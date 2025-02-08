Start Here if you’re new to the series.

Hitler shut down Freemasonry! Hitler was a nationalist patriot fighting evil internationalist bankers! Hitler was a Christian fighting against satanic Bolshevism!

Such are the common themes encountered among modern pro-Nazi revivalist tropes, and in the first three segments of this series, each one of those narratives was blown out of the water.

My first anti-Nazi takedown began with part one (dealing with the fraud of the Protocols of Zion forgeries), part two (the proof that Hitler was a tool of international financier interests,) and part three (the proof that Nazism was deeply anti-Christian and rewrote the entire Bible to fit the political aims of National Socialism.

After demonstrating conclusively the anti-Christian character of Nazi Germany, I promised that I would demonstrate that the Nazis only shut down Freemasonic lodges because the entire Nazi SS Thule Society high command of New Templars only had room for one Satanic secret society managing Germany.

Thule Society Occultism in Germany

It should be noted that Adolf Hitler was himself an occultist, having been initiated into ‘The Secret Doctrines’ by his personal guru Dietrich Eckart, who wrote of his young initiate at a 1923 meeting of the Thule Society,

"Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine;' opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German."[1]

In the final chapter of Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote of his mentor,

“I should like to mention the name of a man who devoted his life to reawakening his and our people, through his writing and his ideas and finally through positive action. I mean: Dietrich Eckart.”

Describing the mythical ‘Thule Society’ led by Eckart—which was a focal point in the religion shared by all members of the Nazi high command—researchers Louis Pawels and Jacques Bergier note Eckhart’s influence in The Morning of the Magicians (1960) where they write,

“Thule was thought to have been the magic centre of a vanished civilisation. Eckardt [sic] and his friends believed that not all the secrets of Thule had perished. Beings intermediate between Man and other intelligent beings from Beyond, would place at the disposal of the Initiates [i.e. the members of the Thule Society] a reservoir of forces which could be drawn on to enable Germany to dominate the world … [its] leaders would be men who knew everything, deriving their strength from the very fountain-head of energy and guided by the Great Ones of the Ancient World.”

In his book, Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order, William Ramsay writes,

“Adolf Hitler and Aleister Crowley, the great black magicians of the 20th century, shared similar ideologies. Their worldviews were influenced by the European occult movements of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century. Informed by the ideas of Freemasonry and Theosophy, both of these significant personalities supported the doctrines of the survival of the fittest, the primacy of the human will and the ideal of a feudal slave state.”

(And in case you were wondering, the Thule Society still exists and has their own website and promotional videos).

This cosmology of ‘The Secret Doctrine’, and supernatural beings ‘from Beyond’ who assist initiates to dominate the world is pure Theosophy (modified to the German psyche in this case). Among the practices of the Thule Society was the belief in a mystical fluid named ‘Vril,,’ which derived its name from a British fictional novel written by Rosicrucian high priest Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton dubbed ‘The Coming Race’.

British occultist Edward Bulwer-Lytton

According to Nazi occultists and the earlier followers of Blavatsky who spawned 21st century fascism, Bulwer-Lytton’s fantasy novel of an ancient race of superbeings living within the hollow earth telepathically commanding human-like robots while preparing to invade the lesser evolved surface race of man was a living gospel. The mysterious etheric fluid which permeated this ‘Master Race’ invented by Bulwer-Lytton was dubbed ‘Vril-ya,’ and its name was literally taken by the Nazi Vril Society in the early 1920s.

The Thule Society members strove to practice the magical workings developed by Bulwer-Lytton’s Rosicrucian followers and organized a network of witches endowed with powers to channel demonic messages for their Aryan Warlock handlers amidst heavy doses of sexual rites, orgies, sacrifices, and drugs.

Eckart’s Thule Society was a major influence on the leading strata of Nazi high command that took control of Germany in 1933, which included Alfred Rosenberg, Hermann Göring, Hitler’s personal physician, Dr. Theodor Morel and Heinrich Himmler, the chief of the New Templar Order.

The New Templars at Wewelsburg Castle

New Templars of Germany had been closely associated with Aleister Crowley, and Dr Franz Hartmann- (head of the German Theosophical Society), and both regular attendee of Monte Verita in Swtizerland.

