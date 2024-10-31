To strike up a conversation, and recognizing we are in a 5th generation war, let’s arbitrarily label a revolution as a morally good thing and its opposition a morally bad thing.

I establish this local definition up front, considering how propaganda-based narrative warfare, end effects of psychological operations, and misaligned system incentives often result in breakdowns of language and meaning, causing misperception and confusion through endless perversion and inversion.

For example, a current phenomenon mentioned often, ‘people believing good is evil and evil is good.’ I must also be clear, I’m only interested in, and will only focus on, peaceful, non-violent, non-kinetic revolutions.

Why does all that matter?

I often hear people say they’d support a revolution, “iF tHiNgS gEt BaD eNoUgH.” However, when push comes to shove, and tyranny has demonstrably taken over all aspects of life, they’ll still come up with a million excuses. To hear them talk about it, slavery isn’t all that bad.

Due to tyranny-sponsored conditioning campaigns, most cannot recognize the fullness and precarious nature of their oppression. If they do, conditioned fear is very effective at deterring meaningful action. Unfortunately, the act of passivity provides consent to and legitimizes tyranny, further incentivizing abuse and slavery.

Therefore, revolutions are RARE.

Why does it have to be this way?

While there are countless angles beneficial to exploring the answers, the following statement captures one we’ll discuss todayz:

Revolutions are spiritual.

Stated differently, revolutions require people to change their system of beliefs to participate. Ultimately, conscripting revolutionaries is much like an effort in evangelism. Also note, participation in a revolution is voluntary. Everyone must dig deep and decide for themselves which path they will take, when confronted with tyranny.

To add some depth, let’s look at the definition of revolution. There are many, but I extracted several that best describe what I’m referring to and emphasizing when using the term:

To be clear, I don’t use revolution to mean small scale, temporary, or localized change. Rather, I use revolution to mean large scale, permanent, or systemic change. I’m laser focused on sudden, radical paradigm shifts in human consciousness or transformational discoveries in technology that have altered, or have the potential to alter, the timeline of human evolution. I’m looking at inflection points in underlying incentives and structures of human cooperative networks and their impact, or potential impact, on humanity.

When viewed in these terms, it’s clear why history is light on revolution and heavy on tyranny. People view change as hard, uncomfortable, and requiring work. People view incrementally normalizing abuse and slavery as easy, comfortable, and requiring nothing. Therefore, ironically, incrementally normalizing the worsening, actual pain of tyranny is viewed as more favorable than making a change and risking the potential, unrealized pain of a revolution.

They fail to recognize they are making the wrong turn at a crossroads.

Sound familiar? No, not the song! I’m referring to when President Trump classified our current situation as a crossroads, in the iconic 2016 video titled, “This Video Will Get Donald Trump Elected.”

It’s packed with so much truth and wisdom regarding our current tyranny, and makes a strong case for peaceful revolution.

“Our campaign represents a true existential threat, like they haven’t seen before.”

“This is not simply another 4-year election.”

“This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We the People reclaim control over our government.”

“This is a struggle for the survival of our nation, and this will be our last chance to save it.”

“Our great civilization has come upon a moment of reckoning.”

Like revolution, the term crossroad has many definitions; however, it’s clear Trump’s referring to “a crucial point especially where a decision must be made.” Trump describes being at the crossroads as a brand new, binary, history altering event, or reckoning, with extremely high stakes. Sounds RARE.

Therefore, everyone must answer the following questions.

Do I understand the tyranny?

Do I understand the revolution?

Will I participate in the revolution?

Ready for another adventure down the rabbit hole less traveled? Well, buckle up for another chaotic collision of compartments!

After some thought on how to present the material, I decided to introduce key elements by spending some real estate to provide several statements I made on a panel at Badlands Media’s “Great American Restoration Tour 5” in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Title: Individual Sovereignty

Description: The individual is the smallest minority, and the information war is a battle of the mind. Subjugation or Sovereignty?

Take a moment to consider these statements, noting the emphasis on key elements. Then, we’ll dig deeper, answering the questions posed above as a framework.

“I really like that. [Decentralization] .”

“One of the questions I was reflecting on,” “ why did they hate [Jesus Christ] so much? ”

“I believe the answer is because He was one of those decentralizing forces in society, in human nature, in human evolution.”

He taught, “ you don’t have to come to a central body to find God. ” “Everybody has access, it’s decentralized, and open.”

“ It was a [nothing can stop what is coming] type of event .” “They persecuted the church. They sent Saul after them. He got converted. They hung and crucified most of the apostles.”

“Why? Because Jesus Christ [returned power back to, We, the People] .” “When I talk about Bitcoin and sovereignty, that is the level of power that I’m projecting.”

“ We are removing certain powers from the current power structures. ” “They have abused those TRUSTs.”

