In my opinion, the four pillars of government control include the health care system, mainstream media, the financial system and the election system.

These four pillars support the structure that all Americans live under. Being confined to this structure means no one is truly free. Awake, asleep, wherever one may be in the process, we are all controlled to some extent by these systems. One pillar or even two pillars may not impact you as much as it impacts someone else, but there is no way of completely escaping the control of all four pillars.

Maybe if you cut down trees and built a cabin deep in the forest somewhere and lived completely off of the land and off the grid, but obviously very few live their lives this way.

With these four pillars firmly in place, the roof that all Americans live under maintains its structural integrity. If these four pillars start to crack, with visual signs of cracking and even audible signs, the people will no longer trust this structure that they believe gives them protection, and will quickly run from it, anticipating its collapse.

In late 2024, this structure is not only showing signs of cracking, but the structure is beginning to shift.

If I was to put an order to how these four pillars were built, I would start with the healthcare system, then the financial system, followed by the election system and finally the mainstream media. This isn’t to say that all four areas were taken under control independently, but rather there are defining moments where one can see obvious turning points in each system.

For the healthcare industry, the turning point could be seen as when the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research was founded in 1901. For the financial industry, 1913 stands out, when the Federal Reserve, the IRS and income tax were implemented. In 1960, the US Presidential Election was stolen, and in the 1960s, the CIA started Operation Mockingbird, where they began funding media members to promote CIA talking points. One could argue that the control of the media goes back to 1911, when the first Hollywood studio was built, and I have no idea how far back election tampering goes—probably back to the very beginning.

If anyone believes there was ever a time in America when propaganda wasn’t being used on its people, consider Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin owned multiple newspapers and used various aliases and pseudonyms to put forth different and opposing talking points. In some cases, he even used aliases to argue back and forth with himself on subject matters. Franklin may have been the original Fed Boy, as we know, who went on to march in support of white supremacy, stormed the Capital on J6, and plotted the kidnapping of Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Healthcare System

As mentioned, the Rockefellers have been heavily involved in creating a healthcare system that has been used to control Americans for over a hundred years.

This doesn’t mean this elitist family hasn’t been influential in other areas as well, including the other three pillars. It has been said that the Rockefellers have been influential in controlling organized religion in America as well, as the education system. The Rockefellers funded and promoted Christian leaders who would in turn water down the religion, while at the same time removing Christianity from schools. They funded and promoted concepts like evolution, which became a widely accepted alternative to religion. Science became a religion to many.

The woke schools we have today did not become this way organically; it was all a part of their slowly implemented plan.

The process the Rockefellers took to control the healthcare system was a gradual process, as well.

First, they funded medical schools and medical research. Once medical schools became dependent on their funding, they began to influence what was being taught in the schools. There was a shift from natural remedies to chemical-based treatments, and the pharmaceutical industry was born. Vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs became the preferred way of treating every ailment and potential ailment.

With the medical schools under control, and medical research only being funded if it aligned with their ideas, one last hurdle stood in their way, so the American Medical Association was created. Now the Rockefellers could control who became a licensed physician. If one didn’t adhere to their chemical-based treatments, one couldn’t practice medicine legally. Doctors who practiced natural medicine, which was the norm for thousands of years, were now deemed nutjobs.

Trust the science, or rather, trust their science.

Mission complete. Americans were now controlled through the healthcare system that profits from keeping Americans sick and unhealthy.

Americans now take more and more pharmaceutical drugs while conditions like cancer, obesity and diabetes rates continue to grow. This racket has been in place for over a hundred years, but recently, cracks in this pillar have begun to show.

Early on during the Covid Pandemic narrative, 28.5% of Americans didn’t trust doctors and hospitals. Less than four years later that number has jumped to 59.9%. 60% of Americans no longer trust the healthcare system, and this is before RFK Jr. has stepped foot into the Trump Administration. This number will surely jump higher once the corruption and lies are exposed.

In my opinion, the healthcare pillar has no chance of surviving 2025. Most structures can stay upright with just three pillars, but not any less.

The Financial System

In 1913, the Federal Reserve was created, giving Wall Street bankers control over the money supply system of the United States. It would determine interest rates, the assets that go on and off of the Fed Balance Sheet, the creation of money, which in turn means the rate of inflation. Having this control means they are able to manipulate the financial markets, enabling them to essentially steal from the poor and middle class and redistribute that money to the elites.

