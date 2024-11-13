The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, November 12 …

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has chosen John Ratcliffe to serve as his CIA director. Ratcliffe had been high on the list of potential attorney general candidates, sources told CNN. He currently serves as co-chair at the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-linked think tank. Ratcliffe, a former representative from Texas, served as the director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 during Trump’s first term – and his appointment served as a key argument for critics who believed that Trump was using the intelligence community to serve his political needs. During his tenure as spy chief, Ratcliffe publicly released unverified information about Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election over the objection of members of the intelligence community. Critics claimed at the time that Ratcliffe was using intelligence to help Trump politically as the 2020 presidential election approached. Trump touted Ratcliffe’s loyalty Tuesday, saying in his announcement:“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public.” A CIA official told CNN on Tuesday that the agency is “committed to ensuring a smooth transition.” — CNN

And …

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated veteran, author, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense for his second administration. Hegseth, who has spent the past eight years as a host on Fox News' "FOX & Friends Weekend," has been a major advocate for veterans and the military. "I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense," President-Elect Trump wrote in a statement on X. (emphasis ours) "Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our Military and Veterans." — ZeroHedge

Our Take: I hope you're enjoying Trump's 'appointments' story arc, because the mad lad is having a lot of fun with it, while continuing the underlying thread to the Deep State that they're absolutely fucked.

"No leaks" is one of the most oft-repeated comms throughout the Q drops, and while there are some specific situational allusions and context around most of the references, I also believe, like many comms, these could be taken bicamerally:

Trump's team DOES NOT LEAK ... until they do, and WHEN they do, they know exactly what they're doing.

So, when you're seeing some absolute tapwater goblins being 'tapped' for various positions in Trump 2.0, possibilities run the gamut from the Scaramucci model to false leaks designed to simultaneously flush out rats while also flustering and humiliating the media in the midst of its death spiral.

And yet, the signal remains strong, as Trump's appointments of Ratcliffe, Waltz, Homan, Miller and Wiles have all the right butts puckering.

Enjoy the show. —

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as the leaders of a newly proposed “Department of Government Efficiency.” In a statement accompanying the announcement, Trump compared the initiative to the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb. He highlighted Musk’s enthusiasm, quoting him as saying, “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” Trump, 78, praised the appointees, stating, “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement.” — Badlands News

Our Take: First, an announcement. Culture of Change will be exclusively dedicated to covering the D.O.G.E. from here on out.

This is being set up, essentially, as a 17+ month project to streamline and modernize government, and it has a stated end date: July 4, 2026.

As

and I discussed on

Culture of Change, if this effort is to be successful, the doge is going to have to move fast and break things. This announcement all but states that they plan to do exactly that.

There are so many questions. What role will globalist consultancies play? How transparent will this transformation be? What barriers will our opponents — not just the deep state within the bureaucracy, but the entrenched global corporate interests — erect to halt progress?

It’s time for high velocity change, and we’ll cover it all. What a time to be alive! —

In a bid to push his mass deportation plans, Trump may come to a migration agreement with Venezuela's regime, experts say. Why it matters: Roughly 270,000 Venezuelans live in the U.S. without authorization, according to the Pew Research Center. Now, more people in Venezuela have considered emigrating after mass arrests following the July 28 presidential elections, which the regime of President Nicolás Maduro claims — without showing evidence — he won. State of play: Venezuela currently doesn't accept deportees from the U.S., but Trump's mass deportation plans could push him to make a deal with Maduro, says Ryan Berg, who leads the Future of Venezuela Initiative at the Washington, D.C., think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. "We may end up seeing some kind of arrangement with (Maduro) if it means the ability to deport more people, for Venezuela to accept deportee flights." Berg adds that while initially there could be talk of pressure and sanctions like there were in Trump's first term, that might be an "opening gambit to leverage an eventual negotiation." Other Latin American analysts have similarly suggested that there is likely to be a "transactional approach" from Trump's second administration toward Maduro. — Axios

Our Take: So Trump needs Maduro's cooperation in order to complete the planned mass deportation operation? Interesting.

The article notes that the tough talk from Trump against Maduro—in the form of sanctions and other pressures—may lead to negotiations, though I suspect that Trump and Maduro already have some sort of relationship, even if it is conducted exclusively through back-channels.

