal, and Hamas has reportedly already rejected it. After the huge win Bibi just scored at the White House, we may actually see him fumble the ball before he crosses the goal line – before the rest of the hostages are brought home.

Or perhaps that is precisely his intent? Once the hostages come home, the war is over. (In theory.)

Regardless of his intent, if this hostage deal falls apart, I expect Trump will excoriate Bibi. –

President Donald Trump gathered with House Republican leaders at the White House on Thursday to relay his tax priorities. In the meeting, he told House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and others that he wants to fulfill his campaign promise to stop taxing tips. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt updated reporters as the lengthy meeting was still ongoing, detailing that Trump wants "no tax on seniors, Social Security, no tax on overtime pay." Additionally, she said, he wants to renew his tax cuts from 2017 in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). The legislation's provisions begin to expire later this year. – Fox News

Our Take:

If President Donald Trump has told the people what is good, right, Constitutional, and achievable, and we side with the media and those with low expectations, making it clear we'll settle for less than the ideals, we are reducing Trump's leverage to right the ship.

If he tells us that no federal income tax is a possibility and we grovel like NormieCons over some proposed breaks here and there, he can't even make the argument that the People demand the government follow the Constitution and stop violating our basic rights.

Does anyone think Trump wants us groveling for crumbs? –

***

Another Take: Since we’re on the topic of “internal revenue,” and fresh off the learnings of USAID money laundering, this feels appropriate:

The regime spokespeople keep telling us that USAID is “less than 1% of the federal budget” so it’s not important.

What will we learn when DOGE audits the IRS?

If it’s not constitutional, it’s got to go. The IRS has always been unconstitutional. –

The U.S. Department of Energy will prioritize expanding energy production over achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, according to an order issued on Wednesday by Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The secretarial order is meant to align the department with priorities outlined by President Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax and has vowed to maximize already record-high oil and gas output. – Reuters

Our Take:

Woe to those who ever believed this scam. Our Sec Energy is setting the record straight. Expecting great moves from Chris Wright in the years to come.

–

Former Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant admitted that the Israeli occupation forces were ordered to implement the Hannibal Directive—a controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors—during the war on Gaza. Gallant also criticized former Police Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his provocative storming of al-Aqsa Mosque, stating that it "ignited the situation." The Israeli military is facing a wave of resignations following its failures on October 7. Israeli Channel 13 described the situation as a "shockwave within the army." "Israel’s" military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation on January 21, citing accountability for the military's "failure" during the October 7, 2023, operation by the Palestinian Resistance. In a resignation letter made public by the army, Halevi stated that he was stepping down "due to my acknowledgment of responsibility for the [military's] failure on October 7." – Almayadeen

Our Take: Wow. Talk about timing.

Netanyahu's former Defense Minister – who Bibi fired back in November – just admitted that the IDF intentionally killed Israeli citizens and captured IDF soldiers on October 7th. This comes as a wave of IDF resignations, relating to failures on October 7, are unfolding.

It should be noted that the reason Netanyahu has given for firing Gallant is because he was against expanding the war against Hezbollah. It should be noted that though the infamous pager attack succeeded (during a ratified ceasefire), corroborating reports claim that Hezbollah was actually defeating the IDF on the battlefields of southern Lebanon. There are allegations from a number of retired US military and intelligence officers, including Colonel Douglas Macgregor, claiming that Israel is significantly under-reporting their casualties, in order to maintain morale.

But perhaps that is the intent behind the timing of Yoav Gallant's narrative deployment: to break the confidence of the IDF in the current leadership, and perhaps inspire some sort of a mutiny, given the developing reports that the hostage ceasefire deal is now in jeopardy of falling apart.

Given the promise of peace that President Trump has offered, will the IDF soldiers – who are reportedly exhausted, worn down, and shorthanded from the incessant fighting on seven different fronts – be eager to return to combat?

How will the rest of the world react to this revelation? Is the murder of Israeli citizens acceptable when it is done by Israeli authorities?