Income tax and inflation are used to make Americans debt slaves, and the IRS was created to make sure we don’t wander too far off of the debt plantation. Americans are allowed to keep enough of their paycheck to survive, but not to thrive. Debt and taxes are the chains that hold us captive.

If you don’t believe me, try not paying your mortgage or your property taxes and see how long you are allowed to live in your house.

There is a reason an assassination attempt was made on Trump’s life in July, as a month prior, he hinted that he was going to take down the financial system.

No tax on tips was a shot across the bow letting the financial industry know that income tax and excessive interest rates will soon be a thing of the past. As with the healthcare system, America will always need a financial system, but not one that controls Americans through debt slavery, but rather one that benefits Americans instead.

The Election System

Some believe that the Chicago Mob cut a deal with Joseph Kennedy, the father of John and Robert Kennedy in 1960 to throw the election in the favor of John F. Kennedy. In return, the DOJ would take it easy on the Mafia during Kennedy’s time as POTUS. It is also believed that the Kennedys didn’t keep up their side of the deal, and that is the reason the Mafia was involved in the assassination of JFK three years later, and RFK five years after that. It’s also fairly common knowledge that the Mafia has been working with the FBI and CIA (OSS) since WWII, both agencies are believed to be involved in the Kennedy assassinations as well.

The Mafia, who some believe still wield some influence over the Teamsters Union, is said to have influenced the largest union in America to vote for JFK on a national level.

In 1960, ten states were decided by fewer than 10k votes. Kennedy won Illinois by less than 9k votes. JFK had a 450k advantage in Cook County, Illinois, the county the Chicago Mob resides in. Kennedy won the national popular vote by 113k. The landslide victory in Cook County not only gave JFK Illinois, but the popular vote as well.

I find it very difficult to believe the 1960 election wasn’t stolen, and the theory of it being stolen lends credence to why the Mob was involved in the Kennedy assassinations. I believe the ease and effectiveness of stealing this election led the Deep State to wonder why they would ever allow a fair election to occur again.

The appearance of a fair election has to be maintained at all times.

52/48, 49/51, always close to an even split. Eight years with one party in power before the other party needs to take over. Both parties controlled by the same people, until Trump.

I believe 2016 was rigged for Hillary Clinton to win, but they didn’t steal enough votes. The 2020 election was obviously stolen, blatantly. I believe even the 2024 election has been manipulated to make it seem Trump only won by a little, and to steal some down ballot seats as well. The Deep State has to protect the election system, to protect their racket that determines who will have the power.

Without election integrity, the US is just another Banana Republic, with the appearance of being a first world democratic republic nation. If the rigged election system survives, it will only be a matter of time until we are right back to 2020; therefore, we must fight as hard for election transparency in the years we win as we do in the years we lose.

The Mainstream Media

When Richard Nixon took office in 1968, one of the first things he wanted to do was to look over the CIA documents of the Bay of Pigs and the JFK assassination.

The CIA director, Richard Helms was very reluctant for Nixon to have access to these documents and essentially refused to allow the standing POTUS to see them, even though it was well within his rights as POTUS. The CIA understood that Nixon was not their friend, and this is why they ran the badly-botched Watergate break in to get him removed from power.

George Bush Sr. was heavily involved in the plan to remove Nixon from power.

In 1973, Nixon appointed William Colby as the new Director of the CIA. In 1975, a congressional committee known as the Church Committee was formed, headed by Democrat Congressman from Idaho, Frank Church.

The committee was put together to look into the CIA, which many believed had become out of control, yielding way too much power, and using it in ways that were never intended when it was created in 1947. William Colby was interviewed by the committee under oath multiple times, and divulged a lot of hidden information about the CIA and its operations that they didn’t want exposed.

The CIA believed Colby wasn’t fighting hard enough to keep their secrets from Congress, they viewed him as a traitor, and the next director would need to be a loyalist.

What was exposed in the Church Committe sessions?

MK ULTRA, a CIA run mind control operation that created unwitting assassins through the use of drugs, torture and other psychological techniques was brought out to the public. CIA surveillance of American politicians as well as civil rights leaders was revealed. Assassination of foreign leaders, techniques used to kill them, and operations to overthrow foreign governments were also exposed.

Operation Mockingbird may have been the most surprising—a CIA operation to control not only foreign media, but the American media.

George Bush Sr. became the Director of the CIA in 1976 to clean up the mess Colby made from telling the truth under oath. Twenty years later, William Colby walked away from a half-eaten meal, got in a canoe that was in a nearby river, and paddled away.