We've reported before on the 2022 Guilty Plea by Glencore to Foreign Bribery and Market Manipulation Schemes, which included $1.2 million paid to a Venezuelan oil official. While the DOJ press release doesn't cite the official by name, it is very likely that the official in question is Francisco “Squito” Morillo, who was highlighted in a 2023 Bloomberg article that explains that Morillo's scorned ex-wife delivered his laptop to Maduro in March 2017, which contained all the evidence of his corruption, and that laptop was used by Maduro's lawyers to file civil action lawsuits in US court.

Clearly this lawfare led to a number of prosecutions of officials from Glencore and its two competitors, all of which were engaged in bribing officials from countries all over the world, including the Democratic Republic of Congo—where Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler had exclusive mining rights that were stripped from him by President Trump using Executive Order 13818.

Speaking of mining rights, last week it was announced that "Russia and Venezuela have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of geology and subsoil use on solid minerals for 2024-2026, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The document was signed during a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was on a working visit to Caracas, and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro."

And we're suppose to believe none of this stuff is related? —

Within hours of the 2024 election being called for Donald Trump, I published this piece declaring the end of the era of corporate media dominance. “The Road to the White House no longer goes through 60 Minutes, CNN, Fox News, Meet the Press, the New York Times editorial board, or the cover of Time Magazine,” I wrote. “That road now runs through the Joe Rogan Experience, Breitbart News, New Media, podcasts, talk radio, and social media.” However, I also wrote that we will never be rid of the corporate media. The propaganda value is worth too much for the massive multinational corporations and billionaires who own these outlets to ever give them up. Nevertheless, once the affirmative action of carriage fees through pay TV comes to an end (where you are forced to subscribe to a cable/satellite package that includes channels you never watch and those channels still receive an unearned piece of your monthly payment) CNN and MSNBC will no longer be profitable. They cannot survive on merit (advertising fees based on viewers), but they will always be around because soulless liars like Joy Reid, Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, Nicole Wallace, Rachel Maddow, and Dana Bash do and say what their corporate and Deep State masters tell them to do and say. […] And now the signs are everywhere that the corporate media have turned the corner into irrelevance… The far-left Los Angeles Times just fired its editorial board. This failing newspaper is already losing a shitload of money every month, and now the owner is looking to attract Republicans with a “fair and balanced” reboot The disgraced Chris Wallace exits CNN. That loser was making seven figures. With the affirmative action of pay TV carriage fees coming to an end, CNNLOL can no longer afford the yearly lease for Wallace’s soul. Wallace sounds like he will now try being a podcaster. He will fail because he sucks, but that tells you where the action is. […] Comcast is looking to sell off MSNBC so it doesn’t drag down the stock price and the Comcast brand. — Breitbart

Our Take: It was always going to be this way. Narrative cannot outrun data forever, and data announced the death of conglomerate media a long time ago.

Truth, accuracy, authenticity… These are the metrics that matter for most Americans when deciding where to get their news; but legacy media outlets have deprioritized all of these in favor of narrative deployments.

In favor of lies.

That the legacy media was painfully and negligently wrong about critical public stories is indisputable in the wake of November 5. That kind of public realization should and, it appears, will drive reckoning within the industry.

In fewer words, Trump defeated the fake news. Promises made, promises kept. —

Some Israeli hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government see the incoming Trump administration as a representing a big opportunity to annex more territory in the West Bank. "The year 2025 will be, with God’s help, the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, using the biblical name for the West Bank. This region is home to some three million Palestinians who have long aspired to establishing a State of Palestine. He continued in the Monday remarks by saying "no doubt that President Trump, who showed courage and determination in his decisions in the first term, will support the State of Israel in this move." — ZeroHedge

And …

President-elect Donald Trump announced he will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Why it matters: Huckabee has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has also repeatedly expressed support for Jewish settlers and has backed the idea of Israel annexing parts of the occupied West Bank. Israel already has its most pro-settler government in history, and some on the Israeli right now hope Trump's second administration will be the most pro-settler ever in the U.S. What they're saying: "Mike Huckabee loves Israel and the people of Israel... he will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East," Trump said in a statement. In 2015, Huckabee said Israel has a stronger historical connection to the West Bank than the U.S. has to Manhattan. In 2019, Huckabee said that he personally believed Israel had the right to annex parts of the West Bank. During his 2008 presidential run, Huckabee said "there's really no such thing as a Palestinian" and argued that land for a future Palestinian state should be taken from other Arab states, not Israel. Flashback: Netanyahu considered announcing the annexation of parts of the West Bank late in Trump's first term, but could not fully align with Trump's team on that issue. — Axios

Our Take: I like Mike Huckabee—he seems like a genuinely nice guy.