–

As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, authorities have implemented a comprehensive security strategy to ensure the safety of the estimated 73,000 attendees and the broader community. This year’s event is particularly significant, as President Donald Trump is set to attend, marking the first time a sitting president will be present at a Super Bowl. While previous presidents like Ronald Reagan have performed the pre-game coin toss from the White House, no sitting president has ever attended the event. “Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting president of the United States will attend the event,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

– Security Info Watch

Our Take: There is a lot of “see something, say something” this week from Noem and others concerning the game. ESPN ran a weirdly placed and oddly worded article about “how safe this Super Bowl is gonna be.”

In The Sum Of All Fears, a nuke goes off at the Super Bowl that the President is attending. The game in the movie is in Baltimore. Three weeks ago, the Ravens game, in Baltimore, was stopped briefly because a drone flew over the bowl of the stadium.

In the movie, they show this game in a domed stadium. Baltimore doesn't have a dome. New Orleans does. The last time the Super Bowl was in New Orleans, there was a power outage during the game.

We had the “ISIS” stories planted the day after the truck ramming in New Orleans. Trump played “Nessun Dorma” – the song played at the end of The Sum Of All Fears – during the 2024 Republican National Convention.

All that to say, we might see a scare event, but it will probably end up just being a football game.

On another note, it’s interesting that Kendrick Lamar is the halftime show. I wonder if he is gonna play “Not Like Us.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the song, from the second verse on, he rips on child rapists. —

BONUS ITEMS

Border czar Tom Homan issued a warning after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid was leaked this week, greatly reducing the number of violent Venezuelan gang members authorities were able to arrest. Homan said he will be addressing the leak stemming from Wednesday's operation in Aurora, Colorado, "immediately" … making it clear anyone who stifles the agency's ability to get dangerous criminals off the streets will be held accountable. "We're not going to tolerate it anymore. This is not a game," Homan told Harris Faulkner on Thursday. "When we show up at these sites, this is a dangerous job for the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol and all the DOJ agencies. To have this type of interference puts our officers at great risk, not only the officers, it puts the aliens at great risk because anything can happen when we take our eyes off the goal here, so we're addressing it immediately today." "This is not a joke. This is serious business, and they need to stop, or we're going to prosecute them through [the] Department of Justice.” – Fox News

Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster and UFC announcer, refuted claims made by former aides of failed Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, after they previously claimed that Rogan spurned an interview with Harris in favor of interviewing President Donald Trump. The purported false claim was documented in a book titled “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” .. According to claims in the book, the frustration set in when Harris’ team allegedly found out that the day they were attempting to set up for the podcast appearance, Rogan had “blocked [it] out as a personal day,” only to end up interviewing Trump instead. “This whole idea that we f***ed her over and we f***ed her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true … [The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show … They said that the reason why they did the Beyoncé event in Houston was so that they could be in Texas to do my show. They never agreed to do the show. None of that’s true. They also said that they sent someone down here to the studio to do a walk-through of the set. That’s not true. These people didn’t have a date. They never agreed to do the show.” – One America News Network

A federal judge on Thursday pushed back the deadline for government employees to decide whether or not to take the "buyout" offer from the Trump administration… The deadline had been midnight Thursday, but there is now a restraining order until Monday. Catch up quick: Federal employees have been uncertain about replying "resign" to the now-infamous "Fork in the road" email, as the details of the offer have changed since it was first sent out last week. – Axios

The Trump administration is reopening oil and gas leasing across hundreds of millions of acres of federal lands and waters that were locked up by the Biden administration. In a series of orders Monday evening, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum revoked Biden-era actions that blocked drilling across 625 million acres of federal waters nationwide—an area that is equivalent in size to a third of the continental United States—in the 19-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and in the state's 23-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve. The actions, while expected, signal an abrupt change in how the Interior Department will approach oil and gas leasing issues during the Trump administration. – The Washington Free Beacon

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is a free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.