“We need to put the proof of work in to learn these tools because we have something much [like] Jesus Christ in Bitcoin. ”

“While I will [never] say Bitcoin is God, Bitcoin is absolutely changing the world like God did.”

“ Donald Trump is talking about ” “ a strategic [stockpile]. ” “He went to the Bitcoin conference.”

“In 2017, he told you that his inauguration represented the [return of power back to We the People].”

Do we understand the tyranny?

God’s desire for humanity is freedom. He never wants enslavement by tyrannical rulers, like kings. Unfortunately, humans are well known for rejecting God’s freedom and begging for man-made god-kings.

In 1 Samuel, the Bible records the crossroads where the Israelites rejected God’s freedom and begged to have a “king to judge us like all the nations.” This is important, so I’ll spend some more real estate to discuss parts of chapter 8.

For context, the Israelites approached God through Samuel, the last of the Judges. He was one of many raised up by God during the time of the Judges to bring deliverance from oppression, resulting from rejecting God and seeking all manners of man-made gods. When humanity forsakes God for idolatry, it inevitably trends towards corruption, lawlessness, and evil, bringing individual and societal consequences.

Freedom and love cannot be forced. When forced, they become tyranny and rape, respectively. Therefore, God designed humans with free will (ability to choose). He knew many would reject Him. It breaks His heart, but He desires freedom and love. Individuals must deliberately decide to be free and to love. Therefore, God allowed the Israelites to have a king. However, He forewarned of grave consequences, emphasizing the Exodus from Egypt.

Did you catch that?

God warned kings would reign over the nation, taking sons and daughters as servants in the military, fields, factories, kitchens, and other industries. Stated differently, kings would demand sovereignty. God warned kings would take the best property and redistribute the stolen wealth to others. Stated differently, kings would reap without sowing. Sounds like socialism.

Lastly, God warned kings would demand a portion of the grain, wine, and sheep, while laboring donkeys, male/female servants, and the finest young men. Stated differently, kings would demand taxes. At the end of this long list of abuses, God emphasizes [and you will be his servants]. The root word used here for servant, “ʿeḇeḏ,” also means slave, subject, and worshipper. Let that sink in!

To summarize, God classifies kings enriching themselves by politically (often physically) forcing taxes, confiscation, and labor services, as slavery.

Stated differently, “Thou shalt not steal” (Exodus 20:15 KJV).

Unfortunately, after hearing these warnings, the Israelites doubled down, adding they wanted a king to “go out before us and fight our battles.”

Bottom line, they were running from God, attempting to encode more logic to get around God, and placing TRUST in man-made god-kings.

Connecting this to the video above, Trump described our current tyranny and crossroads.

“The Washington establishment and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason, to protect and enrich itself.”

“The political establishment that is trying to stop us is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration and economic and foreign policies that have bled our country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs.”

“It's a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.”

“Hillary Clinton meets in secret with international banks to plot the destruction of US sovereignty in order to enrich these global financial powers, her special interest friends, and her donors.”

Talk about taxation without representation!

Do we understand the revolution?

Even the Apostles of Christ, who spent time with Jesus, initially had a hard time understanding His mission. They were looking for a political leader to free the nation from worldly oppression. They weren’t looking for God to free [all people] from spiritual oppression (having multi-faceted effects in the physical world). The Apostles thought they had it all figured out. They had much to learn; as do we.

Ultimately, a paradigm shift was required before they could fully appreciate what God was doing for humanity.

When asking if they could sit next to Jesus, in His glory, James and John still misperceived the fullness of the kingdom Jesus taught about. While demonstrating a desire to remain close to Him, they were asking for significant positions within what they thought would be a political system on earth.

Let’s face it, man-made god-kings were all they knew! Jesus replied, “you do not know what you ask.” He would later tell Pontius Pilate, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36).

Jesus knew the message of fulfilling the law, defeating the wages of sin (death), decentralizing access to God (torn veil), and providing individuals with peaceful, non-kinetic, spiritual power projection (Holy Spirit), was revolutionary. Jesus knew centralized power hierarchies would fiercely oppose the Revolution, until Revelation.

In short, Jesus knew local religious factions would crucify Him and forever seek to exterminate His followers.

Salvation through Christ is a “sudden, radical or complete change;” a Revolution. Everyone has direct access and can participate. Evil is real. God is real. The choice is voluntary.

The [cross]road was so extraordinary, our modern calendar was defined by His [Genesis] (birth). Ultimately, His life, crucifixion, and resurrection were the [Proof of Work] required to mint humanity’s next block (New Covenant), paying its debt in full on the ledger of the law (Old Covenant).

Satoshi Nakamoto (not God, but potentially divinely inspired) started the Bitcoin network by doing the Proof of Work required to mint the Genesis block. He knew the mission of revealing the discovery, separating money and state (and much more), decentralizing control of the network, and providing individuals with peaceful, non-kinetic, digital power projection, was revolutionary.

