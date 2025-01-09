A few months ago, Gordon and I dedicated an episode of Breaking History to the topic of ‘Real Patriots Don’t Think Like Hitler’.

Some people may have been confused by our choice of title, since it should be common sense that no true patriot of any nation today would embrace Nazism.

After all, aren’t there enough Nazis managing the Trans-Atlantic banking system, reviving eugenics, driving proxy wars in Ukraine, and lording over the technocracy that is the European Union?

Some might wonder, ‘How could any patriot support Nazism when the majority of Nazis including leading SS members, were sent to South America after WW2 and instead of being punished, simply received new jobs working for Allan Dulles, MI6 and NATO as part of Operation Gladio?’

Didn’t those leading SS operatives such as Prince Bernhardt create the Bilderberg Group that managed the takeover of nation states since 1955?

Unfortunately, due to HEAVY doses of propaganda, historic revisionism and also incredibly evil behavior from Israel’s own Likudnik elite obsessed with a Greater Israel program involving ethnic cleansing of much of the Middle East, many good people have come to believe that the cause of all the world’s problems are, once again… the Jews.

And of course, IF this simplistic equation be true, then it logically follows that literally every movement that hated the Jews throughout history can be quickly given a clean, rehabilitated gloss… including the Crusader Knights that launched the Crusades a thousand years ago, and of course the Nazi Movement of the 20th century.

Some examples of the type of pro-Nazi propaganda that is emerging onto the scene in today’s world includes, but is not limited to, the ten part neo-Nazi series ‘Europa: The Last Battle,’ and the newest film produced by the former mercenary-turned rapper- turned conspiracy guru Stu Peters dubbed ‘Occupied’.

Many of the pro-Nazi narratives that have come to dominate the alternative media space have tended to rely upon a certain infamous text as “proof” of the thesis that evil Jews running the world are the cause of all evil. The name of this certain text is ‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,’ and it did more than any other piece of propaganda to inflame the rise of anti-Jewish racism across Europe, Russia and the USA in the decades leading up to World War 2.

Due to the fact that this text has become so popular among ‘conspiracy’ researchers today, and due to the fact that the text itself is such a blatant forgery, I would like to address this topic here and now.

Theosophists and Occultists Push the Protocols of the Elders of Zion Hoax

The Russian mystic Yuliana Glinka (1844-1918) was a close colleague of occultists Gerard Encausse (aka: Papus,) who became a trusted consultant to Czar Nicholas II in 1901 and introduced the superstitious Czar and his wife Alexandra (granddaughter of Queen Victoria) to the Protocols of Zion, ‘proving’ the evil Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.

Papus was an extremely influential occultist who was an early member of the Theosophists, a member of the Hermetic Order of Light, the Rite of Memphis-Misraim, the Hermetic Order of Golden Dawn, and founder of two orders: The Modern Martinists, and the Kabbalistic Order of Rose Croix.

Gerard Encausse (aka: Papus) - occultist and advisor to Czar Nicholas II

The Russian publicist and Theosophist Mikhail Menshiko—who was the first to publish the Protocols in 1902—wrote of Yuliana Glinka’s introduction of the editor to the forgery known as ‘The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’:

“How the lady of fashion [Glinka] had invited him to her house to see the document of vast importance. Seated in an elegant apartment and speaking perfect French, the lady informed him that she was in direct contact with the world beyond the grave and proceeded to induct him into the mysteries of Theosophy… Finally, she initiated him into the mysteries of the Protocols.”[1] An American translation of the Protocols sponsored by Henry Ford

Historian David Livingstone writes of the fabrication of the Protocols in Ordo Ab Chaos, describing a rare book written in 1864, whose contents were plagiarized in the later “proof” of a Jewish plot for world government:

“The rare book turned out to be a work of 1864 Dialogue in Hell Between Machiavelli and Montesquieu, by Maurice Joly, the protégé of Aldolphe Crémieux, the head of the Alliance Israelite Universelle. Crémieux was also Grand Master of the Rite of Misraim and Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of France, responsible for managing the high degrees of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite within the Grand Orient of France. Joly, also a Jew, was a lifelong Freemason and also a member of the Rite of Misraïm. Joly’s work was an attack on the political ambitions of Napoleon III who, represented by Machiavelli, plots to rule the world.”