But when I see these two headlines together, my spidey sense start to tingle.

That's because Huckabee has said some pretty provocative things when it comes to Palestine, namely that that there is no such thing as Palestine and it effectively doesn't have a right to exist. He has also said that land should be annexed from the neighboring Arab countries to create a new Palestian homeland, but hasn't specified which one.

Now, whether you agree with Huckabee's perspective is totally separate from the fact that there is currently a major geopolitical crisis unfolding in the Middle East, with Palestine at the epicenter. Emotions are high, passions are inflamed, and countries around the world (including superpowers like China, Russia, and Iran) are rallying around Palestine and the Arabs to oppose Israel's aggressive disposition.

And President Trump—who is beyond brilliant—chooses this moment to appoint Mike Huckabee as the Ambassador to Israel?

This situation reeks of the commentary Trump has made about using ["that moron"] John Bolton as a prop to scare the crap out of the countries with whom he was negotiating.

Given Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's sentiments that they need to press on, full speed ahead with the Settlements in the West Bank, could it be that Trump is baiting these Kahanists into making a serious [self-destructive] mistake?

Listen to what Trump said about the Settlements in 2021 to Barak Ravid—the Israeli journalist who wrote the article linked above.

Man, sure does seem like something is afoot. Trump is playing this one pretty close to the chest, it seems. —

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to abolish the Department of Education. On the campaign trail, he repeatedly pointed to the agency as a symbol of federal overreach into the everyday lives of American families. “I say it all the time, I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” he said in September during a rally in Wisconsin. “We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing,” Trump said. In 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat from Georgia, signed legislation making the Department of Education a Cabinet-level agency – fulfilling a campaign pledge he made to one of the country’s largest teachers’ unions, the National Education Association. Previously, federal education programs were housed in other agencies. Trump has not said exactly how he would want to shut the department down – which would require an act of Congress – or what would happen to federally funded education programs if he did. — CNN

Our Take: CNN is wailing and gnashing their teeth at the impending elimination of the federal Department of Education, but they accidentally make the case for just that.

Consider that “some of the Department of Education’s biggest jobs are to administer federal funding…” in line with “…the department’s congressionally declared purpose of ensuring access to equal educational opportunity for every individual.”

That’s certainly not a federal government responsibility, and where do they get that federal funding that they give to states? Who’s paying for what in that exchange?

With the DoE purpose and funding very much in question, let’s look at what the Department does, like “oversight” or “engag[ing] in federal rulemaking…” or “…creat[ing] federal regulations…”

Don’t you want an unelected bureaucracy, staffed mostly by members of the teachers’ unions, writing rules for your children’s education?

For example, consider that woke curriculum and behavior frameworks gained a rapid foothold on every level within the education ecosystem. How? These regulations, rules, and standards are established by the DOE, and they are also “tasked with investigating alleged discrimination complaints” — federally. They create new categories of infraction — speech codes, for example — then punish resisters with discrimination complaints and legal action. Very effective for influencing behavior.

Bureaucracy always feeds on itself and, ultimately, expands. That is why “rules have recently touched on issues at play in the culture wars.”

Did you vote for that?

None of this has to be done, let alone done at the federal level. And this is where CNN finishes the job. Even if someone could make a convincing case for preserving part of the DoE remit at the federal level — and I’m highly skeptical such a case exists — “some of these funding programs could be moved to other federal agencies.”

I mean, yeah. You don’t need an entire DoE to solve for a fringe case funding program.

“about $28 billion a year…accounts for roughly just 10% of all school funding because the rest comes from state and local taxes…also distributes about $30 billion a year to low-income college students via the Pell grant program and manages the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio.”