It was at Monte Verita that Hartmann established an official Theosophical Lodge, which interfaced closely with his fellow New Templar inititate Theodor Reuss. Reuss was the co-founder of the Ordo Templi Orientis (aka: Order of the Templars of the East,) which by 1915 had become a conduit of English OTO grand master Aleister Crowley. After Reuss’s death, Crowley took control of the worldwide OTO, which featured deep penetrations into the USA via New York, and Los Angeles, Canada and Mexico… as well as Germany itself.

The New Templar Order was officially created in 1907 by a follower of Theosophy named Lanz von Liebenfels, who also created the occult journal Ostara, which found an enthusiastic subscriber in a young Adolf Hitler.

Lanz von Liebenfels in Cistercian garb alongside the logo for the New Templar Cult which he created in 1907

Liebenfels and his Ostara journal popularized Blavatsky’s Theosophical cosmology and racist spiritual eugenics to a German audience, which essentially emphasized the Nordic Wotan pagan ethos instead of the primacy of the Indian cosmology promoted by the Theosophists. The organization that Liebenfels created alongside Otto von List was named ‘The Ariosophists,’ and still featured eastern symbology, including the Swastika alongside an array of druidic runes.

Liebenfels had himself been a Cistercian monk, and founded his New Templar Order on Cistercian principles (much like the original Templars that had been constituted by Cistercian grand strategist Bernard de Clairvaux in the early 12th century).

The first headquarters of the Order were established by Liebenfels in Werfenstein Castle, which featured decorations to Hugues de Payens, the first Grand Master of the Templars.

In 1934, New Templar leader Heinrich Himmler took a 100-year lease on the dilapidated Wewelsburg Castle and renovated the structure to become the center of the new world Reich. With swastikas and pagan symbolism embedded throughout the castle, Himmler made it the headquarters of his New Templar high initiates before and during World War Two.

On the floor of a central tower, Himmler commissioned a marble Black Sun symbol.

Wewelsburg Castle. On the right is the "Obergruppenfuhrer Hall". A black sun is depicted in the center of the hall.

Schwarze Sonne, or the Central Sun (German: Zentral Sonne) is an esoteric occult symbol. The concept of the Black Sun was introduced by Blavatsky in The Secret Doctrine. It appears as the invisible center of the universe, the cause and origin of all existence, what the Gnostics called the " creative light."

In Blavatsky, the concept of "black light" is attributed exclusively to the secret Aryan teaching, which was brought from the far North. Blavatsky associated the cult rites of this "central sun" with the legendary ancient people who lived beyond the Arctic circle

BP Perry writes in ‘The Nazi Castle Designed to be the Center of the World,’

“Himmler’s plans for Wewelsburg expanded as the years went by. He envisaged a huge complex of buildings with the castle at its centre. This was to be called the ‘Centre of the World’ and it would be where the victorious Nazis would rule over their vast empire having won the war. The castle would not just be a research and brainwashing centre but also become a place where high-ranking SS ‘knights’ could gather to perform occult rituals and where the remains of fallen SS officers would be interred for all eternity.”

In ‘The Wewelsburg Effect,’ Oded Heilbronner writes,

“The Wewelsburg began to take center stage as the secret inauguration center for the rituals of the SS, where the highest initiates met on the lines of the Arthurian knights. It was “the magical and spiritual centre of the Order, the magical centre of the new Thule (Society), . . . the nerve centre of the Black Order, where its most sacred and secret rites were performed by its greatest initiates,” and a laboratory from which the corpus of the Germanic god-people would arise.”

Being obsessed with the Grail Myths of Parsival, and King Arthur’s Round table, Himmler modelled his inner SS priesthood around the twelve Arthurian knights who would meet in a circular chamber known as ‘The Crypt’ around an eternal flame. Two of the chambers in the castle were named ‘The Grail’ and ‘King Arthur.’

By 1935, Himmler had taken full control of all branches of Nazi science through the creation of the Ahnenerbe (the Ancestral Heritage Research and Teaching Society) which he led until the end of the war. This agency would reorganize all fields of science with a focus on anthropology, geology, agronomy and archaeology around a pagan/Nazi approved filter.

