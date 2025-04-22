Trump is a “wartime president” and has been since the moment he was sworn into office back in 2017.

With the help of military intelligence, Trump has been waging a war against an embedded insurgency that was controlled by foreign puppet masters. The main puppet master who controlled the insurgency in America when Trump became president was Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. He controlled the country at the time. I will lay out all the evidence of Alwaleed’s control, including over the CIA, in a coming article.

This war is ongoing and most people still don’t realize that we are engaged in a real war. A large portion of the population still believe that everything we are witnessing on a daily basis, is just politics.

But this has never been a conventional war.

Why?

Because we are not fighting an army on a battlefield. The enemy is embedded throughout our government and has infiltrated many important parts of our society.

Infiltration, not invasion.

It is what’s called “irregular warfare.”

Irregular warfare is defined by the United States joint doctrine as "a violent struggle among state and non-state actors for legitimacy and influence over the relevant populations.”

One of the most important battlefields has been the narrative war for the hearts and minds of the people. The media played an important role in this war and has been one of the enemy’s most important weapons.

Q drop 3369 — Jul 08, 2019:

The job of the media (90% owned by 6 corporations) is not to inform the public of TRUTH (using facts), but to con the public using falsehoods and opinion to paint a NARRATIVE that is designed to 'keep the sheep in-line' in order to maintain control and regain power. PEOPLE AWAKE AND UNITED ENDS THEIR CONTROL (BRAINWASHING). Q

Trump knew how important this battlefield was, and that’s why he engaged the enemy directly from the beginning. He attacked the media as “Fake News,” and called them the “enemy of the people.” This was a strategy that was planned in advance.

Trump kept pointing out all the media lies and used his bully pulpit to battle them for control of the narrative. For years, Trump proved the media was lying about him and over time, that caused the media to continue to lose credibility. The number of Americans who trust the media has dropped to record lows, with no recovery in sight.

One of the reasons we have won the narrative battlefield is because of the Q operation.

Q drop 3662 — Dec 07, 2019:

Knowledge is power. Think for yourself. Trust yourself. Do due diligence. You awake, and thinking for yourself, is their greatest fear. SHEEP NO MORE. THE GREAT AWAKENING. Q

Another reason that we now control the narrative battlefield is because specific stories were dropped by trusted media sources in order to expose the lies and spread the truth. It has been an ongoing battle, and truth is now prevailing.

I pointed out an important player to pay attention to in my last article. John Solomon has played a key role in exposing a lot of the corruption within the Obama administration.

For example:

According to The Hill:

Eight years after its informant uncovered criminal wrongdoing inside Russia’s nuclear industry, the FBI has identified 37 pages of documents that might reveal what agents told the Obama administration, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others about the controversial Uranium One deal. There’s just one problem: The FBI claims it must keep the memos secret from the public. Their excuses for the veil of nondisclosure range from protecting national security and law enforcement techniques to guarding the privacy of individual Americans and the ability of agencies to communicate with each other.

This article by John Solomon was written in 2018. He was the journalist who first exposed that the FBI, under Robert Mueller, was conducting an undercover investigation into Uranium One, before the Obama administration approved the sale to Russia. Now, he was breaking another story related to his original article: the FBI was withholding key documents that pertain to that undercover investigation.

More from The Hill:

It’s a lot like the initial reasons the bureau was reluctant to turn over documents in the Russia collusion investigation, such as former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s “stop Trump” texts or the revelation that Clinton and the Democrats funded the Steele dossier. The FBI’s declaration and list of withheld documents — entitled simply “Uranium One Transaction” — were posted recently inside its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) online vault. The bureau actually released a handful of documents, but it wasn’t a big stretch of either freedom or information. It actually just released already public letters from members of Congress demanding answers in the Uranium One case.

A Freedom of Information Act request was made for all documents pertaining to this FBI undercover investigation into Uranium One. The FBI was withholding these 37 documents like they have withheld documents from a lot of other requests.

Why?

Remember, this Freedom of Information request was made during the first Trump administration, and the leader of the FBI at the time was Christopher Wray. Trump had appointed Wray as FBI director, after he fired James Comey, and he served in that position up until Trump’s re-election.

So why was Wray purposely withholding evidence?

I know many people regard Christopher Wray as corrupt and a puppet of the enemy. There’s plenty of evidence out there in the “public narrative.” But this is a narrative WAR.