Livingstone next cites the book Warrant for Genocide, which dissected the forgery of the Protocols:

“In all, over 160 passages in the Protocols, totaling two fifths of the entire text, are clearly based on passages in Joly; in nine of the chapters the borrowings amount to more than half of the text, in some they amount to three quarters, in one (Protocol VII) to almost the entire text. Moreover with less than a dozen exceptions the order of the borrowed passages remains the same as it was in Joly, as though the adaptor had worked through the Dialogue mechanically, page by page copying straight into his 'protocols' as he proceeded. Even the arrangement in chapters is much the same - the twenty-four chapters of the Protocols corresponding roughly with the twenty-five of the Dialogue. Only towards the end, where the prophecy of the Messianic Age predominates, does the adaptor allow himself any real independence of his model. It is in fact as clear a case of plagiarism - and of faking - as one could well desire.”[2]

From the most remote evidence of ancient antiquity to the present day, the extreme hate which occultists have felt towards Jews has been immense… and yet, many today still fail to recognize this fact due to the corruption and wealth wielded by a limited array of extremely influential Jewish banking families, or cults of black magic Kabbalists, who have been used as mercenaries for the oligarchy over the years.

Nazi anti-Jewish propaganda inspired by the Protocols of Zion.

However, unless we address this paradox, our capacity to understand the thrust of history will be terribly handicapped, and we may find ourselves attracted to such narratives promoting ‘Jewish bankers’ conspiracies undermining the noble honest royal families of Europe’ as advanced by such occultists as Nesta Webster, Papus, Winston Churchill, Aleister Crowley, Alice Bailey, George Sylvester Viereck, or even promoted by the recent pro-Nazi conspiracy film series ‘Europa’.

So, why was this anti-Jewish hate felt so deeply by those pagan occultists striving to create a new fascist world order under a restored pagan priesthood?

Could it have something to do with the fact that the entire Old Testament is replete with interventions against occultism, and especially those human sacrifices which the oligarchy desires be made the foundation of an esoteric world religion of mystery cults?

The Jewish Intervention into Pagan Mystery Cults

Throughout the Bible, we find stern warnings from God and multiple Jewish prophets against child sacrifices to Molech (aka: Moloch) and Baal, which can be found in such places as Psalm 106, Leviticus 20, Leviticus 18, Ezekiel 23, 2 Chronicles, 2 Kings 21, Deuteronomy 18, and Jeremiah 19.

In Leviticus 20: 2-5, we read:

“Say to the Israelites: ‘Any Israelite or any foreigner residing in Israel who sacrifices any of his children to Molech is to be put to death. The members of the community are to stone him. I myself will set my face against him and will cut him off from his people; for by sacrificing his children to Molech, he has defiled my sanctuary and profaned my holy name. If the members of the community close their eyes when that man sacrifices one of his children to Molech and if they fail to put him to death, I myself will set my face against him and his family and will cut them off from their people together with all who follow him in prostituting themselves to Molech.’”

An etching featuring a Phoenician child sacrifice to Molech

In 2 Kings 17-18, we read:

“And they caused their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire, and used divination and enchantments, and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the Lord, to provoke him to anger. Therefore the Lord was very angry with Israel, and removed them out of his sight: there was none left but the tribe of Judah only.”

In Deuteronomy 18:10, we read:

“There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch.”

In 2 Kings 17:17-18, we read:

“And they caused their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire, and used divination and enchantments, and sold themselves to do evil in the sight of the Lord, to provoke him to anger. Therefore the Lord was very angry with Israel, and removed them out of his sight: there was none left but the tribe of Judah only.

And in Psalms of David 106: 37-38, we find:

“Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils,

And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood.”

Perhaps most importantly for our current considerations, the intervention upon child sacrifice expressed by the Old Testament story of Abraham—who was prevented from murdering Isaac by an intervention by God—represents one of the most effective interventions onto the inhuman practice that shaped the ancient world.