The Crypt (left: the ceiling adorned by a swastika and right: the flooring) is Himmler’s version of King Arthur’s round table.

Heinrich Himmler, a leading member of the German Nazi Party.

With nearly unlimited resources at his disposal, Himmler deployed teams of anthropologists to find the origins of the Aryan root race in Tibet, with SS officer Ernst Schaffer illegally sneaking into Tibet, befriending and mentoring the young Dalai Lama, and rigorously measuring the skulls of Tibetans.

Schaffer’s team was also tasked with mapping out sexual practices, occult rites of esoteric Tibetan Buddhism, and rituals of the priests, including the use of human skin for decorative furniture. He was also assigned with the task of tracking down the mythical Yeti.

Himmler was obsessed with the Rosicrucian writings of Bulwer-Lytton, and assigned teams to seek the entrance to the hollow earth in Antarctica and the supposed colonies of Atlantis in the South American Andes. The Theosophist’s mythical Shamballah in Tibet was also a major obsession of Himmler and the Nazi SS.

Being a romantic Grail Knight and follower of the Templars who were devoted to excavating the site of Solomon’s Temple, Himmler allocated vast resources to the discovery of the Holy Grail Jesus drank from at the last supper, which promised eternal life to whomever drank from it. Himmler hired fellow Wagner enthusiast Otto Rahn to lead the expedition.

Like the Freemasonic Quatuor Coronati Research Lodge of Sir Charles Warren and King Edward VII, Himmler was also devoted to finding the Lost Arc under Solomon’s Temple.[2]

Otto Rahn and the Gnostic Grail

Upon returning from one of his excavations in Palestine which included an earlier search of the Cathar Knight Castle of Montsegur, Rahn composed a report for Himmler and the New Templars titled ‘Lucifer’s Court’. This report identified the Cathars as a ‘pure’ Christian sect which practiced Luciferianism before being wiped out by the Catholic Church during the Albegensian Crusade of 1209.

Rahn writes,

“The ancient god of love is also the lord of Spring as personified in the Greek myth of Apollo, who brought back the light from the sun, he is a light-bearer, or ‘Lucifer’. According to the Apocalypse of John, Apollo was identified with the Devil… There is much more light in the world than in the houses of God- cathedrals and churches- where Lucifer is neither able nor desirous of entering because of the sombre stained-glass windows on which the Jewish prophets and apostles, the Roman [catholic] gods and saints are depicted.”[3]

Above: Dr. Bruno Beger and Dr. Ernst Schäfer, Ahnenerbe officers, being received by Tibetan dignitaries at Lhasa. 1938, below: Ahnenerbe phrenologist measuring a Tibetan face

Undoing the Damage of Charlemagne

Another leading figure in Himmler’s Ahnenerbe was Volkish archeologist Wilhelm Teudt, who explicitly identified the figure of the Frankish King Charlemagne as the cause of Germany’s loss of their pure pagan spirit.

In his 1929 ‘Ancient German Sanctuaries’, Teudt writes,

“We have to unlearn our belief that the Roman Church under the Frankish Emperor Charles brought civilization to the barbaric tribes of Germany. The old picture of our ancestors; primitive and incomprehensible customs, stunted, defiant and wild figures, ragged, scanty clothing of badly worked skins… gives way to familiar solemn behavior, the well-cared-for appearance of people at a fete, in elegant, properly made outfits, including well-tailored linen, woollen and hempen cloth. Sumptuous furs, rich jewelry of gold, silver, amber and bronze. Lively, expressive melodious singing from which our best and most familiar folk songs come down to us, accompanied by technically-accomplished, sweet sounding instruments.”[4]

Reading Teudt’s words nearly makes one forget entirely about the raping, pillaging, and mass human sacrifices prevalent among Wotan worshipping 8th century Vikings.

As the war was drawing to a close, Himmler gave orders to demolish Wewelsburg Castle, which occurred days before allied forces could capture it, burying many of its dark secrets. However, no time was lost reconstructing the castle using Marshall Plan funding, and by 1950, it was turned into a museum, and one of the largest boys home in Germany.