Do you remember what I said in my last article?

We are engaged in a real war and Sun Tzu told us that “ALL WARFARE IS BASED ON DECEPTION.” I also shared this portion of an important Q drop:

Q drop #1711 — Jul 26, 2018:

Do you believe POTUS would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable? When POTUS states “the swamp is being drained” do you believe it? When POTUS states “it’s happening” do you believe it? Do you believe POTUS would allow Sessions & [RR] (Rod Rosenstein) to run HIS DOJ if something wasn’t being done to his liking? LOGICAL THINKING.

More is happening behind the scenes than we’ll ever know.

Q asked some straightforward questions.

Do you believe Trump would allow a complete takeover of his DOJ, if nothing was being done behind the scenes to hold people accountable? Do you believe Trump would allow Sessions and Rosenstein to run HIS DOJ if something wasn’t being done to his liking?

The FBI is part of the DOJ.

Don’t those questions also include Christopher Wray?

Do you believe Trump would allow the enemy to control HIS FBI, if nothing was happening behind the scenes?

There is actually a really good explanation for why the FBI would withhold those “37 pages” from the Uranium One investigation.

What’s the reason?

Please carefully read this portion of an important Q drop.

The curtain was actually peeled back to reveal the truth for anybody that wanted to see it.

Q drop 1318 — May 08, 2018:

Think LOGICALLY. Mass exodus in DC? Mass exodus - corporate CEOs? Why? Who has the POWER? Who has the CONTROL? If POTUS was NOT IN CONTROL would they be retreating? Who is the AG? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of DOJ officials? Re_read DOJ org change (open source - more in pipe) Who is the FBI director? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of FBI agents? Re_read FBI org change (open source - more in pipe) If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE why are they cleaning their respective houses? Use LOGIC. Why are they slow walking unredacted data? Why are they slow walking document disclosures? Why is the WH backing up DOJ? What if the same data is being used by other investigators? What does it mean if a grand jury is impanelled? Why are confusing questions asked as to outcome re: Mueller? What would be the purpose of creating confusion? What was Sessions' Senate confirmation vote? What was RR's (Rod Rosenstein’s) Senate confirmation vote? If RR is dirty, Mueller must also be dirty. If Mueller is dirty, RR must also be dirty. Common denominator. Why did Sessions pick RR? Everyone has an opinion. Few have the facts. Few know the plan.

Let’s break down this important Q drop.

Trump is in control.

He’s actually directing a play. I describe it as a controlled demolition of the insurgency. All planned and timed.

Q says to use LOGIC.

Why is the FBI and DOJ “slow walking” un-redacted data and documents?

Why is the White House backing up the DOJ on this “slow walking” of evidence?

Q peels back the curtain by answering those questions.

What if the same data is being used by other investigators? What does it mean if a grand jury is impanelled?

This should be obvious to everyone.

It is actually illegal to leak or compromise “ongoing” criminal investigations. That is why Wray would often tell Congress that he can’t comment on an ongoing investigation. He was telling the truth.

A massive RICO investigation began in 2017 when Sessions tasked prosecutor John Huber and Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate all of these treasonous crimes. These 37 documents that the FBI is withholding are still part of this huge RICO investigation into the biggest coverup in U.S. history. That’s why they are being withheld.

As I mentioned in my last article, the statute of limitations for a RICO investigation is five years, but it restarts every time there is a connected crime. The coverup crimes have been ongoing for eight years now.

Who is at the center of this massive RICO investigation?

Do you remember when Trump said this?

Do you think Trump was kidding?

Can you see why the RICO investigation has been ONGOING for over eight years now, and why some of the evidence involved in this RICO investigation is still being withheld?

The Uranium One deal was centered around the Clintons, who were getting hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal.

Back to Q drop 1318:

Think LOGICALLY. Mass exodus in DC? Mass exodus - corporate CEOs? Why? Who has the POWER? Who has the CONTROL? If POTUS was NOT IN CONTROL, would they be retreating?

Q told us to track resignations for a reason, especially politicians and CEO’s. But they weren’t the only resignations we were told to follow.

More from Q drop 1318:

Who is the AG? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of DOJ officials? Re_read DOJ org change (open source - more in pipe) Who is the FBI director? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of FBI agents? Re_read FBI org change (open source - more in pipe) If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE, why are they cleaning their respective houses? Use LOGIC.