His body was discovered on a sandbar the next day.

According to Wikipedia,

Operation Mockingbird is an alleged large-scale program of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that began in the early years of the Cold War and attempted to manipulate domestic American news media organizations for propaganda purposes. According to author Deborah Davis, Operation Mockingbird recruited leading American journalists into a propaganda network and influenced the operations of front groups. CIA support of front groups was exposed when an April 1967 Ramparts article reported that the National Student Association received funding from the CIA. In 1975, Church Committee Congressional investigations revealed Agency connections with journalists and civic groups.

From All That’s Interesting on December 1st, 2024:

In 1977, journalist Carl Bernstein published an article in Rolling Stone with a serious allegation: that hundreds of American journalists worked cheek by jowl with the Central Intelligence Agency. This operation purportedly operated for decades and involved some of the most prominent news organizations in the U.S., including The New York Times, CBS, and Time Inc. Bernstein’s reporting mostly focused on journalists who worked abroad, but ominous rumors soon emerged that the CIA was also using reporters to spread propaganda across America and manipulate public opinion at home. By 1979, that alleged program had a name: Operation Mockingbird. Facts about Operation Mockingbird remain murky — including whether it ever ended — but the idea of news organizations working with intelligence agencies struck many citizens as deeply alarming. Operation Mockingbird was even invoked as recently as mid-2024 when then-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that the program is still being used. […] So, how was Operation Mockingbird first unveiled? According to a December 1977 New York Times article — which was published after Bernstein’s Rolling Stone report — the closer-than-expected relationship between the CIA and the press was first made public in 1973. Then, CIA Director William E. Colby shared some details of the practice with reporters, and the issue was publicized by the Washington Star. This led to Congressional investigations. Four years later, Bernstein expanded on the relationship between the CIA and American journalists in an article for Rolling Stone, “The CIA and the Media.” He claimed that for 25 years, some 400 American journalists had “secretly carried out assignments for the Central Intelligence Agency.”

What does a mockingbird do? It mimics what it hears.

How apropos, as mainstream media personalities seem to do just the same. They report what they are told to report. The irony with Carl Burnstein’s investigative journalism exposing the CIA’s involvement in the media is the fact that he worked for the Washington Post, considered by some to be one of the news outlets the CIA controlled at the time he worked there, and still today.

In other words, he exposed the CIA’s involvement in the media after the fact, after the cat was already out of the bag, attempting to lend some credibility to the media.

I think it’s pretty obvious to everyone reading this that the CIA still controls the media, and that said control has probably expanded. With Barack Obama repealing the Smith Mundt Act in 2012, allowing the government to propagandize its citizens with no repercussions, things have only gotten worse … much worse.

But the aggressive propaganda that was used to fight Trump has led many to wake up, to stop believing and trusting the media. Today, only 31% of Americans say they still trust the media. While 69% or more say they don’t trust the media, many of these Americans are influenced by it more than they likely understand. While on of one side of their mouths, they say they don’t trust the media, out of the other side, they blather on, unknowingly repeating the media’s talking points.

Even though it has been exposed as fact through the Church Committee in 1975 that the CIA has been heavily involved in manipulating the media, the media still tries to paint a picture of conspiracy theory when it comes to Operation Mockingbird.

In June of 2024, RFK Jr. made allegations that the CIA program called "Operation Mockingbird" secretly recruited journalists decades ago to help brainwash Americans. ABC News referred to this claim as being “bonkers” and unsubstantiated, despite the fact that the acting CIA Director himself made these same claims under oath to a Congressional Committe in 1975.

The media’s motto? Lie, and if you get caught lying, lie some more.

The Deep State can likely only lose one of these four pillars and still maintain control. It is very unlikely that any of these pillars will be left standing in two years.

The healthcare, financial, media and election systems will always be needed, necessary, but not in the state they exist today. They must all be torn down and rebuilt—rebuilt with safeguards that will not allow them to be taken over and manipulated the way they have been the past century.

As we witness the rats jumping ship and the cockroaches scurrying to holes in the wall, they are not attempting to save the systems they represent, as those systems are unsalvageable, they are merely attempting to save themselves. Scratch and claw as they may, they will not avoid the punishment that awaits them.

The healthcare, financial, media and election systems will be rebuilt, better than ever before. They will be rebuilt to serve Americans, not control them, which is something we’ve never known before.

The best is yet to come.