Satoshi knew central banks, financial institutions, governments, and others profiting through the centralized control and debasement of global currencies, would seek to kill him and destroy the network. Therefore, he remained anonymous and eventually went dark.

Connecting this to the video above, Trump succinctly described the current revolution:

“Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment, with a new Government controlled by you, the American people.”

For emphasis, Trump said, [new Government]. He’s referring to a specific clause in the Declaration of Independence. “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…”

For emphasis, the founding fathers said, [new Government].

Trump is directly referring to revolution against tyranny, undoubtedly in irregular and unconventional ways.

Will we participate in the revolution?

America wouldn’t be America without Jesus. God gives the “certain unalienable rights” the founding fathers wrote about and physically fought to secure. The American revolution was inspired by His Truth, His Word, and His Revolution.

Take some time to read or listen to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. They’re fascinating collections of accounts depicting Jesus traveling from place to place, dropping non-stop Truth bombs on those He called hypocrites, serpents, a wicked generation, etc., until the god-kings killed Him.

Honestly, I think that’s pretty badass!

We’re talking about the same Jesus who flipped the tables of money changers, who were set up in the Court of the Gentiles in the Temple of Jerusalem, quoting Jeremiah 7:11 to indict them for turning God’s house into a [den of robbers].

He was meek, not weak. Ultimately, Jesus has much to say about Revolution. No different than the Israelites who begged for a god-king, individuals must choose to reject idolatry and accept His freedom.

Several other statements I made at GART 5 compared Bitcoin’s revolution to a long-standing war tactic.

“Have you ever read about a medieval siege, where they would surround a castle with all their forces, and they would make sure that no one could come in or out, until the inside of that castle was starved? Starved of its power. Starved of its ability to project power against the people. That’s what Bitcoin is.”

Ultimately, the Bitcoin rabbit hole has much to say about revolution.

Connecting this to the video above, Trump described our participation:

“They knew they would throw every lie they could at me, and my family, and my loved ones. They knew they would stop at nothing to try to stop me.”

“Nevertheless, I take all these slings and arrows gladly for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back. I knew this day would arrive. It was only a question of when, and I knew the American people would rise above it.”

“The only thing that can stop this corrupt machine is you. The only force strong enough to save our country is us. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you.”

“I didn't need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the fruits and benefit of years of successful business deals,” “instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions, malicious attacks.”

“I'm doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel so strongly that it is my turn to give back to the country that I love.”

Conclusion

Q repeatedly emphasized not only the message of revolution, but Revolution.

“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual [hosts] of wickedness in the heavenly [places]” Ephesians 6:11-12 NKJV).

“This is not another 4 year election.”

“This is not about politics.”

“Read the BIBLE.”

“GOD WINS.”

“Biblical.”

Simply put, without God, humanity cannot hope to wage [lasting] revolution. God’s incentives are unchanging and good. Human incentives are inherently flawed and vulnerable to incrementalism. The [cross]road is a Revolution providing reckoning, “a settling of accounts.”

Jesus paid the debt in full. The outcome is known. The victory is assured. All people have access to the power of the Holy Spirit and can be free from spiritual oppression (having multi-faceted effects in the physical world).

As Trump stated, humanity finds itself at a different crossroads, with an opportunity to choose revolution providing reckoning. Tyranny has demonstrably taken over all aspects of life. Oppressors openly reject God and pervert what is good. God-kings demand sovereignty, worship, and taxes. The hidden enemy steals 100% of humanity’s life energy over time through explicit and implicit means. [Love of money] is a root cause of this evil.

Ultimately, humanity had no effective mitigation prior to the discovery of Proof of Work protocols, like Bitcoin.

Cantillionaires quickly uncover asymmetrical advantages in physical power projection resulting from exploiting humanity’s money and property related TRUST. Therefore, it’s no surprise that over time, all forms of physical money (seashells, glass beads, silver, gold, paper currencies) and property (stocks, bonds, property) become centrally controlled and exploited by god-kings.

Ultimately, the misaligned incentives and worship of idols result in systemic, worsening oppression.

Bitcoin removes key control actions from central banks, financial institutions, governments, and others profiting through the centralized control and debasement of global currencies. It establishes a fixed set of rules, changeable by no one, and accessible to everyone. Bitcoin provides access to a unique type of private property, a way to generationally secure our life’s energy in a new and transformational way.

Now, re-consider Dan Scavino’s, “#BTC for the #Trump Train” Tweet, from March 21, 2016, seven months prior to the video above.

Ultimately, it’s Bitcoin or slavery.

[Repent] for the [Kingdom of God] is at hand!

Burn the ships. There’s no going back.

Shadilay!