We were also told to track the resignations in the DOJ and FBI.

Q told us to use LOGIC.

“If Sessions and Wray are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE, why are they cleaning their respective houses?”

Any firings or dismissals in the entire DOJ at that time had to be approved by Sessions, and any firings or dismissals within the FBI had to be approved by both Sessions and Wray.

Did they really clean house?

Q drop 1807 — Aug 03, 2018:

FBI Chain of Command for the Midyear Investigation James Comey - FBI Director - FIRED Jim Rybicki - Chief of Staff (JC) - FIRED Andrew McCabe - Deputy Director - FIRED James Baker - Office of General Counsel - FIRED Bill Priestap - Head of Counterintelligence (Strzok's boss) - POWER REMOVED / COOPERATING WITNESS Lisa Page - Special Counsel - FIRED Peter Strzok - Lead Investigator/Deputy Asst Director of Counterintelligence - POWER REMOVED / ESCORTED OUT [CLAS-F] Michael Steinbach? John Glacalone? Randy Coleman? Trisha Anderson? Kevin Clinesmith? Tashina Gauhar? Sally Moyer? NOTHING TO SEE HERE? LOGICAL THINKING. BIGGEST COVER UP IN US HISTORY [ATTEMPTED]. Q

They sure fired and removed a lot of important people who were involved in the Russian collusion investigation, which was focused on the Trump campaign. They also flipped some of them into “cooperating witnesses.”

It was the BIGGEST COVER-UP IN US HISTORY. [ATTEMPTED].

The Russian collusion investigation was the COVERUP for Uranium One, and it failed.

Q said Sessions and Wray were working together to clean house in the DOJ and FBI, but Q connected two other people in that same drop.

More from Q drop 1318:

Why are confusing questions asked as to outcome re: Mueller? What would be the purpose of creating confusion? What was Sessions' Senate confirmation vote? What was RR's (Rod Rosenstein’s) Senate confirmation vote? If RR is dirty, Mueller must also be dirty. If Mueller is dirty, RR must also be dirty. Common denominator. Why did Sessions pick RR?

The democrats fought like hell to prevent Jeff Sessions from becoming Attorney General, but Rod Rosenstein’s confirmation sailed through easily. Q connected Rosenstein to Robert Mueller.

“If Rosenstein is dirty, Mueller MUST also be dirty. If Mueller is dirty, Rosenstein MUST also be dirty.”

What’s the “common denominator?”

URANIUM ONE.

Let’s go back to that Solomon article in The Hill:

The evidence was compiled as Secretary Clinton courted Russia for better relations, as her husband, former President Clinton collected a $500,000 speech payday in Moscow, and as the Obama administration approved the sale of a U.S. mining company, Uranium One, to Rosatom. The sale — made famous years later by author Peter Schweizer and an epic New York Times exposé in 2015 — turned over a large swath of America’s untapped uranium deposits to Russia. Mikerin was charged and convicted, along with some American officials, but not until many years later. Ironically, the case was brought by none other than current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — a magnet for controversy, it turns out.

Rod Rosenstein was the prosecutor in Mueller’s undercover Uranium One investigation. He’s the one who gave those sweetheart plea deals and charged them with minimal crimes. He participated in the cover-up.

The Mueller/Comey FBI was working with the Eric Holder/Rosenstein DOJ to sweep this entire investigation of Uranium One under the rug and out of the public narrative.

Do you think Trump ever forgot about this cover-up?

The enemy knew that Trump didn’t forget. That is why they all conspired together to frame Trump for Russian collusion in order to remove him from office.

But Trump turned the tables.

How?

He allowed himself to become the target.

“I gladly take all the slings and arrows.”

Trump already knew the enemy’s plans. He fully welcomed the impeachment [ATTEMPT] and knew a Special Counsel was going to get appointed, too.

Rosenstein was the one who chose Mueller to be Special Counsel to look into Russian collusion within the Trump campaign, because Sessions had recused himself.

What did Q say?

“If Rosenstein is dirty, Mueller MUST also be dirty.”

They were co-conspirators in the Uranium One cover-up.

There were two important reasons why the enemy launched this Special Counsel investigation into the Trump campaign. It was both offensive and defensive.