FAFO, FAFSA.

Anyway, that’s how CNN made the case for eliminating the Department of Education.

Apply liberally to other federal agencies. —

Hackers believed to be linked to Iran have leaked private photographs apparently stolen from the devices of senior Israeli politicians, as well as military officials and nuclear scientists. The group, known as Handala, published photos of Benny Gantz, the former deputy prime minister and defence secretary, in which he is seen relaxing with friends. In one photograph, he appears topless on a bed alongside a woman. Personal photographs of Natan Sharansky, another former deputy prime minister, were also published, including an image of him on a gondola in Venice, as well as personal material belonging to a current Israeli ambassador and a former military attaché in the United States. The hackers also released about 30 photographs they claimed were taken at the Soreq Nuclear Research Centre, along with screenshots revealing the supposed names of other nuclear scientists involved in the facility’s particle accelerator project. Responding to the leak, the office of the prime minister of Israel denied that the images were taken inside the nuclear facility. “Following a thorough examination, the images and blueprint do not belong to any of its facilities,” it said, responding on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission. — The Times

Our Take: "Pictures including of a former deputy prime minister topless next to a woman have been released, alongside images claimed to be from an Israeli nuclear research centre."

Just like with the Hunter Biden laptop, it's the salacious photos that are going to capture the public's attention. But what made my ears perk up was the note about the photographs of the nuclear facilities.

Nuclear facilities?

Technically, Israel isn't suppose to have any nuclear facilities, because it has always refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). One of the worst-kept secrets in Washington is that Israel illegally possesses nuclear weapons and has since the 1960's. It was the French who helped them begin constructing their first nuclear facility in 1958, and in January 1961, President Eisenhower warned JFK that this growing threat would become his number one problem to solve.

The world learned, definitively, in 1985 that Israel illegally possesses both nuclear weapons and nuclear facilities thanks to Israeli nuclear scientist Mordecai Vanunu, who defected from Israel and became a whistleblower. Vanunu brought thorough documentation to support his claims, and was kidnapped by Mossad and brought back to Israel to face trial where he was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison. (Mordecai actually follows me now on X. If you are reading this, Mordecai, I'm a big fan of your work. Please reach out and let's talk.)

Obviously, signing this agreement would force Israel to disclose that they illegally possess these weapons and facilities, but more importantly, under the Glenn Amendment—which was passed by JFK in 1961—if Israel formally confessed to possessing these weapons it would immediately become ineligible from receiving any more US Aid—and we know how much those oligarchs love their free money.

But now we are getting definitive pictures of these facilities existing, among the Benny Gantz nudes? No wonder President Trump took such a strong interest in this guy.

The article also notes pictures of Natan Sharansky—the "Refusenik" ("Russian Jew") political leader who collaborated with then-Oxford student Ron Dermer to form the Refusenik political party, which later merged with Netanyahu's Likud Party in 2003.

Julian Assange and Wikileaks posted cables in 2010 that suggested that sometime during the 2000's, the Likud Party was infiltrated by the Russian/Ukrainian Mafia, and was now controlled by them.

Ron Dermer, huh? —

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant Ron Dermer met President-elect Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, according to two Israeli officials and two U.S. officials with knowledge of the meeting. Why it matters: An Israeli official said the meeting was aimed at passing messages from Netanyahu to Trump and briefing the President-elect on Israel's plans in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran for the next two months before Trump takes office. "One of the things the Israelis wanted to sort out with Trump is what are the issues he prefers to see solved before January 20 and what are the issues he prefers the Israelis to wait for him," a U.S. official said. The U.S. officials mentioned the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire efforts, the plan for Gaza after the war ends and Israeli-Saudi normalization efforts as issues the Israelis want to take Trump's pulse on. Dermer also met with Jared Kushner, a source with knowledge of the meeting said. Trump's spokesperson, Dermer and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office didn't respond to questions about the meeting. U.S. officials said Netanyahu notified the Biden administration in advance about Dermer's meeting with Trump. Flashback: Dermer, who is Netanyahu's Minister of Strategic Affairs, and Trump worked together during the first Trump administration when Dermer was the Israeli ambassador to Washington. — Axios

Our Take: Ron Dermer, huh?