Strangely, many occult symbols and chambers were reconstructed, and the castle continued to serve as an occult center with satanic rituals performed to this day. Whether or not the presence of thousands of young boys without families located in one convenient location has played into these occult rituals or not has not been addressed properly to this author’s knowledge.

One of the most important Satanists to make Wewelsburg the center of their occult Nazi revival long after World War 2 had ended was named Colonel Michael Aquino (1946-2019).

Michael Aquino: Neo-Nazi Reincarnation of Aleister Crowley

Michael Aquino was initiated into a Satanic California coven led by Anton Levay in the early days of the Vietnam War, and in 1968 found himself employed in Operation Phoenix directly under the command of Psychological Warfare specialist Edward Lansdale, where Aquino helped oversee the assassinations of over 40,000 civilians whose existence supposedly aided the Vietcong.

Operation Phoenix specialized in psychological warfare, torture, terror and mass murder, innovating the now-infamous philosophy of “burning the village to save the village”.

Researcher Anthony Forwood writes,

“This murderous psyop program had the effect of creating legions of cold-blooded psychopathic killers who would return home to the USA as completely different people than when they left. Many of them would become involved in satanism during or after their involvement in the Phoenix Program. And Michael Aquino was there to lead them into it. Soon after these killers started coming home, there began a steady rise in horrific serial murders with satanic undertones that centered around the southern California area (where Michael Aquino has always lived).”[5]

In 1966, Aquino had joined Anton Levay’s Church of Satan, but after his return from Vietnam experienced a mystical experience.

During the Summer Solstice of June 21, 1975, Aquino conducted a ‘magical working’ and explained in his book ‘The Coming forth by Night’ that Satan appeared to him disguised as Set and called forth the Aeon of Set. Satan explained to Aquino that this Aeon had begun in 1904 during Aleister Crowley’s infamous ‘magical working’ in Cairo, when Satan appeared in the form of Aiwass.

This would be the age of indulgence which Crowley called ‘The Age of Horus’ that would then give rise to ‘the age of enlightenment,’ which Aquino asserted was ‘The Age of Set’.

In Egyptian mythology, Set was the third of five original deities who represented chaos, violence, destruction and confusion. Set was the first murderer who, in jealously of his older brother Osiris, murdered the King, and sought to kill his son Horus.

In second century Gnostic literature popularized by Carl Jung and his Eranos followers, the character Set is rebranded into the deity that animated Sodom and Gamora with vital energy, and which incarnated into a very dark and mysterious version of Jesus whose mission was to liberate his disciples from the shackles of the evil material world. Such initiates would become deified as individualized beings free to ‘do what thou wilt’ as the whole of the law.[6]

After his mystical experience, Aquino became convinced that he was the new dark messiah of the New Age, and also believed himself to be the reincarnation of Crowley. Upon accepting this mission from Satan, Aquino cut his hair into a widow’s peak, tattooed ‘666’ under his scalp, and groomed his eyebrows in homage to a photo of Aleister Crowley.

He also instituted the inverted pentagon as his group’s symbol and inaugurated the Temple of Set as a breakaway group, taking 28 members of Levay’s Church of Satan along with him as founding priests.

Aquino additionally adopted degrees modelled on the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, and took the title of Ipssimus with his personal sacred witch Lilith Sinclair who served as the cult’s high priestess.

When asked to describe the god he worships by Oprah Winfrey in 1988, Aquino answered: “We are not servants of some God; we are our own gods.”

In 1982, Michael Aquino (then Major of the US Army, and overseer of the ‘revolution in military affairs’) wrote of his own practice of dark rituals in Himmler’s Wewelsburg Castle in an essay titled, ‘The Wewelsburg Working’:

“Date/Time: October 19, XVII/3:00-4:30 pm. Location: Hall of the Dead/ ‘Walhalla’, North Tower, Wewelsburg Castle, Germany Key: 19th Part of the Word of Set, Aethyr Lil… As the Wewelsburg was conceived by Heinrich Himmler to be the ‘Mittelpunkt der Welt’ [Middlepoint of the world] and as the focus of the Hall of the Dead was to be the Gate of that Center, to summon the Powers of Darkness at their most powerful locus. What emerged from this working was not a written text, such as the Book of Coming Forth by Night or the Word of Set, but rather a twofold sensation: first the suction-like impression of the inflow of certain realizations and kinds of knowledge… which seemed to have ‘remained dormant’ pending an ‘activating’ Working of this sort. Second, an extended ‘reverberation’ or echoing of the focus of this Working within the Walhalla, culminating in its sending-forth into the material world. The Central features of the various principal occultisms of the 19th and 20th centuries CE ran through my consciousness almost as a pageant. I understood the object of this to be an exposure of contrasts, inaccuracies and inconsistencies- a vast, spiraling dialectic designed to clear away the debris of sectarianism and superficiality in the search for the key principles of the true Powers of Darkness.”

Occult writer Peter Levenda writes of Aquino’s inauguration of a ‘Satanic Renaissance’ at Wewelsburg:

“[Aquino] visited Wewelsburg in the early eighties and was duly impressed by Himmler’s occult fantasy, some of which was still intact. On one of his visits, he performed a magical ritual in the North Tower of the castle, a ritual designed to unleash the power of Wewelsburg on the rest of the world: to jump-start the next phase of human evolution.”[7]

Michael Aquino served with the Green Berets and in the 1970s was a NATO liaison officer in several European countries. He was the founder and high priest of the Temple of Set, promoting “theistic Satanism.” Aquino was also a specialist in psychological warfare for military intelligence and an officer in the U.S. Army.

In 1987, a San Francisco Chronicle article had the following to say about Aquino’s Nazi rituals:

“Nazis considered the black arts and satanic worship part of an ancient Germanic tradition. In his book ‘Crystal Tablet of Set,’ [Aquino] writes he performed the rituals to recreate an order of knighthood for followers of Satan.”

Despite the fact that Aquino nominally broke from Levay’s Church of Satan, both organizations would support each other and would both promote Crowley’s Thelemic doctrine, ‘Do What Thou Wilt Shall be the Whole of the Law’.

Here it is also noteworthy that Anton Levay worked closely with Roman Polansky, and his church overlapped the satanic Manson murders on numerous levels.

It was during the filming of Rosemary’s Baby that director Roman Polansky hired Levay to stage manage the scenes featuring a satanic leader of a cult in New York that rapes a young girl who is assigned to host the anti-Christ[8]. When Polansky’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate was killed by followers of Charles Manson, it was discovered that Susan Atkins (the woman who carried out the stabbing of Tate) had been employed by Levay as a topless vampire in his Witches’ Sabbath ceremony.

Additionally, former Church of Satan follower Jay Sebring was among the five victims that evening.

Aquino played a direct role overseeing the coup in the US military under Major General Albert Stubblebine and the emergence of a new Mithraic revival of neo-Templars, we will review an under-appreciated side of Hitler’s gnostic religion- which Aquino so adored.

This revolution in military affairs followed the template set forth by Zbigniew Brzinsky and Samuel P Huntington, and was given its directing manifesto through Aquino’s 1980 publication ‘From Psyop to Mindwar: The Psychology of Victory’.

In this essay commissioned for the US military by General Stubblebine and co-authored with Colonel Paul Vallely, Aquino introduced the MK Ultra- trauma based mind control studies, SRT Stargate Project and Esalen Institute drug experiments into basic military training (as well as an array of electro-magnetic weapon programs) designed to carry out assymetric warfare on the minds of citizens both within and outside of the USA.

This New Templar takeover of the US military itself was instrumental in ushering in the new vanguard of psychological warfare Jedi warriors and modern Grail knights that soon came to dominate increasing sections of the US military, itself overseeing such evil plunges into a new global Crusade/Clash of Civilizations starting with Operation Desert Storm, and followed by the bombing of Yugoslavia, 9/11 and the forever wars against the entire Middle East.

In the next segment of ‘Real Patriots Don’t Think Like Hitler’, we will be introduced to the Nazi Occult fifth columnists during both World Wars centering around the notoriously vicious figures George Sylvester Viereck and Aleister Crowley.