They were trying to remove Trump from office by turning the American people against him and pressuring Republicans to go along with impeachment and removal. Mueller’s investigation could gather all the evidence of the Uranium One corruption in order to protect and shield it from being exposed fully to the public.

Impeaching Trump was important, but so was hiding the Uranium One evidence from the American people. Mueller could also gather and block public access to all the crimes of the Obama administration.

But there was an “invisible hand” working in the background that neither Rosenstein or Mueller had anticipated.

A portion of Q drop 2937 — Mar 03, 2019:

Do we let our enemies walk through the FRONT DOOR? Define 'plausible deniability'. Why was it important to FIRST clean house within the FBI & DOJ (public info)? Why was it important to FIRST clean house within other ABC agencies (non_public info)? What are the duties of the FBI? What are the duties of the DOJ? When does MILITARY INTELLIGENCE have jurisdiction? What vested powers does POTUS have re: MIL INTEL vs. ABC agencies re: matters of NAT SEC (HOMELAND)? Think 'umbrella surveillance’.

Trump fully expected the democrats to try and impeach him. That’s why Q asked, “Do we let our enemies walk through the FRONT DOOR?”

We are at war.

While the democrats were trying to impeach Trump, Sessions had launched RICO investigations in the background. Trump had the constitutional power to give military intelligence jurisdiction over these criminal RICO cases because we were fighting an insurgency that had corrupted and controlled all of the three letter agencies.

Military intelligence, including General Michael Flynn and Admiral Mike Rogers, have been assisting Huber and Horowitz in these investigations from the beginning.

What effect did this “invisible hand” of military intelligence have on the Mueller investigation?

Do you remember this big story at the time?

According to The Hill:

President Trump was considering former FBI Director Robert Mueller to replace James Comey atop the bureau before Mueller was named as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election interference, NPR reported Friday. Mueller met with Justice Department and White House officials about leading the FBI again after Trump fired Comey in early May, the report said. But when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named Mueller as the special counsel to oversee the Russia probe, he was removed from contention. Mueller previously served as the FBI director under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He began serving in the role just days before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and when Obama came into office, he extended Mueller’s 10-year term by two years. Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to nominate Christopher Wray to serve as the new FBI director via Twitter. “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” the president tweeted early Wednesday morning.

A lot of key data points here.

Was Mueller really under consideration to lead the FBI again, after Trump had fired James Comey? Or was that just deception?

He had already served a ten year term, and was not allowed to lead the FBI again, according to the law.

From Q drop 1285 — Apr 27, 2018:

“Congress passed Public Law 94-503, limiting the FBI Director to a single term of no longer than 10 years.” Reconcile. Q

He had already served his ten years because he was appointed by President George W. Bush right before 9/11 and also served during Obama’s administration. That’s really important to remember.

(I’m getting closer to my 9/11 article, where I will give a connection to someone I haven’t heard anybody mention.)

So why would Trump interview Mueller, knowing that he couldn’t serve as head of the FBI again?

Nothing is as it appears.

All war is based on deception.

What was the meeting with Mueller really about?

Q told us why the enemy was pushing so hard for a Special Counsel.

Q drop 18 — Nov 01, 2017:

Why did MUELLER meet POTUS 1-day prior to FBI announcement if MUELLER COULD NOT be offered director due to prev term limits rule? Why is Pelosi begging for a new special counsel? What is Pelosi’s net worth? How was this obtained given salary as career official? Why is Pelosi’s memory going? Could it protect against prosecution? How so? What if John M’s surgery was fake? Why would this occur? What could this prevent potentially? What is the Mayo Clinic? Who sits on the BOD there?

Nancy Pelosi was begging for a Special Counsel to go after Trump because she, along with John McCain and many other politicians were in danger of prosecution for corruption.

So, why did Trump meet with Mueller the day before he was named as Special Counsel?

Have you seen this Q drop?

Q drop 2513 — Nov 30, 2018:

Mueller will face charges re: U1 (Uranium One). He's working to save himself. Q Why do the CLINTON'S remain in CONTROL of many still in POWER? >>>BLACKMAIL The Clinton family is working overtime. PANIC IN DC. Nothing can stop what is coming. Nothing. Q

Mueller was trying to cut a deal. He was working to save himself.

Have you heard that mentioned anywhere in the media?

That’s why he met with Trump.

