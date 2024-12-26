The Badlands ‘Q for Dummies’ series attempts to ‘dumb down’ one of the most significant open-source intelligence drops of all time, which is partly responsible for triggering the period many refer to as ‘The Great Awakening.’ The series is intended for both newcomers and those looking for a fun review. Start with Chapter 1.

Welcome to Q For Dummies, Chapter 22!

As always, thank you all so much for all of the support and love shown. I hope you all enjoyed Chapter 21, and I hope you’ve all had an outstanding week!

Today, we will be taking a look at drops 132-138, and there is a lot to them, so I won’t waste too much time rattling on about the past week’s events—most notably, President-Elect Donald Trump ringing the opening bell at the NYSE, which, of course banged off the board pretty heavy.

President Trump rang the opening bell on 12/12. Well, would you look at that. It just so happened to have fallen on a delta of Q Drop 2619, which states “Gold shall destroy FED”. With all Trump’s talk or getting rid of taxes and going after the Federal Reserve, do y’all really believe that is a coincidence?

But that isn’t all; it also hit Q Drop 2598, which is also a December 12th delta.

In this drop, we see Q make mention of a hammer while also stating “more to find over time”. Yet another coincidence, I’m sure.

For posterity’s sake, let’s have a look at Trump ringing the opening bell. (Psssst, pay attention for the Air-Q at the end..

In addition, we have all the craziness flying around with these drones (pun intended). I’m not quite sure what to make of it yet, but the one thing I am absolutely certain of is that it is yet another psyop.

Does it end with a scare event being delivered and the public waking up en masse? Who knows, but let me take this time to remind you that if some sort of “big event” happens, don’t let the emotions take hold and control you. Take a step back and wait for the dust to settle.

Before I get on to the drops, I also want to touch upon the comms from the Army/Navy game, which were about as blatant as I have ever seen.

First, we had a Palantir Tweet, which had some fairly dasting wording to it …

Remember this?

Moving along, Palantir also ran an interesting ad during the game. Have a look:

The first thing I thought of was, “Watch the water”.

At the 17 second mark, a bunch of drones appear. Earlier in the video, we see a bunch of ships stopped by a geofence—the relevance of that being that there is no way our Government can’t geofence certain areas to keep drones away. But for some reason, this is not being done with our current situation.

Important to note that Peter Thiel has been a long-time supporter of Donald Trump’s, and it is my belief that Thiel may not be the monster most have been led to believe he is. Is it so far fetched to think that Thiel may have been a white hat option to subvert the exceptionally evil stuff the tech world had lined up? Only time will tell, but these comms from Palantir shouldn’t be ignored, IMO.

The thing that makes this even more interesting is the fact that, when Trump rang the bell at the NYSE, he went to the Citadel Booth for a photo op. The Citadel, is, of course, a Naval Military School.

Take a look at the badge this fellow is wearing:

2+5+8+2 = 17.

Furthermore, have a look at Drop #2582:

That is super interesting because that Red Castle looks a lot like The Citadel’s logo:

(Credit to NewsTreason Dave for this find and graphic)

But wait, there’s more! Kash Patel even got in on the comms!

Kash just so happened to be visiting Arlington National Cemetary on the same day as the Army/Navy game. Because of course he would visit the gravesite of Extortion 17.

Extortion 17 was a Chinook that was shot down in August of 2011, only a few short months after Osama’s “death”. Interesting that this Chinook was carrying 17 Navy Seals.

Did these fellas know the truth about Osama Bin Laden, and did they have to be “silenced”?

Kash also saw fit to retweet an article featuring the number 17 and discussing Spy Games at the FBI:

All that is pretty dasting, huh? But that still isn’t all of it.

During the game, we were shown soldiers from a base watching the game. What base were they at? Gitmo, of course!

And this came one day before a delta of Q-Drop 3692, in which a photo of Gitmo is shown with the text, “Operators are standing by”.

Now let’s talk uniforms.

Army’s uniforms had a very … familiar … look to them:

Not to be outdone, Navy was sporting a Skull & Crossbones:

And to wrap up the Army/Navy comms, Navy won the game 31-13. “Think mirror.”

31 + 13 = 44. Obama was the 44th President … Why do I mention that? Because of this news that broke today (Dec 17th, of course):

That’s right. Biden returned a terrorist from KENYA back to Kenya after releasing him from GITMO.

Makes me think of this drop:

I’m already approaching 1,000 words at this point, so in the interest of time, what do you folks say we go ahead and get to some drops?

Drop #132 — November 10th, 2017:

In drop 132, we again see the master graphic of all drops brough up to this point. An Anon asks Q if the graphic is correct, and Q confirms that it is.

For posterity, here is a link to the full size image, which can be zoomed: Q-Graphic

Drop #133 — November 11th, 2017:

In this drop, Q gives us a lesson in what we are up against, and the pyramid that is being dismantled.