Dermer is an interesting cat.

As I mentioned in the other take, in 1995, as a student at Oxford, Dermer helped Russian-Israeli immigrant Natan Sharanski form a political party in Israel, win several seats in the Knesset, and later merge with Netanyahu's Likud Party in 2003.

During the first Trump administration, Dermer (an American citizen) was appointed Ambassador to the US by Netanyahu, and leveraged his relationships with figures like Mike Pompeo to get the sanctions lifted off Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler just five days before President Trump left office. (Janet Yeller reimposed the sanctions against Gertler, using Executive Order 13818.)

Dermer also joined Netanyahu during his recent visit to Mar-a-Lago this past summer to visit President Trump. Now Dermer is running around Moscow, trying to speak to Putin, and back again to Mar-a-Lago to speak with Trump, but also meeting with Amos Hochstein, all in the spirit of brokering a peace deal?

I should note that it was Dermer who called the Trump White House in August 2020 on the eve of the finalization of the Abraham Accords, in order to express to Trump's team that Netanyahu wanted to back out. (Trump reportedly put the Fear of God in both Dermer and Netanyahu, and the latter showed up on the finalization call the following day.)

When I couple this fact with Dermer's ostensible ties to the Ukrainian Mafia, as well Dan Gertler, it is difficult to see him as a benevolent figure. Though I suppose time will tell. —

BONUS ITEMS

Shortly after news leaked that Donald Trump was expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, some of the most MAGA-minded online warriors rushed to cast doubt on the selection — both Rubio’s America First credentials, and whether the decision had actually been made by Trump. And despite major news outlets reporting that the decision had been made, allies of Ric Grenell on Tuesday maintained that Rubio wasn’t a done deal, according to two people advocating for his selection as secretary of state. “We are still waiting on the decision from President Trump and the campaign leadership on what their official decision is,” said one Grenell ally on Tuesday morning, granted anonymity to speak freely about the matter. “What we have been hearing is that no decision has been made.” Spokespeople for Trump have not confirmed the selection, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The person said Grenell’s camp was “operating under that context” — that Trump’s mind isn’t fully made up in favor of Rubio — until they hear official word otherwise. Later Tuesday morning, Grenell himself replied to a post about the decision not being final and his allies not giving up the fight, by saying, “BS. Stop grifting. Not true” — a sign he too has accepted the decision Trump reportedly made. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Politico

The Trump transition team is considering a draft executive order that establishes a “warrior board” of retired senior military personnel with the power to review three- and four-star officers and to recommend removals of any deemed unfit for leadership. If Donald Trump approves the order, it could fast-track the removal of generals and admirals found to be “lacking in requisite leadership qualities,” according to a draft of the order reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. But it could also create a chilling effect on top military officers, given the president-elect’s past vow to fire “woke generals,” referring to officers seen as promoting diversity in the ranks at the expense of military readiness. As commander in chief, Trump can fire any officer at will, but an outside board whose members he appoints would bypass the Pentagon’s regular promotion system, signaling across the military that he intends to purge a number of generals and admirals. The draft order says it aims to establish a review that focuses “on leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence.” The draft doesn’t specify what officers need to do or present to show if they meet those standards. The draft order originated with one of several outside policy groups collaborating with the transition team, and is one of numerous executive orders under review by Trump’s team, a transition official said. The warrior board would be made up of retired generals and noncommissioned officers, who would send their recommendations to the president. Those identified for removal would be retired at their current rank within 30 days. — WSJ

A closely watched Senate race in a presidential battleground has been called for Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) against former newscaster Kari Lake. As of 9:52 p.m, Gallego had 50 percent of the vote, while Lake had 47.8 percent—a gap of 72,626 votes—according to The Associated Press. That was with 95 percent of the vote counted. “Gracias, Arizona!” Gallego posted to X shortly after the result of the race was called at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 11. Lake hasn’t publicly commented on the result as of publication time. The result comes two years after Lake was defeated by Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race, a contest marked by allegations of fraud from the Republican. A staunch Trump ally, Lake lost multiple court battles over the outcome of that election, including as recently as June. — The Epoch Times