Trump already knew the enemy’s plans. He already knew that Mueller would be named Special Counsel the next day. I believe Trump sat him down and showed him all the evidence of his crimes, especially the Uranium One cover-up. Mueller was then wanting to cut a deal in order to save himself.

Here’s one of the reasons why I think Mueller decided to cut a deal.

A portion of Q drop 17 — Oct 31, 2017:

Why does Obama travel in advance of POTUS to foreign locations? Why is this relevant? Focus on the power of POTUS as it relates to the MARINES. How can MI (Military intelligence) be applied to prosecute bad actors and avoid corrupt agencies and judges? Biggest drop on Pol.

Q told us to FOCUS on the power that the president has over the Marines, then said military intelligence can prosecute BAD ACTORS to avoid corrupt agencies and judges.

We were told it was the BIGGEST DROP.

The Marines are a special branch of the military and they were created with a clear and defined purpose that is different from the other branches of the military.

What power does Trump have over the Marines, and are they playing a key role in this war?

I wrote about the Marines unique ability in my article titled: We Won’t Forget.

Do you want to know what the TRUMP CARD is?

According to We Are The Mighty:

Throughout world history, leaders have needed expeditionary units to enforce their rules abroad. When diplomacy fails and time is of the essence, sometimes sending in the full Army is not viable. U.S. citizens may need to be rescued, property protected, or to prevent the slaughter of our allies. The nation needs action immediately; the President needs something destroyed overnight and deploys the Marines – The President’s Fist. Without congressional approval, the president cannot deploy troops. Check. However, presidents have a trump card – the 1973 War Powers Act. Under 50 U.S. Code § 1541 – Purpose and policy section C states: The constitutional powers of the President as Commander-in-Chief to introduce United States Armed Forces into hostilities, or into situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, are exercised only pursuant to (1) a declaration of war, (2) specific statutory authorization, or (3) a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.

The TRUMP CARD is the War Powers Act. Trump has the constitutional power to use the military during a “declared national emergency.”

Have you kept track of all the national emergencies that Trump has declared going back to his first term? That completely changes the rules, and removes Congressional approval. That’s how Trump was able to use the military to build the wall.

But the key to the president’s power over the Marines is this:

According to the U.S. Naval Institute:

In 1798, when describing the original function of the Marines, the United States Congress provided that the Corps should serve not only in the ships, garrisons, and forts of the United States but, in addition, should be prepared “for any other duty on shore that the President may direct.” Finally in 1947, the drafters of the current National Security Act decreed once more that the U.S. Marine Corps should be prepared “for service with the fleet in the seizure and defense of advanced naval bases . . . service on armed vessels of the U.S. Navy . . . protection of naval property at naval stations or bases . . . and such other duties as the President may direct. . . .”

The Marines were created with one clear purpose: they serve the President of the United States.

“As the president may direct.”

Trump doesn’t need Congressional approval or the permission of any governor in order to deploy the Marines to do whatever he needs to be done, whether overseas or on shore.

This is not limited to combat.

Are the Marines already active in the background?

A portion of Q drop 14 — Oct 31, 2017:

What happens if Soros funded operations get violent and engage in domestic terrorism? What happens if mayors/ police comms/chiefs do not enforce the law? What authority does POTUS have specifically over the MARINES? Why is this important? What is Mueller's background? Military? Was Trump asked to run for President w/ assurances made to prevent tampering? How is POTUS always 5-steps ahead? Who is helping POTUS?

“Who is helping POTUS?”

Trump has the power to direct the Marines to put down any out of control violence by Soros funded groups. There’s a reason that Antifa and BLM are no longer a threat. They’ve been infiltrated and gutted by the military. And have you noticed that, suddenly, even blue state governors and mayors are sending in police to stop the violent protests? Are they now trying to fulfill their “oath,” because they fear the consequences of not doing so in Trump’s second term?

But why did Q specifically connect the Marines to Mueller?

Did you know that he was a Marine and fought in Vietnam?

What do you want to bet, that when Mueller met with Trump, all the evidence of his crimes were laid on the table and he was faced with a choice?

Cooperate or face “court martial.”

Mueller was a retired Marine officer.

The military retains jurisdiction over retired members under Article 2 of the UCMJ, which states that retired officers who are receiving retirement benefits or were transferred to the reserves are still considered under military jurisdiction.

Do you think there’s a possibility that Mueller was facing charges for treason before a military tribunal because of his coverup involving Uranium One?