Rembrandt, The Sacrifice of Abraham, 1635, The Hermitage, St. Petersburg

Devoid of this historical context, the story of God’s demand for blind obedience from Abraham appears horrific, yet, when considered within the framework of the reality of an intervention into occultism, the meaning and effects of that story take on a wholly different character. It is here useful also to hold in mind that it is upon the ‘Holy of Holies’ known as the Dome of the Rock that the mythical stone upon which Abraham nearly sacrificed his son is located today.

It is this same rock on the mythic site of Solomon’s temple that was excavated by Sir Charles Warren on behalf of Edward VII and which was presumed by the Freemasonic grand master to be the location upon which the blood of all mass sacrifice victims of the ancient pagan syncretic cult system of Israel flowed.

Charles Warren’s excavations of the Templar headquarters in Jerusalem (the caverns under the Temple Mount) unearthed an array of caverns and tunnels hypothesized to be conduits for mass human sacrifice overseen by an ancient priesthood, writing on December 12, 1867:

“The discovery of a shaft down to the water of the virgin’s fount threw considerable light upon the object of the rock-cut canals about Jerusalem, as proving then as, had been conjectured by some, to have been for conducting away the refuse and blood from the temple.”

Moreover, Warren wrote of his belief that the two small caverns under the sacrificial rock and the network of tunnels extending from the lowest cavern were designed to infuse the grounds of Jerusalem with the magical blood of her children in some creepy pact with dark spirit forces.

These demonic entities were undoubtedly similar to the sort of being which the Gnostic order of Templars were caught worshipping under the Temple Mount in the form of Baphomet during the early 14th century.

Warren was also clearly obsessed with the belief that the Temple not only featured Kaballistic proportions built up around the Vesica Pisces (aka: the geometric configuration of the Whitechapel murder victims of 1888), but was also certain that the temple was a vast complex of mass human sacrifice, which he and other Rosicrucians believed to be a source of power to channel demonic forces.

An artist’s rendition of Solomon’s Temple

Warren’s obsession with Solomon’s Temple had less to do with anything popular Jews or Christians have read within the Old Testament, and much more to do with the fact that he (and all occultists associated with him) have promoted the belief that Solomon was not the monotheist King advertised in the old testament, but was a sorcerer king and overseer of occult sacrifices, with a special devotion to the Sidonian deity Ashtoreth and Molech—the Canaanite deities of child sacrifice.

Contemporary Freemason (and author of The Secrets of Solomon’s Temple) Kevin Gest writes of the origins of Solomon’s name as a metaphor for the cult of the Sun and Moon (or light and darkness,) stating:

“Because of its special features, the temple became known as the ‘Temple of Sol and Amon’. Sol meaning Sun, Amon meaning Moon. After his death Jedidiah was referred to as the man who built the Sol and Amon Temple, which became corrupted over time to Sol-amon and then to Solomon.”

Not only was Sir Charles Warren obsessed with reviving the practices of human sacrifice so closely associated with the ancient pagan mystery religions, but he was also a leading champion of creating a new movement designed solely to convince the jews of Russia and Europe to go live in the desert. His role as leader of the Palestinian Exploration Fund that shaped modern zionism, as well as his role as leading Grand Master of the Quatuor Coronati lodge, which set the stage for reviving Solomon’s Temple cannot be ignored.

Additionally, Sir Warren’s role as Chief of London’s Metropolitan Police during the Whitechapel Murders of 1888… which involved a serious anti-Jewish propaganda campaign designed to terrorize the Jews of England sufficiently enough to get them to leave Europe for the desert is also closely connected to this operation.

For their effectiveness at imposing a zero-tolerance approach to the practice of occult human sacrifice and paganism—as seen throughout the books of the Old Testament—in favor of a monotheistic notion of one singular Creator who demands the defense of moral values, and civil conduct - neither the Jews nor the later followers of Jesus (whose death on the Cross made the rejection of ‘sacred sacrifices’ even more explicit), were ever forgiven by the sorcerers of the mystery cults.

In the next installment of ‘Real Patriots Don’t Think Like Hitler’, I will introduce a nest of pro-Nazi occultists in the USA operating under the influence of George Sylvester Viereck, and Aleister Crowley.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