Q asks us who the puppet masters are, and then seemingly answers his own question by telling us they are: House of Saud, the Rothschilds, and George Soros.

He then lists their wealth, followed by letting us know that any public disclosure of wealth concerning these people is completely false; they are worth FAR more than we were ever led to believe.

Q also mentions that many governments feed “the eye”.

Could this be Five Eyes? Potentially … and “double meanings” do exist.

However, within the context of the rest of this drop, it is pretty apparent that the “eye” Q is referring to is the Eye Of Providence.

FWIW: DARPA also uses a logo featuring the Eye Of Providence:

While the original meaning of the Eye Of Providence is benevolent enough, [they] have absolutely perverted it, and are using it as a cover for what it REALLY represents, which is the Eye Of Horus (think about all the left eye symbolism these clowns use, for instance.)

Interesting that the Eye Of Horus represents sacrifice.

Carrying on …

Q continues with the crumbs concerning the Eye Of Providence.

He tells us to “follow the bloodlines.”

Interesting that today (Dec 17th), a news anchor from ABC “died suddenly”. I found the story to be interesting because of her name:

I don’t mean to mitigate her death, and my heart and prayers are certainly with her family. But her last name caught my eye.

Orsini. Why did it catch my eye? Because Orsini is one of those bloodline families Q referred to in this drop.

Q then asks us if Satan exists. Yes, he does.

Q asks us who worships Satan. The answer is most of the elites and governments of the world.

We are then asked what a cult is, and I’m pretty sure we all know the answer to that, so I won’t insult anyone’s intelligence by providing a definition of what a cult is.

Q then infers that those who traveled to Epstein’s Island are part of this cult.

Epstein’s temple is on top of the mountain because the trade this people are involved in (human sacrifice, pedophilia and generally the most evil shit you can imagine) is situated atop their “pyramid” of power.

These people are sick.

Q asks the significance of the colors used, so let’s take a look:

Blue signifies fertility. Now think of what these people do to children. White represents purity, the purity they steal from children with their sick acts. And Yellow/Gold represents an eternal life.

Essentially, these people try to turn themselves into Gods, and one way in which they attempt to gain their power is through sacrifice and the defiling of God’s children.

In addition, Horus (remember his eye represents sacrifice) is represented by the colors Blue & Gold:

The answer to why Epstein’s temple was the color that it was should be pretty clear by now.

Do we really believe it is a coincidence that Disney Cruise lines adorn the same color scheme?

While we’re at it: Why was Ellen Degeneres’ set a near identical copy of Epstein’s Island?

Q finishes this drop by mentioning Putin’s calling out of the NWO Satanists running the world.

Have a look:

Drop #134 — November 11th, 2017:

Q begins this drop by asking why the events in Saudi Arabia were so extraordinary (the Saudi Purge).

These events were so extraordinary because these events literally removed one side of the pyramid that was exerting control over the United States (and others).

Dozens of power players from Saudi Arabia were arrested, including Prince Al-Waleed, who by now I have shown you financially supported Obama’s rise to power, and was also a key player in controlling Twitter.

Bank records will provide the trail of whom the House of Saud was paying, and controlling.

Q flat out tells us here that the House of Saud, and its control over the US had just been toppled.

A new King was indeed appointed, as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud became the King of Saudi Arabia in January of 2015. His son is Mohammed Bin Salman—a friend of Trump’s, and the one who pulled the plug on the previous Saudi Regime. The inference is that the installation of King Salman paved the way for the Saudi Purge.

Q then doubles down on telling us one side of the pyramid had been removed while also telling us that the toppling of the others was well underway.

Drops #135-138 — November 11th, 2017:

In these drops, Q rattles off a list of all the Rothschild-owned Central Banks in the world.

This is pretty self explanatory, especially after the effort made by Q to highlight the Rothschilds as one of the 3 sides of the pyramid controlling governments across the world.

Remove the Central Banks, and you remove [their] power.

I know some of you may not like this next part, but the way to remove the power from the Central Banks is by returning power and control of our finances back to us, we the people.

How do you do that? You decentralize it. How do you do that? With Bitcoin.

Now, I’m not the expert on BTC, so I encourage all of you to watch Rugpull Radio, or at the least check out some of

and

’s digs on the topic. Where there is smoke, there is fire—and frens, BTC has been putting off serious smoke signals as long as Trump and Q have been a thing.

As an added bonus, have a look at this Politico article from 2022 discussing how the power of the Central Banks is faltering:

Source: Politico: Central Banks Face Credibility Crisis

And that’ll wrap up Chapter 22 of Q For Dummies! I hope you all enjoyed and were able to gain a little something from it!

Have a most Merry Christmas!

Until next time, stay blessed and keep marching forward, frens! WWG1WGA!