Mueller desperately wanted to cut a deal.

Was he now the one who was going to be helping POTUS? Was he leveraged?

The Clintons were doing everything within their power to prevent Trump from declassifying the Uranium One evidence. They were threatening those involved and using blackmail. Mueller was chosen to be the Special Counsel looking into the Trump campaign as a result. His mission was to be a blockade in order to prevent Trump from declassifying the evidence of Obama’s Uranium One deal and spy campaign.

Special Counsel Mueller was the enemy’s “insurance policy” to prevent declassification.

Mueller wasn’t the only person being pressured by the Clintons to frame and remove Trump from office.

After Sessions recused himself, that put Rod Rosenstein in charge of overseeing the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign.

Do you remember what Q said in the earlier drop?

Why did Sessions pick Rod Rosenstein? Everyone has an opinion. Few have the facts. Few know the plan.

Rosenstein was dirty.

So why did Trump nominate him to be Deputy Attorney General and why did Sessions recommend him?

Do you think Trump didn’t already know that Rosenstein was dirty?

Guess who Rosenstein has close connections to?

According to the Rush Limbaugh Show:

We all know who Rod Rosenstein is. He’s the deputy attorney general. He’s the guy that appointed Mueller. He’s the guy that gave Mueller free rein. Justice Department regulations require that a crime be named and that that is what the special counsel shall pursue. And if during said investigation, the special counsel encounters something else that is not within the purview of the crime being investigated, he’s gotta go back to the person that appointed him and seek permission to add this newly discovered crime to the investigation. None of that has happened. Mueller has been given free rein by Rod Rosenstein, supposedly deputy AG for Trump since Sessions has recused himself from anything to do with the Russians.

Rush Limbaugh is right, and he makes two very important points that prove that this was a planned “witch hunt” to prosecute Trump:

Rosenstein never gave Mueller a specific crime to pursue in the investigation. It was a complete fishing expedition in order to find a crime. If Mueller discovers another crime, he’s supposed to go back to Rosenstein and ask for permission to include that crime within the investigation. Paul Manafort was convicted by Mueller of a crime that he had committed many years prior, but the media narrative was that he was convicted of Russian collusion. The media painted any conviction as proof of Russian collusion by the Trump campaign. The truth is, Manafort committed tax evasion between the years 2010-2014. That’s why he was convicted. It had nothing to do with Russian collusion because Manafort had more ties to Ukrainians than Russians.

More from the Rush Limbaugh Show:

Rod Rosenstein or Rosenstein — I don’t know how he pronounces it. But his wife represented Bill Clinton shortly after Rosenstein cleared Hillary as a prosecutor. It turns out that Rosenstein worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. Did you know this, Snerdley? This guy was on the prosecution team of Whitewater, which, of course, found the Clintons had done nothing. Rosenstein’s wife then represented Bill Clinton shortly after Rod Rosenstein cleared Hillary in the Whitewater thing. Rosenstein’s wife is Lisa Barsoomian, and she represented then-President Bill Clinton in a 1998-99 civil case in federal court. Rod Rosenstein worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. He was in charge of the FBI travel office case in which it was found the Clinton White House illegally seized FBI files from White House travel office employees. I mean, you talk about incestuous.

The Clintons and the Rosenstein family go way back to the Whitewater days, which was one of the first scandals during the Clinton presidency. Rosenstein worked in the Justice Department, and had shielded the Clintons on several occasions in the past. That’s how Rosenstein rose to the highest levels of the DOJ. His wife’s name was Lisa Barsoomian, and she had represented Bill Clinton in a federal case.

Have you ever heard that name before? Guess who told us about Lisa Barsoomian?

Q drop 4784 — Sep 28, 2020:

Media Keywords: follow the wives LISA BARSOOMIAN rod rosenstein Media Keywords Contributor(s): justkeke8 LISA BARSOOMIAN _former Bill Clinton attorney [Hamburg vs. Clinton 1998 + appeal 1999 _scrubbed from net] Wife of Rod Rosenstein Q

I’ve searched on that Hamburg vs. Clinton lawsuit, and the only thing I can find is basic information about the motions in the case, and that it was a civil rights violation lawsuit involving Al Hamburg in Wyoming.

Why would someone want to scrub it from the internet?

The nature of the suit is a 440 civil rights violation.

A 440 civil rights violation refers to a legal action alleging a civil rights violation that does not fall into specific categories listed under other codes. It often involves claims such as excessive force by police during an arrest.

Barsoomian is listed in this case as Clinton’s lawyer, and he wasn’t the only powerful politician that she represented.

Barsoomian worked a lot of cases with her boss, R. Craig Lawrence. Look at the list of important players that they represented:

Robert Mueller

James Comey

Barack Obama

Bill and Hillary Clinton

They represented them on many occasions along with the FBI and the CIA.

Guess what types of cases were Lisa Barsoomian’s specialty?

She fought against “Freedom of Information Act” lawsuits.

Her job was to hide all the crimes of this criminal syndicate that was put in place at the top of the DOJ in order to protect the Clintons and Obama. It was a two tier justice system, and Rosenstein and Mueller were put in place to protect the “untouchables.”

Q drop 3035 — Mar 12, 2019:

https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download The Clinton Connection. WHERE ARE THEY NOW? LISA BARSOOMIAN = [RR] wife? LISA BARSOOMIAN = rep BILL CLINTON? https://www.scribd.com/document/376354803/ASST-DOJ-Rod-Rosenstein-s-Conflict-of-Interest-Wife-represented-Clinton-in-Federal-Court [MUELLER] connection to U1 & Russia? https://www.congress.gov/crec/2018/04/27/CREC-2018-04-27-pt1-PgH3740.pdf The Clinton Connection. PAY-FOR-PLAY SPIDER WEB. Q

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself from the Russian collusion investigation because he had a conflict of interest, but clearly, Rod Rosenstein had an even bigger conflict of interest. He had a long relationship with the Clintons, Mueller and Comey. His wife had also represented them all in federal court.

So why didn’t he recuse himself?

Do you think Trump didn’t know about all these connections BEFORE he nominated Rosenstein as the Deputy Attorney General?

Why would Trump put him in this powerful position, directly under Sessions, if he knew that Sessions was going to recuse himself and the enemy wanted to launch a Special Counsel investigation against him?

Why did Trump allow them to walk through the FRONT DOOR?

Was it part of the plan?

I believe Trump wanted Rosenstein in that important position for two reasons.

It gave the enemy a false sense of security—that they were in control. Sun Tzu” Look weak when you are strong. Rosenstein was vulnerable.

How was Rosenstein vulnerable?

Both he and his wife were involved in covering up a lot of treason. They both had long relationships with the Clintons, so the enemy would trust Rosenstein to protect them. That made them important pawns on the chessboard.

Was Rosenstein vulnerable to being leveraged because of his crimes, just like Mueller?

Q mentioned another “power couple” like the Rosenstein’s who were connected to the Clintons and also vulnerable to being leveraged by Trump and the military.

Have you seen this portion of a very early Q drop?

Q drop 8 — Oct 29, 2017:

Anonymous

HUMA Husband in jail. HRC, Muslim Brotherhood, or child? What would you do? Kiss your child goodbye and leave without a mother or father for Clinton? Where is HUMA today? Was she with HRC on her book tour? RE: Military Intelligence / State Secrets No FBI. POTUS installed his people within each top spot at each 3 letter agency except 1 (good reason there as Admiral Rogers kick started this and scrubbed all POTUS nominations to verify oath). Do you think they aren’t in control of those respective agencies?

For decades, going back to the Bill Clinton administration, Huma Abedin was at Hillary’s right hand. She was like her shadow, deeply involved in everything. Then suddenly, they are no longer seen together.

Huma made a choice because of her child. I think she flipped. She chose her child over Hillary. More on that in a coming article.

Rod Rosenstein and Lisa Barsoomian had two daughters, and I think they were given the same choice that Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner were given. I believe Rosenstein flipped, too.

But did you catch that important bit of information in the Q drop?

The curtain was peeled back again.

Admiral Mike Rogers was the only head of a three letter agency, that Trump didn’t replace. He was head of the NSA. Rogers was in charge of all the background checks on all Trump’s nominees. Trump knew all about Rosenstein’s dirty connections when he nominated him to be DAG. He also knew all about his wife’s dirty connections.

I think that’s exactly why Trump nominated him to be Deputy Attorney General.

Was leveraging Rosenstein always part of the plan?

Do you remember this story?

According to the Los Angeles Times:

The No. 2 official at the Justice Department told senators Thursday that he knew President Trump wanted to fire James B. Comey before he wrote a letter criticizing the FBI director. In an unusual closed-door briefing with the full Senate, Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein offered a few new details about a frenetic nine days that have thrown the White House into crisis, beginning with Comey’s firing and climaxing in Rosenstein’s decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as a special counsel. In that role, Mueller will head an investigation into Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with figures in the Trump campaign.

The timeline is very important.

Trump nominated Rosenstein to be DAG on Feb 1, 2017. Sessions then recused himself from the Russian collusion investigation on March 5, 2017. Rosenstein was then overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate on April 25, 2017.

The enemy had put Rosenstein in place to oversee and control the entire investigation into Trump. The enemy thought they had regained control of the DOJ. At this point, he was a very valuable pawn.

Trump knew that firing Comey would trigger a predictable response from the controlled media. They would instantly push the narrative that Comey was fired because of the ONGOING FBI investigation into “Russian collusion.” The media was going to make it look like a Watergate cover-up.

But the Obamagate cover-up was so much bigger.

Trump had already countered the media’s plan.

On May 8, 2017, both Sessions and Rosenstein were called to a meeting with Trump. This was the meeting where Trump informed both of them that he was going to fire Comey.

More from the Los Angeles Times:

At Trump’s request, Rosenstein last week wrote a letter that laid out the case for Comey’s firing, focused on what Rosenstein said was Comey’s improper handling of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. Initially, the White House claimed Trump fired Comey based on Rosenstein’s recommendation, though Trump later said he planned on removing the FBI director regardless. Though some have suggested Rosenstein was used by the White House as a pawn to justify Comey’s firing, senators said Rosenstein told them Thursday he was aware of Trump’s plans.

Remember, Sessions had already recused himself from everything involving the Russian collusion investigation. That is PROOF that the Russian collusion investigation was NEVER brought up during that meeting, which was centered around the firing of Comey.

How do we know it wasn’t brought up?

Even the democrats haven’t accused Sessions of violating his recusal from all things Russian.

Why?

Because Trump FORCED Rosenstein to “memorialize” the meeting by writing a memo on why Comey deserved to be fired, and his memo never mentioned the Russian collusion investigation. Instead, Rosenstein documented Comey’s many failures as the FBI director during the Clinton email server investigation. Rosenstein never accused Trump of mentioning Russian collusion during that meeting either.

Trump fired Comey after receiving Rosenstein’s memo, and then pushed the narrative that Rosenstein had recommended firing him. The memo was used to set the narrative of why Comey was fired, and now it was in the public record. That FORCED Comey to make a desperate move.

Trump could now replace Comey with another FBI director, someone who could expose the whole corrupt FBI investigation, which was designed to frame Trump. Comey needed a Special Counsel appointed. He needed to take the investigation out of the hands of the FBI completely, so Comey leaked “classified documents” to a journalist in order to get Congress to call for a Special Counsel. That was another crime committed by Comey.

In my opinion, Comey is going to be the first big indictment unsealed to trigger the prosecution phase.

The Comey memos triggered a media firestorm by design, and Rosenstein quickly appointed Mueller as Special Counsel on May 17, 2017.

The enemy thought they had full control, and that it was just a matter of time before Trump would be removed. They thought their cover-up was now secure.

What was the truth?

Q drop 3473 — Jul 24, 2019:

There are Puppets. There are Puppet Masters. Which is [MUELLER]? Attempt to replace [James Comey] as FBI Dir FAILED [attempt to regain FBI control]. Plot & Plan [backup] to initiate Special Counsel to safeguard against criminal prosecution re: illegal and criminal actions? [Special Counsel] = BLOCKADE] [Special Counsel] = loss of FBI command/control safeguard] DOJ depends on what agency for investigating criminal actions? [MUELLER] U1. [MUELLER] [Epstein bury & cover-up]. [MUELLER] [plot to remove duly elected POTUS]. …………….. BIGGEST SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY. TREASON. 2019 - YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG. Q

Who was now controlling Mueller?

The enemy had installed Mueller as a [BLOCKADE] to protect them from treason.

The BIGGEST SCANDAL in American history was about to turn into the BIGGEST BOOMERANG in history.

Trump trapped them all.

And I will give all the evidence of exactly that … in my next article.

